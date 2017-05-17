AMD's EPYC Server Processor

Rethink Technology business briefs for May 16, 2017.

AMD's "Naples" is now officially EPYC

Source: Video from 2017 Financial Analyst Day

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) held its 2017 Financial Analyst Day, and it was very well done and informative. Now that AMD has some decent products in the pipeline for 2017, company management seems more confident and less inclined towards marketing hype.

By far the most compelling product is the 32 core EPYC server processor that had been code-named "Naples". Okay, the name "EPYC" is a little over the top. AMD still gives in to its tendency for hyperbole at times. But the processor features a number of innovations that make it interesting and, potentially, a significant threat to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). The most important innovation was revealed by Forrest Norrod, SVP of Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-custom.

Each EPYC is actually 4 separate pieces of silicon on a common circuit board. Each chip contains 8 cores. Norrod made the point that this is how AMD is getting around fabrication constraints that would make a single-chip 32 core processor prohibitively expensive.

The key enabler is the Infinity Fabric, which provides high-speed communication between the separate chips. CTO Mark Papermaster had previously introduced the Infinity Fabric concept, but it wasn't really clear how it provides an advantage until Norrod showed the actual part.

AMD's Core Complex

We've known since the release of Ryzen that it consists of groups of 4 CPU cores in a Core Complex, according to AnandTech. Various Ryzen processors are built up of multiple Core Complexes, as shown below:

Source: AnandTech

For instance, the Ryzen 8 core die is clearly built up of two Core Complexes:

Source: AnandTech

The fact that EPYC builds up its chip from 8 core dies suggests that AMD will use this method for any high core count Ryzen chips, regardless of market type.

It's actually a very intelligent strategy to maximize the benefit from the Zen core development effort. The same basic Core Complex design is used throughout the product line. And this explains why single-core performance is basically the same for all Ryzen processors.

As I've pointed out, Ryzen's Geekbench single-core performance lags that of Intel Skylake by a significant (25%) margin. AMD studiously avoided this issue during its various performance comparisons with Intel during the Analyst Day. Jim Anderson, SVP of Computing and Graphics, emphasized multi-threaded benchmarks in which Ryzen's performance was compared to lower core count (but comparably priced) Intel processors.

The comparisons may be a little self-serving, but if AMD can deliver to consumers more cores more cost effectively than Intel, it certainly has an opportunity to take market share. In the datacenter, per-core performance probably doesn't matter very much. AMD's strategy, as delineated by Norrod, is to take a large share of the server market by offering EPYC as a single-socket, lower-cost alternative to Intel's dual-socket servers.

Seems like a good strategy. It'll be interesting to see how Intel responds.

Vega Frontier to arrive in late June

While Intel may have been blindsided by EPYC, it's pretty clear that AMD has been blindsided by Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Volta. It was very apparent that Raja Koduri's (senior vice president and chief architect of the AMD Radeon Technologies Group) presentation had been prepared before the release of Volta and with little foreknowledge of its capabilities.

As expected, Vega will offer significant performance improvements, and its specs are coming in about where rumor had pegged them:

However, his pitch that Vega was superior to Nvidia's Tesla P100 fell flat, since everyone, including him, knew that it was an irrelevant comparison. Nvidia's Volta architecture and the new Tesla V100 accelerator have become the new standards to aim for.

I've argued all along that AMD's fundamental problem is that its competition isn't standing still. AMD has had to aim for next-generation performance to skate to where the puck will be. It may have met with limited success in the case of Intel. Time will tell.

In the case of Nvidia, AMD may actually be falling further behind. Koduri tried to make a case for its open source approach to AI software on its GPUs, but Nvidia's CUDA development environment provides a comprehensive set of well-developed tools for Deep Learning that AMD cannot match.

And Volta substantially outperforms Vega based on the limited performance specs that have been published. Furthermore, Volta has Tensor Cores for hardware-accelerated tensor processing, important for certain AI applications. AMD has nothing like it. The Vega Frontier edition for professional use will arrive in late June, but there's been no word when consumer Vega cards will be released. Volta is expected to ship in Nvidia's fiscal Q3 (July-September).

Nvidia is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

