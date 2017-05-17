Hangin' Out In The High Country

Personal Note: This Wednesday, May 17, I will be speaking at the Wells Fargo's 2017 Technology, Media & Telecom Executive Summit at the Ritz-Carlton, Half-Moon Bay California.

Economic Panel:

Mark Grant, Chief Strategist, Hilltop Securities

George Bory, Head of Credit Strategy, Wells Fargo

Mark Vitner, Senior Economist, Wells Fargo

Jim Stenson, Managing Director, High Grade Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities

We are getting somewhat extended. That's what I would say about the equity markets. We are all just kind of "hangin' out there." Now I am a Kansas City native, and a conservative fellow, by nature, and I am not expressing any kind of panic, or run for the hills, or anything of that nature. I am just making note that the air is getting thin.

The problem, unlike when I called to "buy equities," on November 8 and 9, was that I understood clearly what was motivating the call. It was Mr. Trump and his grand vision and less taxes and less regulations and less of a lot of stuff that would be good for the economy. I have common sense and I could see the commonality.

Since then, however, it is also a matter of common sense that America Inc., wasn't going to move that fast. It hasn't just been the Democrats versus the Republicans but the wholesale resistance of career anything; politicians, bureaucrats, lobbyists, lawyers who have joined the resistance movement against the outsider. It has been a heck of a lot of block and tackle. President Trump moves and the boys are on him.

Equities, forever the hope and prayer asset class, are still seated in their pews. The preachers of the marketplace continue to offer salvation, if not outright redemption, and "Glory Hallelujah" still echoes through the halls of the New York Stock Exchange. I hear the fervent sounds, all right, but I am beginning to wonder if the chorus isn't about to thin.

The Lone Ranger: Hi ho Silver, away.

Tonto: Never do that again.

I read the headlines, like the rest of you, and they all say that oil was the cause of yesterday's spike. Might as well get sucked into the sand dunes, if that is the reason, and any oasis is but a temporary mirage. OPEC, and the Emirs of the sand, are fighting a losing battle and America, and her burgeoning technology, is going to win this fight. That is what I say. We win, they lose and good riddance.

Anything goes wrong, anything at all… your fault, my fault, nobody's fault… it won't matter - I'm gonna blow your head off. No matter what else happens, no matter who gets killed I'm gonna blow your head off. - Big Jake

OPEC tried pumping more oil. Failure! OPEC tried production cuts. Failure! Now they are talking about extending the production cuts and the outcome won't change. Failure! In fact, in my opinion, there is not one damn thing that they can do to change the inevitable. They are gonna end up in Dodge City and memorialized at the cemetery.

It used to fill the front pages of the Wall Street Journal every week, the world is running out of oil. Of course, if you are a Millennial, you won't remember this. You will wonder just what the heck I am talking about. Then again, you may never have read the paper version of the Journal, in any event. Heck, you may not even know that they have one.

Well, check with the older guys in your office. This was a real worry for years. Now, though, with horizontal drilling, fracking and re-fracking and the technology improving every week, which will lower the cost of drilling even further, America, to the surprise of everyone, has become the largest oil producer in the world.

Some say, of course, that we should forgive OPEC, and her band of cutthroats, for the way they have treated us all of these years. Forgiveness, of course, is a righteous affair. I believe I know just how it can be done.

Forgiveness is between them and God. It's my job to arrange the meeting. - Man on Fire

Now, I am bullish on the American oil companies and the rest: not so much. I see $47.50 ahead, again, then $45.00 and maybe $43.50. We will have momentary spikes, no doubt, as OPEC stands up on top of their sand dunes and sings the "Holy Roller" but the only place I see them rolling is down the dune and onto the parched earth.

You see, the trick is to get down America's oil drilling price so low that it will be very profitable for us and not at all profitable for them. Then, with their social programs keyed at $72.00 to $120.00, according to the Financial Times, they can have their revolutions and their revolts and their terrorists can stay at home and leave the rest of us alone. They won't be able to fund their exploits.