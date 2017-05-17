Google: The Moat That Warren Buffett Missed

A look at the "modern" moat of Google that Warren missed, and a potential challenger.

He stayed true to himself by buying what he could understand, but he admitted he should have understood Google.

Warren Buffett bemoaned at the recent shareholder meeting of Berkshire Hathaway the fact that he had not invested in Google or Amazon early on.

This article is about Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), the company formerly known as Google. I can't bring myself to call it Alphabet, so I will refer to it by its consumer brand.

At his recent yearly shareholder meeting for Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) in Omaha, Warren Buffett bemoaned the fact that he missed investing into Google and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) despite being exposed to both companies. Buffett recalled that Berkshire's GEICO unit was an early customer of Google, paying the search engine company $10-11 per click on the auto insurer's ads. He was self-critical about the fact that he should have been able to recognize the business opportunity and missed multiple opportunities to do so.

"Any time you're paying somebody $10 or $11 when somebody just punches a little thing where you've got no cost at all, that's a good business, you've almost never seen a business like it."

He mentioned his admiration for Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, but never thought he could succeed at the scale he has.

What makes Google a Buffett "regret"-worthy company, and what is the modern moat that Warren missed? Who might challenge Google going forward?

Let's start with what Warren Buffett likes in companies.

Buffett prefers companies that don't need a lot of capital to expand

His well-documented experience as an investor in textile manufacturing taught him that he doesn't want to invest into a commoditized business which also requires large capital as an ongoing concern. "In a commodity business, all the benefit goes to the consumer." Warren Buffett prefers companies with a sustainable moat that can scale without requiring huge amounts of capital.

Google needs almost no capital to grow sales. With Google being essentially a cloud-based, software algorithm-driven information broker, the investment is limited to building out data centers (which become ever more powerful at steadily falling costs).

The "moonshot" projects are organized under Google X and contain ambitious programs like self-driving cars or balloon-based internet networks for developing countries. They are another consumer of capex that doesn't get used to support regular business growth. So far they have mostly created "buzz" - like Google Glasses.

With cloud services provided by multiple companies, Google could even run without owning its own data centers, cutting capex even further, but I am sure the company would be reluctant to rent cloud services from market leader Amazon.

(Google moonshot: Internet via balloons)

Google taking off

Google reported Q1 2017 revenues for the consolidated company of $24.8 billion with a whopping 22% YOY growth of revenue and operating income of $6.6 billion (23% YOY growth). Capex was $2.5 billion for the quarter and was easily covered out of the operating cash flow of $9.5 billion. Google's expense on stock-based compensation alone added up to $2 billion. Sergey Brin's playground called "Other Bets," which houses the moonshot projects, consumed $170 million of capex on $244 million of sales. Google increased its capex in 2016 by 10% over the prior year, primarily to build its cloud services business.

For the cloud business, it is somewhat late to the party. Amazon got a head start on the company with about 40% market share, followed by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). It's a growth area for Google, but the money is still predominantly made in search.

(Google capex spend)

The above graph shows the company's capex investments from 2013 to 2016. Over the same period, sales grew 50%, from $60 billion to over $90 billion. Very fast growth with almost no additional capital. That is how you print money! Immensely scalable growth without a lot of cash needed!

Buffett prefers companies with a strong consumer brand

Not only does Google have leading market share in the search engine market as shown below, it also has become a household brand. People "google" information.

(Market Share of Search Engines)

When did you last "bing" something?

Having the leading market share provides a self-reinforcing mechanism for Google.

The company uses machine-based algorithms to improve its search results. The more searches, the more learning. The better the results, the bigger the value to the searcher.

This virtuous cycle allowed the company to build its brand value and capture the No. 1 spot as the "world's most valuable brand" from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), according to Brand Finance Global 500 report.

Warren prefers companies with a sustainable moat

Which raises the question, what actually is Google's moat?

Google's modern moat: Information

Google won the early race to organize the internet by realizing that it could improve on the relevancy of search content by analyzing referral links. The more people linked to a website, the higher the chance that the quality of the information was relevant to the search words. The quality of the referral website was also put into the rating.

The value it provides to non-paying search googlers is fast access to highly relevant information. Other than public libraries, who gives you valuable information access for free? Google continues to expand its information organization by adding maps, Google Street View, historical documents... literally any information it can get its hands on.

The company's mission is "To Organize the Worlds Information."

That is truly a mammoth task at hand. More data has been created in the past two years than during the entire history of mankind combined, and organizing it becomes harder and harder. Here is where size pays. While competition is trying to catch up, Google is accelerating with the organization of new content. That leads to better searches. Better searches get more customers. More customers provide more clicks, which feed the algorithms to become even better over time. Better algorithms provide better searches. The old ranking algorithms have long been replaced by way more sophisticated ones. This engine is just starting to 'rev up'.

When was the last time you clicked to the second page of a Google search? You are likely to find the information relevant to you on almost any topic in the links on the first page. That's the power of Google's information organization. But even Google can't build a big commercial enterprise by giving everything away "for free"!

Where its revenue comes from: Information

(Source)

YOUR information. Not your name, address and telephone number, but your interests, information needs, shopping habits, hobbies, location specifics, possibly sleep patterns or lack thereof. Google knows more about you than your spouse! Your data as a consumer is the valuable information it monetizes.

Google sells your information to companies that want your business. Unlike in regular media, Google does not have fixed rates. It actually auctions your information off. Any advertiser can set a price per Adword and a budget. Companies bid on the highest ad placement, but there is also an algorithm that tracks whether consumers find it relevant enough to click on it. You could, for e.g., bid on the word "car insurance" and get a placement for your skin cream product next to it. Unless there is an overlap of the car insurance-seeking crowd with customers needing skin cream (maybe the owners of convertibles?), the ad will fade over time and be replaced with something more relevant. Since the advertiser only pays when a consumer clicks his ad, there is no "wasted" money. A household flyer might end in the trash without anyone ever reading it. With Google, if your ad doesn't get looked at, the advertiser will know. He gets all the statistics from Google. That way he can build the most relevant ad and can optimize pretty much in real time.

Ever noticed that the ads are following you?

So Google's aim is to provide you with highly relevant information and highly relevant ads at the same time, creating a win for you, a win for the advertiser and revenue for itself.

This can lead to the slightly spooky effect that ads are "following" you. Let's say you are a stargazer looking for a Coronado Solarmax 90 Telescope selling for about $5000 on Google. Chances are you'll be seeing ads for that telescope wherever else you head on the internet, even after you bought it. The higher the prospective sales value, the longer the ads seem to "troll" you.

The mountain of information Google has organized over the years, paired with the ever-increasing sophistication to retrieve it, has put Google miles ahead of competition. Bing or Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) can't really compete. Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), on the other hand, is the Chinese equivalent of Google and has a home advantage. Google refuses to allow China's government to get access to personal data. As a result, it can't compete on the highly government-regulated Chinese internet search market. With about 600 million internet users in China and 1.3 billion prospective consumers in the country, Baidu has grown to leading market share in its local market absent any international competition.

Buffett likes companies in growing markets

Growth

49.6% of the world's population is using the internet now, per Internet World Stats. With the help of cell phones, the rest of the world is heading there. So, plenty of market growth left.

Warren likes big sustainable moats

If Google has a strong brand and an arguably sustainable lead on information organization, who can disrupt the company?

With industry-leading market share, low capex needs, a barely 50% penetrated market opportunity and a gusher of cash flow, what should Google fear?

The company has actually had its share of worries over the years.

In the early days, it was the "browser wars." Netscape lost against Microsoft. Search engines were provided as a default option with the browser. Internet Explorer came with Bing, Google Chrome with Google and independent Firefox was sponsored by Google. Netscape, the original browser company, didn't make it against a "free" Internet Explorer. Microsoft tried to entice customers to use its search engine. (Even now, there are still attempts to favor Bing or lock out competition. But it couldn't catch Google's lead, and Google managed to grow Chrome to become the most widely used browser, leaving Internet Explorer in second place.)

Google's internet search engine was humming along, leaving Yahoo and Bing in the dust. Life seemed good!

Then, the world changed. The modern road warrior's Swiss army knife was launched in June 2007:

Information wasn't going to be served or searched for on the computer any longer. Worse, Steven Jobs at Apple dictated the rules. Yahoo was the first search engine of choice for the Safari web browser. Google felt threatened.

Google saw the danger and revealed Android the same year, giving it away for free to form a counter-offer for a mobile phone operating system. By creating a common platform alliance, the company managed to arrest the runaway success of the App Store, providing a large enough platform for app programmers to get interested. To Google's credit, it had acquired Android Inc. in 2005, in what turned out to be a prescient foresight of things to come. But its original target was to compete with BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY). Every Android phone comes with a pre-installed search engine from Google.

Microsoft failed in its attempt to establish the ill-fated Windows Mobile platform, even after acquiring former market leader Nokia.

How big an impact did the iPhone have on Google?

Last year, court documents revealed that Google paid Apple an astonishing $1 billion in 2014 just to keep the search bar on the iPhone. That is ~7% of its reported net income for that year just as down payment! I would call that some pretty expensive screen real estate. Apple also gets an undisclosed cut of the ad revenue generated via searches on the iPhone.

With Apple and Android phones both using Google, and Windows Mobile fading, it seemed Google could breathe a sigh of relief.

But this industry never sleeps. The fact that Google doesn't need a lot of capital and can work out of the cloud also means a competitor doesn't necessarily have to invest large sums of capital to compete. So what is the company's new challenge?

The new potential disruptor: Convenience

Googler customers are a loyal bunch and will go to great lengths to change search engines, e.g., in Windows from Bing back to their favorite Google. What if there is no way to change back and it is so convenient you don't even realize?

Meet the "Bing" sisters: Siri, Cortana and Alexa

(Siri)

(Cortana)

(Alexa)

Voice search is the new frontier. While Google pays Apple to be the search engine of choice in its Safari Browser, Microsoft pays Apple to use Bing as the default search engine in Siri.

Cortana is Microsoft's integrated voice assistant and, naturally, also uses Bing.

Where does Alexa hail from? From an arguably serial disruptor that Buffett expressed great respect for: Jeff Bezos, head of Amazon.

What does Alexa use? You guessed it: Bing!

Voice search is in the hands of Microsoft's Bing sisterhood for the moment. To be politically correct, there is also now a male voice available for Alexa. Shouldn't this little Bing brother then be called Alexander?

The real winner in this could be Amazon, not Microsoft. The search engine provider is only one negotiation away from being changed out. Just like with cell phones, the device seller "owns" the customer relationship. In this case, it is Amazon.

Which raises the question, why would an internet discount retailer that started with selling books invest into search engines in the first place?

The little dot that could

(Amazon Echo)

According to research from CIRP, Amazon sold over 5 million Echo units in the first two years, and the network of "skills" (or apps, as I would call them) has grown to over 3000. Google is just now catching up with its own version called Google Home.

And Amazon is zooming ahead again with the Echo Show, which gives you visual feedback in addition to audio.

Convenience amplified

What would you consider more convenient?

Web Browser Open Laptop Wait for OS to boot Open browser Type: "Car insurance" See Result Phone/ Tablet Unlock Phone/Tablet Open Browser Type: "Car Insurance" See result Alexa "Alexa, search car insurance" Hear/See result

Who will win this battle? Information or Convenience?

Amazon is not in the business of selling ads, it is in the business of selling merchandise. Selling merchandise cheap and, most importantly, making it as convenient for the customer as possible.

Why not cut out the ad men from Madison Avenue and Mountain View altogether and sell direct? With a reputation for rock-bottom pricing and ultra-fast delivery, Amazon surely aims to cut down the cost of advertising.

You will notice online that Amazon doesn't always show up in the Google Shopping tab. Amazon has gotten big enough that it can refuse to pay to be listed there. Its 63 million loyal Prime members know to check with Amazon, and often check there first.

And the check has just gotten even more convenient with Alexa. The search function provides some utility, but Bing or Google don't get a cut when Prime members order. I am sure there are some hard-fought agreements as well on who actually owns the customer data.

If Amazon can disrupt search advertising by offering convenience, it changes the name of the game for Google. Americans, more than any other population in the world, are willing to give up their data for extra convenience.

Who would you bet on in this struggle: Google or Amazon?

As far as Amazon is concerned, the other one of Warren's regrets, I'll cover them in another article. It's a fascinating company that took me a long time to get comfortable with as an investor. But Jeff Bezos for sure thinks long term and is willing to place some sizable bets.

Personally, I think the race is open. People tend to overestimate change in the short term and underestimate it in the long term. As more business moves online, both companies should be doing well for the immediate future.

Should you invest in Google now?

Google doesn't pay a dividend, so if you are a DGI investor, this stock is not for you.

Its P/E ratios have been historically high, which scares some investors off.

But there are few opportunities to buy the stock cheap. Notice the price dip in 2008. Selling ads is still a cyclical business, as at the onset of a recession, discretionary spending - like ads - gets cut first. So, Google's stock price got hammered in expectation of reduced ad revenue. But the strength of the company's capex-light business model can be seen in its EPS growth, which sustained an astonishing 25% even in the worst recession of modern history. The real losers were the Mad Men on Madison Avenue. Not only did the customers cut back on ad spending, they also transferred larger and larger budgets online.

Looking at the 10-year trend, you can see that Google shares ticked up quite a bit after a blowout Q1 report. Google is slightly above its 10-year P/E rate. I don't think long term you can go much wrong with the stock, as the demographics are in the company's favor and it has proven adept in managing threats, but I would wait for a pullback.

The next recession might be a good time to buy in. Google stock price did get cut in half from 2007 to 2008 despite double digit earnings growth. Like Warren has repeatedly urged his followers: "Don't look at the stock price, look at underlying earnings." I wouldn't be surprised if he takes the opportunity of the next stock market correction to cure his regrets. If I could get Google at a 50% discount, I would jump on it for sure.

In the meantime, remember when you 'google':

Lyrics compliments of Sting

Never forget that your friends at Google value you highly! Happy shopping!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG,GOOGL,AAPL, MSFT, BIDU,AMZN, BRK.B.

