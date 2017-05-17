Copper Weekly: Expect Copper To Sit Between $2.45 And $2.55 Until September

It's been a while since I've written on Seeking Alpha. This will be my first article in a few months due to personal reasons - I apologize to those that have followed my writing over the last year.

This article will continue with my copper weekly series (JJC, CUPM, CPER). Investors are squarely focused on China at the moment, and prices continue to see-saw as new information comes to light. Much of the concern sits around a belief that China is going to have little or no growth in demand in the coming years - a view that this author can't get on board with.

The number of copper tons that are hidden from view is massive. Thus, it can be near impossible to trust inventories from one exchange or another. In reality, much of the developed world is slowly headed out of a long recession. As Europe, China, and North America continue to grow they will steadily lift demand for copper. To be sure, we may not see high-percentage growth, but we will continue to see a steady rise in demand. Investors have focused too much on oil and its impacts on inflation to see the underlying fundamentals in copper.

Commitment Of Traders - Money Managers

Money managers continue to drop positions, and shorts are starting to creep upwards. The copper price has been hit hard in recent weeks as euphoria regarding China and the U.S. has waned. I expect copper to be rangebound in $2.45-$2.55 range as markets wait for some reasonable stability from the Trump administration.

LME Inventories

Copper inventories have had a chaotic few weeks. As has been the case many times in the last year, LME inventories seem disconnected from reality with the massive week to week swings.

Takeaway

Copper only recently left its bear status. It is natural for the market to stop and stutter on the way towards a bullish market. We may see a few mines increasing output and delay the coming undersupply, and higher prices should encourage some supply growth, but the fundamental lack of shovel ready projects and decaying ore bodies will still come. In the meantime, many copper companies remain significantly discounted at today's prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FND.AX,TGS.AX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.