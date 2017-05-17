Alcoa (AA) Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference - Transcript

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference

May 16, 2017, 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Roy Harvey - President and Chief Executive Officer

William Oplinger - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Timna Tanners - Analyst, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Timna Tanners

Welcome, everyone. We’re going to switch gears and shift over to aluminum. And for those of you who are not up to speed with this company, this is Alcoa Corp. A new company for our conference. Not to be confused with Alcoa, Inc.

With that, it’s my distinct pleasure and honor to introduce our speakers. Roy Harvey is President and CEO and William Oplinger is CFO. Thank you.

Roy Harvey

Thank you, Timna. So, as we get started, I just wanted to take just a very few brief minutes to give you an introduce to Alcoa Corporation and then we’re going to jump right in to question-and-answer session because I think that might be more helpful for everybody in the audience and Timna can start with some either very questions or slightly difficult questions.

We’ve spent a lot of time in Alcoa Corporation trying to simplify, simplify, simplify from what used to be Alcoa, Inc. As a much simpler lines of businesses, as a smaller company and one that’s tied to commodity cycles in aluminum, albeit with some value-added, we try to eliminate as much complexity as we possibly can.

So, I just want to speak to you about a few lists of three. Again, as the – with the privilege of being CEO, that means my mind doesn’t think in more than three items. So, I’ll keep it relatively short and sweet.

So, let me start with our three values. It’s the way that we make decisions. We act with integrity, which means that we do the right thing which we believe will be a sustainable, competitive advantage to us, as we build new mining operations or operate around the world.

We operate with excellence, which means that we never are satisfied with the way that things are.

And number three, we care for people. We understand the humanity behind the decisions that we make. Those are the basic outlines and perimeters through which we make decisions and it’s the three things that, for me, is what makes me be truly proud of being an Alcoan for these last 16 years.

Second, we've been very focused on trying to build a very clear set of strategic objectives. Essentially, what is our destination? What are we trying to reach over these critical first two years?

Number one. And most important, reduce complexity. We need to squeeze out all the stuff that we don't need and continue to drive a very lean and efficient overhead and plant operational model. Reduce complexity.

Number two, we need to understand that we are wise stewards of capital and we need to push each and every single one of our employees, whether they be plant managers, department heads, operators, all the way up to business unit presidents, et cetera, to realize that we need to drive return on the money that we invest in our business, which in the end helps us to make a better outcome for our shareholders.

And number three – and this prepares us for the long term – we need to strengthen our balance sheet. We need to make sure that everything that we’re doing makes sense, so that when that next downturn confronts us, the next time prices start to slide or economic growth starts to slide around the world, we are prepared to confront that situation.

So, we strengthen the balance sheet, we work on things like pension, we work on things like the funded debt that we have around the world and we make sure that we are ready to act, so that we don't just survive when bad times come, but we can truly and actively thrive and improve the business during those times.

Another place that we simplified is to go from six segments to three segments. So, we now have three product families. We have the largest first quartile bauxite business in the world, with significant growth opportunity, and have just started to build our third-party merchant bauxite business.

Number two, we have the largest, and again first quartile, and I believe technologically unrivaled, alumina system around the world.

And third, we have an aluminum business, which has been very purposefully restructured and has driven us down to costs where we find ourselves in the middle of the second quartile. And that aluminum business encompasses not only the commodity grade aluminum, but also into value-added products, which is our rolled products division or into our cast products division, as well as a smattering of energy resources that we have around the world.

These three businesses then fuel our three main markets, and each of these markets has submarkets underneath them. But for the most part, we look at bauxite, alumina and aluminum as the three places that we have truly an impact and that we can have a differentiated understanding of what’s happening.

So, when we look at the world today, we think about the impact that China is having on the entire aluminum value stream. We see a constructive market. We see a bauxite market that is balanced. And any excess bauxite that might be produced, there's an insatiable appetite in China to bring that in-country in either stockpile or use. We see our ability to deliver at the right moment with the correct grade and without political risk of our bauxite not being able to be exported to China that gives us competitive advantage to grow that very quickly.

From an alumina standpoint, we continue to see a balanced market through a small surplus. We've seen some ups and downs in prices over these last 12 months, from the end of 2015 where we saw simply too much alumina in the market to a period of time in the middle of 2016 where prices had recovered very significantly to the latest headwinds that we see today, although it starts to look as perhaps we’ve reached the plateau as China starts to buy alumina again.

And third, aluminum, where we’ve seen a significant price recovery from the end of 2015 and where we see the great potential for change, particularly in China. And I suspect a number of the questions are going to be around what's happening in China and how much do we believe some of the latest rhetoric that’s been coming down the road. I'll leave some things to talk about in Q&A.

But essentially, I feel that we’re at a pivot point where we have all of the right rhetoric coming out of China and very particularly about taking action to try and improve the environmental side, whether that be the air that the Chinese citizens breathe, whether it be the environmental regulations for permitting or for residue disposal, et cetera. We’re at a moment where the Chinese are saying the right things to deal with overcapacity.

The question is do we find that pragmatic and practical application and actually see either some of those high costs or additional tons come offline or whether expansions are slowed.

So, so we see these three constructive markets, each one of them feeds into the next – bauxite into alumina, alumina into aluminum. But across the board, I see a lot of opportunities for the future. However, we also prepare ourselves for what might come down the road. Again, we need to see pragmatic action from the Chinese. We need to start addressing some of the overcapacity issues. And once that is addressed, start dealing with some of the inventory issues.

When we look back and we think about [indiscernible] Alcoa Corporation from Alcoa, Inc, we’ve been given the opportunity to launch a brand-new company. I like to think of us as a startup company that happens to have 128 years of heritage and history.

It’s given us the chance to rethink everything that we do. We have a management team who is excited, not only about the businesses we have today, but the businesses that we’ll have long into the future. We’re excited about the growth. We have a lot of things that we can do to continue to simplify this business and we are raring to go and to continue to make this company different.

And we’ve also built governance structure that supports and is specifically directed towards our shareholders. And we've also realigned top management’s incentive structure to make sure that our interests are clearly and firmly aligned with our shareholders. We believe it’s the right recipe for success.

So, Timna, I'll turn it over to you to ask some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Timna Tanners

Okay, great. So, with – in mind – with your softer, gentler questions, we’ll start with.

So, coincident with your separation from the predecessor Alcoa, Inc., nicely timed with this rally in the aluminum price. So, well done there. And it’s been really stable and positive the aluminum where it’s been. And a lot of the correction in aluminum can be attributed to your own adjustment of your operations and, to your point, some of the adjustments in China to address the smog and also some licenses and whatnot that we’ve written about actually in China.

Do you think you have the right profile of operations going forward? Or do you think there’s more adjustments that Alcoa should make in this environment?

Roy Harvey

Good. So, let me start with the first part of your question. I’ll talk a little bit about the stories we separate. And I think timing worked out very well for us because when separation was announced, we saw that we had a bit of a difficult aluminum price, but we had very strong alumina price, but we were in very good shape.

Coming into the end of 2015, we entered into what was a pretty difficult moment. And we stepped back and we realized that separation, since it wouldn’t be possible with the cost structure that we had at the beginning of [indiscernible], so we drove $290 million of operational improvements that drove what we call net performance, essentially everything outside of alumina and aluminum prices and the currencies. We drove $290 million to the bottom line. And as I’d like to say, as our team talked about, we had a hard-won separation.

But we did emerge out the other end. And since we’ve split from Alcoa, Inc., we’ve seen more constructive markets. So, that’s the first part of what we were talking about.

And the second part where you asked about what happens from here on out, I believe our portfolio has been strengthened greatly, but that doesn't mean that you can start to rest. I think that we’re in the right spot no matter what happens.

We've driven our way down the cost curve. The fact is we have restart potential with a few of our facilities. We take no restart decision lightly. To be quite honest, it has to do with price and expectations for future price, with power contract, with currencies, it has to do with all those things as well as an understanding of what's happening in the local, regional and global supply/demand.

But we also have a few areas that we need to continue to work. Here, in Spain, we have a set of facilities that only have potentially 12 months of life through an interruptibility program that’s sponsored by the Spanish government. Those are places that we have to find a longer-term solution, so that we can either invest or we can choose what to do with those facilities [indiscernible].

And we need to continue to strengthen the operating facilities we have. And as we read what's happening in the larger markets, we need to make a determination between where do we continue to invest since we have a clear mandate right now to invest in our bauxite and grow it relatively quickly. Once we find the customers on the other end, a great technological advantage with alumina.

And in aluminum, so many question marks about where people’s capacity will be. I think we’re very careful to ensure that we continue to strengthen the plants that we have today, but also [indiscernible].

Timna Tanners

Okay, makes sense. So, switching to the earlier topic of alumina, we were just talking with Teck about met coal and that’s been enormous. But if you look at alumina volatility, it’s been up there. And I think it’s less transparent. But what did it peak at, like 360 and it’s now down to the 270s. And I was curious about your comment about how you think it’s hit a plateau. So, can you just provide some comments on the alumina market and why you think it might be stabilizing.

Roy Harvey

Certainly. And, obviously, we’re very careful not to predict pricing and we’re also very, very thoughtful to make sure that we’re ready to react to what comes at us.

What we’ve seen in alumina over these last critical 18 months or even before that is you see a very quick reaction to what’s happening in the market. So, you almost had an overreaction where a significant amount of capacity was shuttered or failed when prices dropped below $200. [indiscernible] at the end of 2015. You saw a bunch of capacity come offline and then you had a shortage of enough alumina. We had a lot more buyers than we had sellers that helped drive that very quick recovery.

Over the course of 2016, you saw a bunch of alumina capacity come online and you also heard a number of expansions of alumina. And so, you almost swung the other direction and saw that you had more sellers than you had buyers. The entire world market, we follow the alumina price index, but it’s very much tied back to Chinese demand and the number of cargoes going in there.

So, we watch that very closely. We’ve gotten back into a position where there is a lot of discussion about smelting coming off-line, which is not as constructive for alumina [indiscernible] for the product coming out. So, that means that we’ve seen – we started to see a little bit more of a [indiscernible] alumina, and the fact is that every single alumina refiner that could be operating a refinery is operating right now.

We’ve just started the Chinese and CHALCO specifically talked about bringing off a million tons. We have two refineries in China that are right now under maintenance, under the overhaul and every refinery does, but would be extended as well. So, we’re starting to see the discussions about the fact that we need to have tonnage capacity off-line. China almost specifically because they are the top half of that cost curve.

And at the same time, we’re starting to see China look outside of China to start buying [indiscernible]. So, the reason I say that we could be at a plateau or could be at that low point is that we’re starting to see Chinese [indiscernible] in rest of world tons. And that gives us a little bit of comfort because we now start to have that supply/demand work more normally, but certainly [indiscernible].

Timna Tanners

Okay, great. That’s helpful. So, shifting gears, I guess, to round out this trifecta, talking about bauxite. So, the deteriorating grades in China sound like a thesis, but debatable. I know you and I have talked about that. How do you see the bauxite opportunity evolving for Alcoa?

Roy Harvey

So, first, I’ll talk a little bit about global demand. So, the vast majority of bauxite demand sits in China. There is some third-party demand outside, but for the most part it’s a China story. I think what we’ve seen over these last few years and we’ll continue to see is that China continues to struggle to find very high grade, very cost efficient bauxite mines to the point where they actually mine some bauxite underground.

So, I think China will continue to make rational decisions about some sourcing that’s done in China. I think they continue to find some reserve. They don’t tend to be the high quality, low cost reserve that you might find in other parts of the world – Guinea, Australia, Brazil. But they continue to find some resources in-country.

But they’re also very focused on looking outside of China for higher volumes, but also bauxite quality that they can make sense. I think particularly with bauxite prices moving up slightly, as well as coal prices that are directly tied to both alumina and aluminum in China specifically, you’re starting to see that cost push that’s driving a higher cost and, therefore, they have a lot more thought about how can they run their plant more efficiently. And that drives them to be more selective about the bauxite that they use.

From an Alcoa standpoint, it gets back to your – the last part of your question. We have a very proven track record of being able to mine and exploit the resources that we have, whether it be in Australia, Guinea, Brazil or elsewhere. We do it in a smart fashion. We understand the grades that sit there.

Our refineries demand from an internal supplier customer standpoint that we get the grades they expect because that makes the refineries run better. And so, that makes us the perfect supplier of choice when the Chinese are looking for consistent quality, when they’re looking for consistent supply and I think it will help them to preserve some cash that [indiscernible].

So, I think we have a great opportunity. We’re now selling about 6 million tons per year. That allows us to build relationships with Chinese customers as well as other customers and I think gives them a taste of what they can expect from a world class, very low cost, very competitive [indiscernible].

Timna Tanners

Okay, very helpful. And for those of you who aren’t aware, there is a new presentation that Alcoa has out if you want to see things and trends and nice pictures, that’s also available too.

So, Bill, I want to ask you a question because you and I have been in this forum with the former Alcoa, and so I wanted to get your perspective on how the new Alcoa is different and maybe a little perspective on self-help and what type of changes you’re seeing.

And then, of course, we – and I hear your thoughts on addressing the pension and the use of capital.

William Oplinger

As far as the new Alcoa, we are very, very focused, as Roy said, on cost controls, focused on reducing overhead, simplifying the business significantly. The other area that we’re focused on is prudent use of capital and being able to reinvest in the business. This business was in Alcoa, Inc. for a number of years that had really reduced a lot of capital spend. We’ve increased the amount of return-seeking capital significantly in 2017. We’ll spend $150 million on return-seeking projects in 2017. So, just much more of a focus story than what Inc had been and we’re excited to have the opportunity to run Corp.

When you think about the uses of cash, we’ve talked a lot about it over the last six months. We are currently at DD minus rated credit. We think we should be significantly higher than that. We’ve got a fairly stringent revolving credit facility. It’s a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, but it limits the amount of cash that we can give back to shareholders in the near term.

One of the first uses of cash for us, as Roy was saying, in the business will be to pay down debt and be whatever, and whether that’s via paying down some of the funded debt that we have in Brazil or contributing further to the pension plan, we’re looking to de-lever.

Beyond that, we would increase our return-seeking capital. We’ve got a lot of great projects that have returns that, at today’s pricing, generate [indiscernible] 30% IRR. That will be the use of cash in the near term.

Timna Tanners

Okay, [indiscernible]. We probably have room for about a few minutes of questions from the audience, if you have any. One in the front. Okay, that’s right in the back and we’ll come to you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. Can you talk a little bit about the can sheet market in the US, maybe as a fallout from the Rexam and Ball transaction and maybe some renewed participation from AB InBev?

Roy Harvey

Sure. So, let me start with an overview of how we see the future for the can sheet. And it starts back to the asset strategy [indiscernible]. As part of separation, we ended up with the North American can sheet business. It essentially is the Warrick rolling mill. We also have a connection back over to the Tennessee rolling mill [indiscernible] can sheets in Tennessee. That is being transitioned over to our other plant, which is our joint venture [indiscernible].

So, those two form our can sheet core. And as I like to describe it, it’s a fixer-upper. It’s a fixer-upper that we are now in the process of fixing up. We’re driving volumes. We are pushing out costs [indiscernible] like a commodity business.

And we’re just looking for ways to try and sharpen that business and run it with a little bit of ingenuity and thoughtful ways [indiscernible] portfolio.

So, one of the reasons that we saw this to be a constructive market is price, specifically because so much of the rolled capacity that goes into automotive, aerospace [indiscernible] and so that started to create what looked like the potential for recovery enhancement.

So, Warrick rolling mill as a supplier to North America, one of the major suppliers to the [indiscernible] North America, it gives you two ways to be successful there. Number one, to drive volume. And then number two, to start to drive improved prices.

So, right now, I think you’ve got a number of announcements coming out about new automotive facilities. The potential warning signs or the potential concern is that you start to see North American capacity, some of the – if there’s too much capacity for automotive, we can see some slide back in can sheets. So, that’s a bit of a warning signal.

But, right now, what we see is that we have a constructive market. These are long-term contracts. We’re not too concerned with the latest consolidation in can makers, except for the fact that if they start to look overseas, the larger is the purchase, the more that they can reduce [ph] import.

The fact is we’ll be importing material from our Saudi Arabian joint venture. It is a great technology. They’re just bringing it up and starting to qualify now. But we see it as a market where we can do a lot of significant improvement to that business, even if we don’t have a market recovery. And if we pare that with a market recovery, it could be a really good business, a really great business.

William Oplinger

Just to emphasize one point, we are running that business differently. And I think Roy said that. We are running that business differently than it had been run in the past. We are anticipating a 20% volume increase at the Warrick facility in 2017. We will add another 10% volume increase on top of that for 2018. And so, we are aggressively filling the mill, taking costs out and improving profitability. That business was around an EBITDA breakeven in 2016 and it will be significantly better than that in 2017.

Timna Tanners

[indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Congratulations. And it must be great [indiscernible].

William Oplinger

Yeah. I’ll address that one, Roy. I think you’ve conflated a couple of different areas that I don’t know that I would necessarily put together. I think we have the financial wherewithal at this point. If we needed to do further restructuring in the business, that we can. So, that doesn’t concern me.

The pension liability is a large pension liability. Just to put it in perspective, we have a $3 billion pension and OPEB liability and around $1.45 billion of funded debt. So, our funded debt is very low, but our pension liability, pension OPEB is fairly large.

When you then further break down that $3 billion, roughly $1.8 billion is the pension. And we have a number of things that we’re looking at doing for the pension. So, we’re evaluating, clearly, how to manage the liability side and there’s a number of different ways to manage the liability side. Everything from freezing pension benefits to annuitization for current pension plan participants, but then also increases in the asset side. So, we’re aggressively going after the $1.8 billion.

I would say to you, though, that I do think back to the original question, and we have the ability to manage currently with our cash flows if we were to decide to restructure further.

Roy Harvey

If I can [indiscernible] really quickly, Timna. If you think about Timna’s original question, which was it came out of a good point in the cycle, so we have found the opportunity to generate cash here in the beginning.

The better we have of a start, the more cash we can either use to pay down funded debt, like the BNDES, or do things that allows us to be prepared for when times turn against us.

And part of that is to have very rational, thoughtful decisions about what we do with some of these plants that are on the bubble. The Portland smelter in Eastern Australia is a plant that has a much – a significantly increased energy price here for the short term. However, we’ve been able to build a package with the government that gives us four years to find a long-term solution.

We’re not going to flinch from doing the right thing when it comes, but we’re also going to put a lot of effort into trying to fix these things, now that we have the chance to. But we’re going to make sure that we have the strength of balance sheet to be ready to act should the time come when it’s necessary.

Timna Tanners

Okay. With that, I’d like to ask you to join me in thanking Alcoa for joining us.

