Pope Resources' (POPE) CEO Tom Ringo on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pope Resources LP (NASDAQ:POPE)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 16, 2017, 4:30 pm ET

Executives

Tom Ringo - President & CEO

Mike Mackelwich - Vice President, Timberland Operations

Kevin Bates - VP, Timberland Investment Management

Jon Rose - VP, Real Estate

John Lamb - VP & CFO

Analysts

James Dahl - Rock Creek Capital

Michael Siemon - Private Investor

Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Markets

Operator

Please standby. Good day and welcome to the Pope Resources 2017 Investor Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Maria Shelton [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Johnny, and welcome everyone to the Pope Resources 2017 investor conference call. With me today from management are Tom Ringo, President and CEO; Mike Mackelwich, Vice President of Timberland Operations; Kevin Bates, Vice President of Timberland Investment Management; Jon Rose, Vice President of Real Estate; and John Lamb, Vice President & CFO.

Before we begin the call, I will read a short Safe Harbor statement. This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and should not be relied upon as predictions to future events or promises of a given course of action. Some of the forward-looking statements include statements about our future distribution yields and the related effects of federal tax laws. Our sustainable targets level, our future private equity fund activities, our estimates for future remediation cost and environmental liabilities at Port Gamble, transportation and other factors that affect our real estate value, and our expectations for completing real estate sales. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Some of these factors include environmental issues affecting our properties and our ability to anticipate the actions of regulators, Environmental Group and other parties that might affect our remediation effort, changes in forestry, land used, environmental and other government regulations, risk of loss from insect infestations or tree diseases; changes in economic conditions and competition in our domestic and export markets and other factors described from time to time on our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In particular, you should consider those Risk Factors that are detailed in our annual form on Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and our Form 10-Q filed for the period ended March 31, 2017.

Forward-looking statements are not guaranteed performance and speak only as of the date made and neither Pope Resources nor it's management undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

And with that I'd like to turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Ringo

Thank you, Maria. Tom Ringo here and thanks everybody who is on the call good afternoon.

By way of a quick housekeeping note I trust that everybody's had chance to go out and download or otherwise look at the deck that's been provided in tandem with this call, opening of this call. It's available on the Pope Resources website. The link is spelled out in the press release that announced the call, the press release that went out this morning so as we walk through the debt will be referencing page numbers from that presentation.

I'm very happy to have this opportunity to talk about this company, what makes it special, but also to showcase the management team that we've collected here at Pope Resources. I trust that you'll find us to be knowledgeable and find it interesting to hear each managers speak directly about operations in their area. And we'll see how that carries through the conference call and then into the Q&A.

I'm going to turn first to Slide 4 identify the few bullets highlight investment rationales for taking positions in this company and really primary in the list of short list of bullets on this page is the top one and it's all about location, location, location two in real estate two in timber and when it comes to timber this company's assets being located on this edge of North America the highest value North American timberland there is with it's access to Asia as well as domestic markets is a paramount importance to our successes.

I think it's also worth noting and I'll speak more about this a little later in the deck the attractive yield that we pay out currently that yield is at $2.80 annual rate and what makes that get even better is the after-tax benefits that flow through to individual investors who own Pope Resources because of the MLP structure and what that offers on an after-tax basis to supplement the pre-tax benefits of the distribution.

Turning to Slide 5 my job with this slide is mostly just a separate table for what you're going to hear in succeeding slides from the operating managers and what I'll focus on here is just briefly identifying the segments of the business that we divided -- divide the business into. And reading left to right the Fee Timber segment our core assets, core timberland assets that number over 200,000 acres much of which is in a partnership directly but their chunk of them also owned by the funds of which we are a sponsor and co-investor.

The Timberland Investment Management segment which is where we house our private equity timber fund business. And then lastly but not least the Real Estate business under the banner of which 2,200 acres of development HPU properties within a 50 mile radius of Seattle reside.

Turning to Slide 6 and a couple of the other slides following these the sequence of slides focus on our distribution pattern and slide 6 looks at a snapshot of the last 16 years and how the distribution has behaved over that time. Starting from a point of zero and growing upwards to the right in a sloping pattern one would hope to see to today's rate of $2.80 per year and then the green line just tracks that in terms of an annual distribution yield.

Slide 7 compares most recent distribution pattern of the company on an pre-tax and an after-tax basis against our timber REIT peers. And you can see in the blue bar at 4% Pope Resources is right in the middle of the pack if not shaded slightly above median in terms of pre-tax and comparables. So look at what happens when you factor in the tax benefits and the flow-through attributes of what the K1 does to an individual investors 1040. Our after-tax yield jumps to almost 5% top of class in this group.

And that's really the point of Slide 8 is to illustrate that we believe that the MLP structure is really the best way to own timber assets for individual investors that are even in the REIT which is the form of governance that most of the other publics have migrated to. What we like to talk about around here is the magic that happens when on your 1040 when the K1 for Pope Resources comes in you completed the rest of your tax returns, you see the turbo tax number at the bottom of the page, and then take that last step of popping in the K1 numbers from Pope Resources and boom, your tax bill just went down. It's a wonderful bit of opening that I know that a lot of our individual investors have noticed and have appreciated.

Slide 9 I want to just speak to a few recent milestones many of which were clustered around the fulcrum point of year-end 2016 and blend a little bit into the early part of 2017 and you'll be hearing more about each of these as we go through the rest of the presentation but quickly at the very end of the year, we closed on a very significant fundraising effort for Fund IV sets up some great opportunities for the company. We also in January sold out of Fund II a tree farm for a nice price which resulted in healthy distribution back to the partnership based on the partnership's co-investment in that fund. We've acquired over the last year over 9,000 acres of additional timberland for the partnership, the bulk of that of course was acquired in July with the Carbon River acquisition. About 1,600 additional acres were acquired in the first quarter this year.

I referenced here in this milestone listing new debt, the biggest piece of new debt was taken on in concert with that Carbon River acquisition last July and then real estate sales have been very significant, particularly again in December, a Gig Harbor's project we sold in December, 127 residential lots for over $14 million and then also that closings on two conservation sales in excess of $4 million.

The last thing on the list is the completion of the in-water cleanup work in connection with the Port Gamble Bay environmental issue and that is a significant milestone, it pushes us in a very meaningful direction towards completion of that project. Jon Rose will speak more of that little later, it's not done yet but a significant milestone nonetheless.

So while all these milestones identified on this page look backward, they also presage prospects for 2017 again which are here referenced as we move through the presentation.

So with that, I will turn it over to Mike Mackelwich, our VP of Timberland Operations and Mike will start in on Slide 11. Mike?

Mike Mackelwich

Okay, thank you, Tom I'll start with Slide 11. I will discuss our Fee Timber segment that is focused on the growth and harvest of our 208,000 acres of Pacific Northwest Timberlands and the strategies in left hand column there and enhanced value to our portfolio in many ways and I will cover a few of those focused on active management and intensive silvicultural to improve the value of our portfolio, but also optimize the harvest timing and volume by shifting harvest and management around harvest, we maximize revenue from alternate sources of income like our significant travel leasing operations at near Hood Canal and at Columbia Tree Farm, and finally, for Pope Resources we acquire a small tract timberlands to replace timberlands that have been sold at higher values through our development program and then also to improve rates across the portfolio on existing timber.

On right hand side, log market dynamics in our Pacific Northwest market, we have access to both export and domestic markets. We think the access to both export and domestic is a key competitive differentiator from others in the timber sector since our sole focus is in the Pacific Northwest. In under the domestic log market while the domestic log markets continue to see improvement primarily due to improvements in U.S. housing starts generate stronger domestic demand. And then speaking to the export market, this also remains strong especially with Canada's timber supply shrinking due to the Mountain Pine Beetle epidemic and then continued or steady demand from Asia.

Switching to Slide 12 for this chart I will focus first on our export log sales percentages which are shown in screen are key off for left hand Y axis and you can see that the percentages have fluctuated overtime and most recently have hovered right around 25%. The price we get for logs sold in the export market is slightly better than those sold in the domestic market and you can see this depicted in the two solid lines green for export, blue for domestic. The key off for right hand Y axis are expressed in dollars per year. And again we believe this export domestic competition for logs is an important distinguishing characteristic of Pope Resources that's sold in Pacific Northwest.

The narrowing in the premium of export to domestic shown over time is the result of more export volume being delivered to China. And these logs were essentially domestic quality logs and this supports our thesis that there is strong overseas competition for domestic volume logs that creates healthy market attention which brings me to the final point about this chart in regards to the time period that's box in blue 2008 to 2013, this is the time when domestic takeaway was weak because U.S. housing starts were below 1 million starts per year and you can see that the export market observed significant volumes in some of those years again emphasizing the importance of dual markets and market diversification which other regions of the U.S. did not enjoy that the same degree that we do here in Pacific Northwest.

Turning to Slide 13, I'll make a few comments on biological growth and optionality of timber. Timber is an asset that continues to grow through the business cycle so were fortunate that we can store our logs our inventory on-the-stump, when markets are weak unlike other commodities like corn or wheat where you're going to harvest annually and this creates value for us in two ways in addition to the peer market price improvement that we get from a deferral so the first is simply by adding timber volumes as trees grow on-the-stump rather than harvest. And secondly storing volume creates value in the physical growth of trees translates into added diameter and quality so we develop more sawlogs less chip-n-saw and less pulp and ultimately more value.

Turning to Slide 14 in 2014 as Tom mentioned we've launched a small tract timberland acquisition program with three primary objectives. The first let's go in HBU class profile to create better optimization of existing stands. The second as I mentioned earlier is to replenish acreage loss to the real estate program at higher values that fill the need to replace some of that and reposition at geographic center of ownership to stronger market areas. So to-date we've added 5,700 acres under that small tracts program for $19.4 million in 15 deals that's averaging 388 deal acres per deal and 3,385 per acre.

And in addition to that in 2016 to our small tracts acquisition program we acquired the Carbon River Tree Farm which increased our annual sustainable harvest from 48 to 52 million board feet per year and that was 8% increase. Carbon River's 7,324 acres and we paid $31.9 million for that using a 100% debt financing that an average rate of 2.79%.

The merchantable timber on Carbon River makes this transaction immediately cash accretive. And so overall we have invested 51 million on small tracts over the course of the three years and purchased 15,000 acres that's a gross number and with that conclusion to the Fee Timber slides I will turn it over to Kevin Bates for a discussion of Timberland Investment Management.

Kevin Bates

Thank you, Mike. I'm on Slide 16. However before I get into slide 16, I’d like to begin with some useful background information on our private equity strategy. The beginning of our participation on this business traces back to 2005 with a $62 million capital raise for our first fund. The private equity strategy was predicated on three distinct benefits to the partnership. First, by partnering with third-parties we believe we can more efficiently invest partnership capital in a well diversified portfolio Pacific Northwest property. Second, we expect that this business could overtime represent a meaningful source of fee income for management of the third-party capital in these funds. And finally, we saw an opportunity that creates significant economies of scale benefits to the partnership through management of the larger portfolio of properties. Over the last 11 years, we believe this strategy has proven out.

Looking at Slide 16, we started in the first bullet with our annual asset management fees of $1.9 million. This only includes a portion paid by third-parties to the partnership. You will also see there in the same bullet current AUM of $355 million. AUM stands for assets under management and that number represents the most recent appraised value of the tree farms in our private equity funds. The partnership share of AUM is $38 million which represents 20% of Fund II and 5% of Fund III does the partnership owns through its co-investments in these funds. That ownership by the partnership results in quarterly distributions from operations while management of the third-party capital in these vehicles generates asset management fee revenue. Combined these represent a meaningful source of cash generations that we will look at in more detail on the next slide.

The second half of the slide provides some comments on economies of scale. I would like to emphasize that by partnering with others, we have been able to spread the partnership's investments over a much more diversified portfolio of Pacific Northwest properties than what has been possible working with Partnership Capital alone. We now have access to additional log markets and increased the sale on those log markets that we have historically participated in which provides our foresters additional opportunities to maximize log price realizations.

Because of our private equity business, we are active in Timberland transaction markets throughout the business cycle that serves to enhance our understanding of Pacific Northwest Timberland markets and keep our Timberland valuation and due-diligence go sharp. The additional scale of Timberland acreage under management has allowed us to bring on board a higher caliber of talent than the partnership's properties alone could justify. Most importantly all of these factors accrue benefits to both the partnership and Fund portfolios.

One final comment on economies of scale. In the interest of time, we are not planning on going through in detail today but please take a look at Slide 43 later. You will find a chart there indicating how we have been able to reduce our per acre timberland management task across the portfolio despite the substantial increase in talent we now have at our disposal as a result of this private equity fund business.

Now please turn to Slide 17 where we will look at the contribution of the private equity fund business to Pope's cash distribution. I apologize for the dense graph so let's spend a couple of minutes explaining what we're looking at here. The green bars key off the left hand axis and represents total cash distributed to unitholders of the partnership. Note the upward trend as pointed out by Tom earlier. The stack bars represent cash generated from our private equity business with the light green representing the distributions received by the partnership due to our co-investment in these funds. The blue represents asset management fees received from the management of these portfolios while the orange represents proceeds distributed to the partnership due to a new mortgage that was taken out on one of our Fund portfolios in 2013. Note we have not included proceeds from the sale of Fund investments in this graph. The black line across the top keys off the right hand vertical axis and indicates the percentage of cash generated from our private equity business versus partnership distribution. The peak in 2011 represents the impact of the harvest of volume deferred from our first fund during the global financial crisis. The peak in 2013 results from the additional mortgage tranche in one of our fund portfolios I mentioned earlier which included a $2.7 million distribution received by the partnership.

I would like to wrap up by looking to the future Fund IV which is described on Slide 18. We completed our capital raise on this fund in January 2017 with $388 million of capital; the partnership's capital commitment represents $58 million of this total. The investment periods for this fund is greater than our other funds so it's up to five years available to find suitable Timberland in which to invest this capital. The longer investment period recognizes that the larger funds may require some additional time to get these funds fully invested. The target region remains limited to the Pacific Northwest region of the U.S. where we use our deep regional expertise and contacts to generate above market returns. We increased the fund term to 15 from 10 years; we believe this is an important aspect of Fund IV. We are seeing more properties coming on to market with deferred silvicultural costs. Additional time in the fund life allows more of the benefit from our management practices and the silvicultural investments Mike touched on earlier to approve the partnership and other members in these investment vehicles.

Additionally, when we sell assets in these vehicles, we generate taxable gains that flow to our unitholders through the K1 process. By increasing the fund terms, we further defer this flow through tax cost. We are excited to have this committed capital available and believe this is the great time to be looking for investments in the Pacific Northwest Timberland market. Based upon our recent market activity and observation of transactions in which we were not directly involved, there appears to be a reduction in capital committed to the Timberland asset class or at least the capital appears to have a greater return requirement than we were seeing a few years ago. Discount rates appear bottom may even be headed up slightly higher based upon the transactions we have recently seen. Finally, investments made prior to the global financial crisis are coming to market which provides transaction flow for us to look at as we work on placing this capital.

And with that, I would like to hand it over to Jon Rose to look at our real estate segment.

Jon Rose

Thank you, Kevin. Starting on Slide 20, we will talk about our real estate activities. Real estate group enhances value on Pope Resources land through the entitlement and development of a 2200 acre land and development portfolio. We focus in three areas, first we do urban infill and master plan communities, second, we have a thriving conservation land in easement sales business since 2013 to 2016 we experienced $25.8 million in net proceeds, lastly, we have a small but steady rural land sales activity. We have experienced very positive results since 2012 and the reason is solid real estate fundamentals in the markets within which we do our work.

Seattle has been and will continue to be one of the nation's leading job at housing markets and now Portland is experiencing similar growth that will lead to an increase in demand for our rural and recreational properties in Southwest Washington. Third, Asian investment in the Puget Sound area is on rise and lastly Washington and Oregon both have strict growth laws and strong environmental lobbies that have created a real shortage of buildable lots.

Moving to Slide 21, we generally act as a big fish in the small pond in our markets that provides for us an opportunity to fill a leadership role in our communities. We create a healthy political environment that promotes acceptance and approval and often do grassroots organizing to help create market and acceptance for our projects. We work very, very hard to find social benefits and public benefits for larger projects. Witnessed in Gig Harbor we drafted the YMCA an elementary school and we have lots of parkland all those things were in great demand by that community. In North Kitsap we are working hard to create a legacy of conservation and open space that's going to benefit all of our projects in North Kitsap and also lead to a strong reputation. Our reputation is both with our customers and our communities and the stronger it is the more opportunities we experience.

A quick recap of our Gig Harbor project. In 2015 and 2016 we sold 255 single-family lots and one multi-family parcel with 300 senior living units on it for $33 million. We expect the most of our remaining single-family lots in Harbor Hill will be sold by year's end. On the commercial side, we're working with a grocer anchor and retail developer for an 18-acre retail village. That grocer is found in country markets a local high end grocer with a great reputation for forms fitting their programs of local communities. Lastly, our business project enjoyed a sale of 14-acres in 2013 for $4.4 million for an elementary school leaving us only with 11-acres of Business Park in the project.

Turning to Slide 23,perhaps the single most significant change over the course of last year in terms of value has been in 2016 Kitsap County border initiative which approved the initiation of three new communal ferry runs. The runs which go from north to south and cover much of our portfolio will put all of our lands closer to Seattle by 30 minutes in particular three real estate projects will benefit; they are Port Gamble, Arborwood, and Wright Creek in Bremerton. That service will be phased in starting in 2018 in Bremerton, it's expected Kingston will come out -- Bremerton will start in 2016, Kingston will start in 2018 and Southwood in 2020 and excuse me the Bremerton starts this year in July 2017.

In Port Gamble, our Kitsap County will be taking important steps towards redevelopment this is on Slide 24. In recent years, Kitsap County Public Utility District extended a three-mile water main to Port Gamble and now we have a good connection to city water. This year we completed construction of the new waste water treatment plant and that includes removing one of the last outfalls in Hood Canal. We submitted an application to construct over 200 new homes and hotel and commercial buildings.

And the last and most important step perhaps is the progress we've made on the environmental cleanup. We've been cleaning up ponds since 2002 by far the largest and most complex move was the sub title and inter title dredging we performed in 2016 wrapping up that in-water work in January of 2017. We anticipate that spending that total of $9 million or so in 2017 with the biggest chunk of the work moving the dredge spoils that are now on the mill side temporarily to a new location behind town. After that, we expect to begin long-term monitoring in 2018 which will last up to 10 years. By far the biggest pieces of environmental cleanup are behind us.

Turning to Slide 25 to touch on our Arborwood project. This is a large masterplan community that raise above 1 miles falls of the New Kingston ferry right it's approved for 750 residential units. It will include trail connections that go all the way up to Port Gamble and should be widely accepted by the Seattle market once that new transportation link is established.

Turning to Slide 26. This is a snapshot of our revenues over the past 10 years. I think what's most interesting about this graph is the years 2008 to 2011. You can see what an important role conservation sales played for the real estate group during that time. Also of note during the great financial crises the most real estate groups were unable to continue with any sort of meaningful operations but all during that downturn Pope Resources continued to invest in entitlements and positioning of this land such that when the market began to recover in 2012 we were ready with lots of supply in Gig Harbor and elsewhere that bring into the market.

And with that I'll turn it over to John Lamb.

John Lamb

Thanks Jon. I'm moving to Slide 28 on the deck. Our consolidated for GAAP financial statements represent the consolidation of our partnership, assets, liabilities, and operations along with our Fund II, III, and IV assets, liabilities, and operations. The consolidation of all of these entities can be confusing. To help understand the financial statements better we have broken out components of our consolidated financial statements on this slide to make them easier to understand.

The partnership column represents just the partnership assets, liabilities, and operations. The look-through column represents the partnership assets and liabilities and operations plus it's pro rata share of Funds II, III, and IV. Appendix A in this presentation deck has a detailed breakdown of the various segments of our business.

A couple of key financial highlights I would like to point out. Our net income of $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2017 was largely driven by the gain recognized from the sale of the Fund Tree farm located in Northwestern Oregon.

Cash flow from operations and CAD cash available for distribution were both negatively impacted in 2016 and the first quarter of 2017 by the cleanup costs incurred and paid related to our Port Gamble remediation project. Our expectation that these costs will begin to decline after 2017.

Our total timber harvest volume in 2016 was $97.3 million board feet. We are anticipating total harvest volume between $112 million to $118 million board feet in 2017. Most of the volume variability will come from Fund II, from the tree farms in Funds II and III. We expect the partnership volume to be between $56 million and $58 million board feet.

Lastly in our real estate segment we are targeting 93 single-family lot sales from Harbor Hill project in 2017. Most of these sales will occur during the fourth quarter of this year. We're also planning to complete several conservation easement sales during the fourth quarter as well.

Moving to Slide 29. And looking ahead to 2017 I've already touched a little bit on our harvest volume expectations for 2017 and our real estate expectations I'd like to also point out that in addition we'll be working very hard in placing the capital that Kevin talked about that we raised in Fund IV. We expect to complete most of the Port Gamble dredge spoil relocation to a permanent landfill location and we'll continue to move forward the planning on how to best develop our 2,200 acre portfolio of HBU properties.

And with that I'll turn it back to Tom Ringo.

Tom Ringo

Thank you, John. So close this out I've got couple of slides left in the deck the first one being Slide 30. This is a chart with a lot going on that we thought it might be interesting to the audience as a way of sort of describing in chapters the last 12 or so years of the company four chapters in particular are describing different and distinguishing labels to each one.

Starting left to right the first set of years 2004 to 2006 was labeled it Portfolio Repositioning chapter. This was a set of years characterized by significant real estate sales generating lots of cash and you can see the effort sloping black bars signifying cash available for distribution as well as some Fund I investments happening and the beginning of the growth pattern in the distribution.

Chapter two the great -- the global financial crisis comes in 2007 and 2010 and we see results again in terms of CAD being driven down. Distributions a little bit of a lag hit there because of that reduced cash flow from operations. Then we go into a recovery mode in 2011 with the onset of the China trade, the China log trade that came out of nowhere to benefit the Pacific Northwest healing a lot of events that playing just prior to that during the financial crisis when it comes to cash available for distribution and again allowing us to build start building distribution again.

And lastly and more recently 2014 to 2016 the investment chapter, investments in Carbon River Tree Farm, Funds Tree co-investments, small tracts and best positively maybe the environmental investment in Port Gamble that we hope will pave the way for future opportunities special little townsite.

Slide 31 as far as through the last word if you will I'm not going to repeat these takeaways that are on a page as they were articulated earlier in the deck but maybe highlight is a couple of things that make me very optimistic about where the company is positioned here in 2017 and how this company has an access with some mega trends as well as regional and macro trends I think are kind of exciting.

First and foremost when you think about globally the fact that Pope Resources and its operations are perkshire on the east side of the pacific pond I think offers us great opportunities looking forward. They might be said that the 20 century was the European century and I'm not sure that it's much of a stress to say that the 21 century will be the Pacific century. China has come to the floor in terms of asserting itself on the world stage and we see other emerging countries on the Asian continent and subcontinent eager to following the footsteps of China's path.

And so what that -- that's been already articulated in terms of being perkshire on Pacific what that means for long trade and we expect that that will continue.

Another trend that we think benefits us great deal and get backs that location, location, location thing maybe this is a lot has a lot to do with the real estate business more so than the log business but within spinning distance of Seattle and Portland two of the most dynamic cities on the West Coast and maybe nationally we think that's going to provide opportunities for our real estate business and the land business that undergirds our timber business also. The continuous slow healing in the domestic housing asset area is going to be a benefit and we think will become more of a tailwind for us as we move forward in this decade. The Mountain Pine Beetle has been written about a lot but we think that the benefits of that reduced wood supply coming south of the border from British Columbia might have secondary benefits on large sellers like ourselves that will become more obvious as we move further into this decade.

Those are lot of things that I think we can put into the positive side of the ledger that bode well for the prospects of this company and why each one of us sitting around this table are very pleased to be playing a role in building value for this company on behalf of you, our investors.

Maybe with that, then Maria I will kick it over to you and the operator to start the questions-and-answers.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Tom. Johnny if you can begin the flow in for Q&A please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions].

And we will take our first question from James Dahl with Rock Creek Capital.

James Dahl

Hi there, thank you, great presentation. I hope we can look forward to similar ones on an annual basis. I would appreciate a little bit if you speak about the philosophy in terms of committing capital with buying back units or increasing the dividend or investing more in the funds all of the things that you historically have done, what is your view going forward on that?

Tom Ringo

Thank you Jim for that question and it's probably one of the more challenging ones that management team can wrestle with on an ongoing basis. As described in prior versions of the so-called President's letter that has been covered to 10-Ks last couple of years the whole question capital allocation deserves a lot of attention. And when it comes to how we prioritize the candidates for where to direct our capital we have identified FundCo investment as top of the list and it certainly we are closing out Fund IV cemented that position.

As Kevin mentioned, Fund IV we hope to be out there buying properties and Pope Resources is committed to almost $60 million if we get that Fund fully subscribed and that's no small number for a company of this size. So that's definitely looming as a significant opportunity for the company and its use of capital.

Having said that distributions we know are very important to investors, very important to management because we are co-investors with you and so continuing to find ways to support and where possible where it makes sense unit commodity business to grow that distribution we're all about that.

Now competing with those two strong sources or uses of capital, continuing to find ways to build the land base of the company and the small tracts program and that Mike described is also important.

Now looking back just where buybacks I guess is also on the list opportunistically we have demonstrated in the past the willingness to put capital there, it's not something we have done on a regular basis but when the opportunity arises and the company judges it makes sense, we are willing to step out on that front also.

I know that doesn't give you any sort of clean neat prioritization kind of says they are all important and indeed they are -- we will be judicious in allocating the capital to the company as we move forward.

James Dahl

That is great. So I appreciate the level of sense in the presentation that was great. And also I would like to applaud your team, you really have started well managing your balance sheet when I look at the terms of the debt and the proceeds from the debt and the unit buybacks you've done, I think at the current leverage position and the timing of your moves it's pretty remarkable jobs you guys have done.

John Lamb

Thanks, Jim. We appreciate that and we recognized that there are -- this is unusual timing in terms of low interest rates on debt and looking for opportunities to further rationalize what our debt portfolio looks like and match it to the business -- the long-term business we're in and we will continue to find ways to improve that position.

Operator

[Operator Instructions].

And we will take our next question from Michael Siemon, a Private Investor.

Michael Siemon

Tom?

Tom Ringo

Hi good morning or good afternoon Mike.

Michael Siemon

Yes it's late afternoon, how are you? Thank you guys again. Again I think it was superlative job, questions I had were two fold here, one is great news with the Ferry expansion but when do you think you will have a project ready to break ground, sometime within the next five years up in Kingston?

Jon Rose

I think that's a -- this is Jon Rose. Michael I think that's a reasonable timeframe, we actually have a preliminary approval for that Arborwood project that we secured in 2006, we're actually going to bring that back first revisions to make the project a little bit more efficient but we will have that 2006 approval underneath us. What we want to do is be cautious about not getting into that market too quickly because it's going to take a big capital down stroke to create those first lots and no doubt there will be a little bit of lag time for market demand and momentum to build up in Kingston upon the advent of that first boat to Seattle but I think within five years is a very reasonable estimate.

Michael Siemon

Great, thanks.

Jon Rose

Michael we will reserve a lot of you, if you just put your name on the list.

Michael Siemon

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions].

And we will go ahead and take a follow-up question from James Dahl with Rock Creek Capital.

James Dahl

Yes just all other things being equal sized what would you estimate the biological growth rate is of the partnerships moving forward given the stage class what number would we put on that?

Tom Ringo

Jim that's a great question and I’m going to have to turn it over to our VP of Timberlands, Mike Mackelwich who will have the closest finger on the pulse of that one and probably be more inclined to give you a range rather than point but Mike?

Mike Mackelwich

Yes it’s I mean that range is anywhere from -- it’s somewhere centered around our sustained cut.

Tom Ringo

As a percent, the growth percent.

Mike Mackelwich

Oh growth percent.

Tom Ringo

I think this is what he is --

James Dahl

Well it depends on not moving up, not going from [indiscernible] just across the board the biological growth rate all other things equal.

Mike Mackelwich

I mean it is largely age dependent for the mature timber I would use roughly 4% to 5%.

James Dahl

And what was of the 10-year old stuff.

Tom Ringo

The young staff will be growing much faster.

Mike Mackelwich

While the young staff grows faster but it doesn’t really develop volume and so you get the be about 20, so that growth rate isn’t measurable that the growth rate originally starts out at a very high number on a percentage basis.

James Dahl

That's interesting, yes.

Mike Mackelwich

That's just a mathematical; there is math reasons behind that to measure the volume.

James Dahl

So typically at what age tree do the lines cross where volumes makes up for the slower growth. When do I start to show volume?

Tom Ringo

Yes.

James Dahl

At what age?

Tom Ringo

Probably about each 20 it can be little younger in some cases and then of course on lower sites it can be older also.

James Dahl

[Indiscernible].

Tom Ringo

20.

John Lamb

It will be a function Jim we will have rotation ages, on the best sites might be 35 plus or minus and less robust sites up to 50 so just say that depending on the site the 20-year number might be first appears on the scene in terms of the growth for the higher sites.

Tom Ringo

And measureable volume.

John Lamb

And can go up from there for less attractive sites.

James Dahl

Right. As management techniques changed much frequently are people doing select card or is it all pretty much [indiscernible] replant.

Kevin Bates

That’s a good question Jim this is Kevin. What we’re seeing actually is a lot more timberland coming on the market whether is significant amount of deferred siviculture and so one more underwriting property is now for acquisition we're having to spend some additional time figuring out a few things one how much of that we can make up for just by doing your normal pre-commercial spending which is what we would prefer to do.

Two how many of those acres instead we're going to be able to go in and do some commercial spending on it, but that’s generally not optimal because you're going to end up taking in some of the volume away from your final stand but at some point when the timber hasn't been pinned properly and gets to a certain size you just can’t efficiently pre-commercial finish so you're going in commercial finish. And then the acres sometimes that just not really recoverable from that perspective so you’re just going to have to harvest and start over again.

So those are aspects that go into underwriting that today it’s really something new that were seeing on the last five, ten years as a result of some of the investors being pretty short sited in the way they're managing timberland. Mike do you have anything to add.

Mike Mackelwich

No, I think you covered that pretty well.

Operator

And we’ll take our next question from Hamir Patel with CIBC Capital Markets.

Hamir Patel

Tom, I was wondering wanted to get your perspective on and we see had an article recently about Timberland markets and concerns about valuations in the sales amongst some people in the Timo community and do you think though any flow-through impacts from maybe discount rates, option changes in the south into the Pacific Northwest I'm just curious what you kind of thought about that some of those concerns that they were highlighting?

Tom Ringo

Thanks, Hamir. That’s a great question and we sure saw that article we see and listen to other being asked similar question about this on the quarterly call. Given that we're Pacific Northwest specialists we are less tuned into what's going on in the south so it's based mostly on what we viewed in the trade press. But one of things that key and distinguishing the two regions when it comes to any softness in the market for timberlands, the South has got a well documented at least started to seeing as well documented the inventory on the stuff that issue that has been building over, over time down there because they did not have the access to the Asian markets that we enjoyed out of the great financial crisis so a lot of timber continue to ripen on the stump and it's continuing today facility that because they do not have access to markets other than domestic markets that is not the same as what we have appear.

So I think it's fair to characterize the southern wood baskets with a imbalance in supply/demand it's titled in the favor of the milling side. It's pretty balanced I think in the Pacific Northwest and as a result I think some of the attractiveness of buying into asset class and Pacific Northwest remains fairly strong. I'll let Kevin add to those comments.

Kevin Bates

A couple of things I'll add to that but I think are interesting one there is certainly some timber investments that were made prior to the GFC that rendered up being somewhat disappointing to investors and that's just things I here from investors. And so that to some extent I think does have an impact overall in terms of investors and hopefully their managers recognizing that may be going below certain discount rate really isn't a good idea in the asset class where you do have variables that are difficult to estimate.

The other thing that I think is interesting when you compare the Pacific Northwest to the South is historically the South has carried a lower discount rate than the Pacific Northwest and that’s because the EBITDA cash return portion of Timberland investment in the south has tendered to be more stable than in the Pacific Northwest. And stability from a finance perspective is looked at as lower risk. While since its global financial crisis that things maybe investors are starting to rethink that a little bit because the South has taken so long to recover and that would be again attributable the reason Pacific Northwest has recovered better is because of the fact that we do have multiple market we go to. And so going forward with reflect a lower discount rate in general for the Pacific Northwest versus the South I think that's a reasonable [indiscernible] to be made but that could be the case.

Hamir Patel

Thanks Kevin, that's pretty helpful. And final question I had was I was curious if you’re seeing signs of more your sawmill customers in the West looking to add lumber production because I understand that as far as I know we haven't really seen much capacity come out of British Columbia on the lumber side there has been some curtailments in Quebec but I was to understand that some of the equipment suppliers have quite long lead long time so even if there is selling those in the South, in the U.S. that are looking to add capacity then maybe delay before some of that stuffs comes on, just what you’re saying so far.

Tom Ringo

Yes, well we can comment on that somewhat in a very close to home since because our Hood Canal Tree Farm wood flow there has for years been tributary to a milling capacity at Shelton Washington and that milling capacity was for a lot of years under the since then that take closed in the Harbor at the same time sold the property to Sierra Pacific. The mill went down -- the existing mill went down for a couple of years and Sierra announced intension to rebuild and the good news is that that mill is just up in running. I think Q4, Q1 here. I'll let Mike to get the story from there.

Mike Mackelwich

Yes, their currently I mean their saw mill, there is a two line saw mill so essentially think of it is two full saw mills at one location. It will cut over they predict $500 million for timber lumber area and they're currently running one line and as Tom mentioned they have been running one line since December there at roughly two shifts and I think many of our customers across Washington and Oregon are currently add above that same level of 80 to 90 hours and lot of these folks can push upwards of 100 or even a little in excess of a 100 before they have to get into maintenance issues limit their ability to push much further. That expect the Sierra will come on with a second line in full force probably by August is what I hear and this point that’s just to prediction on that.

Tom Ringo

And then in addition Sierra has previously announced that they would be doing another mill in Frederickson Washington which is East of Takoma we're yet to see for materialize for when that capacity might be coming online there.

Hamir Patel

Thanks. And just a final question I had for you, Tom, I know there has been some discussion about perhaps the Federal government using up some of the, I guess more commercial obvious thing coming out of federal land any signs of anything happening around that front?

Tom Ringo

It’s pretty quite Hamir that see those signs to the extent that some of that activity mainly isn’t in the being spending that perhaps with ever break to rural communities and might be an inducement for opening of mills to product cross laminated timber maybe that’s some of the bucks that we haven’t seen any concrete example to that.

Operator

And we'll take a follow-up question from Michael Siemon, Private Investor.

Michael Siemon

Yes, hi Tom this is channel question but do you expect the -- some mention both of the tariffs and the Beetle up in Canada. Do you see that having any significant, no significant let's say material near-term impact?

Tom Ringo

I think the short answer Mike is no, lot of talk about the lumber agreement and what is going to happen with respect to that trade dispute that is currently going on between the U.S. and our Northern neighbor those who are lot closer to this who are actually in the milling business there seems to be what we read anyway consensus of opinion that it’s not going to settle itself soon but it’s not at the same time likely to have a significant impact on log prices. But nobody really knows and in Mountain Pine Beetle that's probably in terms of broader shifts, that probably is more significant for us who sell logs here on this side of the border, the allowable cut in BC has been cut back quite a bit over the last number of years. And that's going to reduce the amount of lumber flow into the U.S. and have a second positive effect for us. There probably will be a few mill closures in BC that might result either as a result of the Mountain Pine Beetle prices or related to the tariff that's yet to become clear.

Operator

That does conclude our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to Tom for any closing remarks.

Tom Ringo

Thank you, Johnny. Well Jim I noted your comments congratulating us on doing this call for the first time in what has been a little too long whether we do it annually or not, I'm going to be hesitant to commit to that but we clearly want to do it more often and engage in this transparent way with those folks who care about this company such as the folks on this call.

So look forward more of this from Pope Resources again just very proud to be part of this team to showcase their abilities to talk about this company what it's got going for it and we look forward to a productive 2017 and used to good business climate and continued progress. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen that does conclude today’s conference. We would like to thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.