There’s more inside this STORE than you think!

It can be extremely dangerous placing a bet on a cheaply priced REIT, like Spirit Realty, when there is potential for a dividend cut.

On Monday, I wrote an article about Kimco Realty (KIM), a leading shopping center REIT that appears to be mis-priced, providing REIT investors with attractive risk-adjusted returns. While the company is exposed to significant retail headwinds, the management team is doing an excellent job of mitigating risks by focusing on internet-resistant tenants and improved balance sheet fundamentals. As I wrote:

KIM has spent years preparing for the changes, and the balance sheet is now in the best shape ever.

Let me be clear, I'm not recommending for investors to load up on retail REITs, instead, I am suggesting that investors take a more tactical approach, paying very close attention to the underlying revenue generators.

It can be extremely dangerous placing a bet on a cheaply priced REIT, like Spirit Realty (SRC), when there is potential for a dividend cut. In other words, the margin of safety applies to both price, and also the overall quality of the dividend. In the case of Spirit, it's obvious that the shares are "cheap for a reason."

Surveying the list of Net Lease REITs, that demonstrate a "margin of safety" in both price and dividend safety, I find STORE Capital (STOR) to be the most attractive. Taking a look at the most recent price performance, you can see that STOR has under-performed Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) month-to-date:

In addition, STOR's price/AFFO multiple is 12.0x, much lower than the leading Net Lease peers, O and NNN.

While the market is suggesting that STORE is unpopular, I find this Net Lease REIT attractive, especially when compared with the fundamental elements of value creation (more on that below).

As noted above, SRC appears to be attractive based on its deeply-discounted share price and P/AFFO valuation; however, when compared to dividend safety, the company is HIGH RISK. As you can see below, SRC has the highest AFFO payout ratio in the peer group (and STOR has the lowest). Arguably, SRC has escalated into a higher-risk alternative, arguably a sucker yield (and not a STRONG BUY whatsoever).

Simply put, STORE checks all of the boxes, and at the conclusion of this article, you will see that I have upgraded the company to a STRONG BUY. There's more inside this STORE than you think!

This STORE Is Different From The Others

STORE recently filed an updated Investor Presentation that summarizes the company's unique investment platform.

This presentation contains enhancements made subsequent to filing the year-end presentation with the SEC, such as the trend of property median fixed charge coverage ratios over time and the trend of investment-grade contract percentages.

STORE also decided to more completely describe its top ten tenants, including greater sector investment descriptions, as well as more color on historic performance running this and prior public companies. Here are the Top 10 Tenants:

STORE has 1,750 properties with 369 customers (~17 net new customers quarterly) that represent ~590 contracts (~30 transactions closed quarterly) with an average transaction size below $9 million.

The new presentation is divided into three parts:

The foundational attributes that make STORE stand out from other net lease companies, The performance that STORE's foundational attributes have delivered, Enhanced disclosure, including full distribution of tenant default probabilities. STORE provides a credit metric where the unit coverages are aligned with the default probability of each lease contract to arrive at a base contract credit rating, STORE calls this the "STORE Score."

No other REIT provides this level of granular credit risk management. It takes a lot of captured data and a potent information system to accomplish. Uniquely, 97% of STORE's leases require the delivery of property-level financial statements, which is unprecedented and enables such disclosure.

The unprecedented credit metrics are designed as a base to inform investors of the quality of the investment portfolio and how it is performing, and trending. Since lease contracts always determine risk, STORE's contract disclosure gives investors a window into the portfolio investment quality and performance trends that is unavailable anywhere.

For a Net Lease REIT, STORE is definitely providing the most transparency, and I like the fact that I can now not only see STORE's dividend payout ratio, but also the impact of that ratio on the company's long-term internal growth.

Also, it has also purposely directed its investments into retail real estate that is defensible from other modes of consumer goods distribution. In the process, STORE has generally stayed away from commodity retailers, even if the goods that they purvey are non-discretionary. Also, STORE has stayed away from service providers not requiring human interaction (i.e. bank branches).

STORE has intentionally weighted its portfolio heavily to service industries, including restaurants, movie theaters, fitness clubs, early childhood education, veterinary clinics and more. The result is that only 3% of the company's entire investment portfolio is within close proximity (a quarter mile in any direction) to ANY Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Macy's (NYSE:M), Kmart or hhgregg (NYSE:HGG) store.

In other words, STORE believes that the performance of the investment portfolio should not be impacted by traffic pattern disruptions caused by sales declines suffered by most other major retail chains.

Given STORE's desire to weight its investment portfolio away from retail, STORE did something unusual for a REIT when it publicly listed in 2014. It did not disclose tenant diversity by property type, but by business type.

STORE does this by NAICS codes, much as a bank or federal agency would do. So, a health club becomes a service business and not a retail property. The performance of net lease companies will be more driven by tenant success than by underlying vacant real estate fundamentals. So, STORE is better off illustrating investment diversity by tenant business sectors than by real estate property types. Using STORE's approach, there's just 17.7% of exposure to retail.

Of this amount, five tenants are in the top 10: Art Van Furniture, Gander Mountain, Mills Fleet Farm, Dufresne Spencer Group, and Camping World (CWH). Altogether, these tenants amount to 9.3% of the 17.7% in retail.

Other tenants who are STORE customers that have previously been in our top ten list include Hill Country Furniture (the largest Ashley Licensee), Conn's (CONN), and At Home (HOME). Apart from this list, a few hobby stores, dollar stores, farm supply, home flooring, used merchandise, used car dealerships, supermarkets and furniture stores round out the company's retail investments. Most of the furniture stores are Ashley, which amounted to 3% of tenant exposure as a percentage of revenues across 25 stores at the end of the quarter.

The Highly Predictable Profit Center

As noted above, the company is more focused on granular property-level investments. While many of the bigger Triple Net REITs focus on traditional credit-based fundamentals, STOR's tenants typically don't have credit ratings. Most of these unrated companies either prefer to be unrated or are simply too small to issue debt rated by a nationally recognized rating agency in a cost-efficient manner.

STOR's approach is more of a risk management one, and so, instead of herding hundreds of Net Lease deals through the door every year (like many of its peers), the company takes a more granular approach to ensure there is a critical piece of real estate attached to a profitable business operation.

As far as I'm concerned, this is the "secret sauce" for STOR; as you will see below, the company provides many key metrics that you will not see in the filings of many of its peers. For example, I don't think any of the Net Lease REITs provide weighted average annual lease escalation data (STOR's is 1.7%), and, of course, STORE is proud of its internal growth platform.

STOR has only 2% of "flat leases," and a majority (74%) of the leases are contractually CPI-based. Around 67% of the REIT's leases have "annual" rent escalations and around 28% of the leases have "5-year" rent bumps.

STOR's targeted internal AFFO growth per share is between 3% and 5%, driven primarily by the company's differentiated focus on signing leases with middle market companies.

By obtaining quarter sales reports from most (98%) tenants, STOR can measure performance of each individual property. This communication channel provides it with an advantage with which the company can mitigate risk and provide a higher degree of predictability.

The Balance Sheet

During the first quarter, Fitch Ratings raised STORE's rating outlook to positive, which is in line with its BBB- credit rating with a positive outlook from S&P. STORE continues to target an unencumbered asset ratio of over 50% of its total portfolio.

During the first quarter, STORE raised more than $270 million in new equity with most of that from a $220 million overnight sale and the remainder from its ATM.

At the end of Q1-17, STORE's total long-term debt outstanding was $2.6 billion with a weighted average maturity of 6.2 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.5%. All of the borrowings are long term and fixed rate. In addition, STORE's debt maturities are intentionally well-laddered with no meaningful near-term debt maturities.

At quarter end, STORE's gross investments totaled $5.5 billion, of which approximately $2.9 billion had been pledged as collateral for secured debt. The remaining $2.6 billion of real estate assets is unencumbered.

This growing pool of unencumbered properties provides STORE with increased financial flexibility, which adds to its overall financial strength. At the end of Q1, STORE's leverage was right in line with its target at a conservative 6x net debt to EBITDA on a run-rate basis or roughly 45% on a debt-to-cost basis.

The Latest Results

For the first quarter, STORE's AFFO increased 25% to $70 million or $0.43 per basic and diluted share from $55.8 million or $0.40 per basic and diluted share last year. This represents an increase of 7.5% on a per-share basis.

STORE's dividend is an important component of its overall stock return.

Since the IPO, STORE has increased its dividend per share by 16% while maintaining a low dividend payout ratio. For the first quarter, the company declared a cash dividend of $0.29 per common share, representing approximately 67% of AFFO per share. As mentioned above, the low payout ratio and attractive lease escalators generate excess cash flow that STORE can invest in new acquisition opportunities to generate strong internal growth.

On the Q1-17 earnings call, STORE affirmed its 2017 AFFO per share guidance in the range of $1.74 to $1.76. The AFFO guidance is based on a weighted average cap rate on new acquisitions of 7.75%.

Although STORE does not give guidance on capital markets activities, it is targeting leverage based on a run rate net debt to EBITDA of approximately 6x, plus or minus 25 bps.

The STRONG BUY Upgrade

STORE is attractive based on all metrics, and I especially like the dividend yield today:

The market is not giving STORE credit for constructing the economics of its business to have substantial margins for error, or to place this idea in a more positive light, margins of safety.

Having margins of safety is the reason that STORE has never generated a negative rate of return in any portfolio, private or public, it has ever managed since 1980. Having margins of safety has consistently outperformed the broader REIT benchmarks over time and with less risk through a myriad of economic and interest rate climates.

I would be remiss not to mention the fact that most of STORE's management team also founded the troubled REIT management team known as troubled REIT ​known as Spirit. As many know, Spirit recently relocated (last year) from Scottsdale to Dallas. Given the uncertainty regarding a possible dividend cut at Spirit, I would not be surprised to see STORE enter the picture at some point. Clearly Spirits needs a management team and STORE is the "top of mind" candidate!

As you can see, STORE is forecasted to generate strong AFFO/share growth and when you combine that with a modest payout ratio, you can see that there is more inside of STORE.

I am upgrading shares in STORE from a BUY to a STRONG BUY.

