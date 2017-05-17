Cliffs Natural Resources: Iron Ore Will Find Support At $55 - $65

The discount to IODEX price during the upside move was so big that the impact from lower IODEX price won't be pronounced.

Iron ore has been in the spotlight for quite some time now. Analysts seem to be universally bearish and expect even more pressure on iron ore. Interestingly, the negative headlines had a bigger impact on Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF) than on major iron ore miners BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Vale (NYSE:VALE). In this article, I want to discuss the situation in iron ore and its impact on Cliffs' stock.

Iron ore prices seem to have stabilized lately around $60 per ton.

The futures market indicates expectations of continuing drop in prices, but the difference between today's spot price and future prices is less pronounced than it was during iron ore's upside move:

As usual, all eyes are on China. China produced record amount of steel in April while the country's factory output and fixed-asset investment growth missed forecasts. Once again, the slowdown in the Chinese economy became a hot topic and put pressure on commodities. Reports on high iron ore inventories put additional pressure on prices. Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton returned to their previous low iron ore price rhetoric, repeating the mistakes they have made several years ago. Only Vale sounded moderately optimistic when talking about the future of iron ore prices during its recent earnings call.

There seems to be a universal consensus that Chinese stimulus will end at some point and that Chinese economy will experience a significant reduction in growth rates. At the same time, Australian producers like Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton continue to send their iron ore to China in big volumes, putting pressure on the market. Exporting iron ore from Australia to China is definitely not the best business in the world, as we have seen from the latest Cliffs report which showed that its Australian segment sold iron ore for $54.35 per ton, way below the prevailing IODEX price.

The spread between Cliffs' APIO (Asia Pacific Iron Ore) realized price and IODEX price will decline in the second quarter due to the drop in IODEX price, but will likely remain notable. The main question is whether iron ore prices will continue to decline, pressuring Cliffs' Australian operations and potentially putting margins into the negative territory.

In my view, iron ore prices should find a bottom somewhere between $55 - $65 per ton. Fears that high iron ore prices will bring more production from higher-cost competitors did not materialize as iron ore prices did not spend much time at high levels. China's battle against pollution will ultimately put some pressure on the market as less environment-friendly factories are shut down, but this is a process that won't happen overnight. I also expect that measures to prevent excess speculation and bubble creation will be mild and gradual. I would argue that after such drop, short-term risks switch to the upside rather than downside and that shorting iron ore or iron ore producers at current levels is rather dangerous.

Impact of low iron ore prices on Cliffs' performance is not as big as one might assume looking at the company's stock chart. The drop of APIO margin from $15 to $5 for the remainder of this year leads to a $80 million difference in cash flow. Old contracts which kept U.S. segment realized price at $79.35 per ton in the first quarter no longer will hold back pricing, giving U.S. segment earnings a boost that will be more than enough to offset any weakness from lower iron ore prices.

Cliffs shares continue to trade in a downside channel, pressured by iron ore prices and poor performance of steel stocks like AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) and U.S. Steel (NYSE:X). Technically, the stock will have to return above $7 to be able to start a new uptrend.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Earnings estimates have been trending down along with iron ore prices, but still imply a forward P/E of just 8. I continue to believe that the negative scenario is already priced in Cliffs shares and that there is plenty of room for upside, with the main catalyst coming with the second quarter report, when the market will be able to see the realized price achieved by the U.S. segment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade AKS, X.