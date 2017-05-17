Paladin Energy's (PALAF) CEO Alexander Molyneux on March Quarter 2017 Results - Conference Call and Investor Update Transcript

Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTC:PALAF) March Quarter 2017 Conference Call and Investor Update May 16, 2017 7:30 PM ET

Alexander Molyneux

Hi, thanks, operator, and welcome to Paladin Energy's quarterly conference call this morning. With me in Perth, I have Craig Barnes, our Chief Financial Officer, and also Andrew Mirco, our General Manager of Corporate Development.

We start by talking about Langer Heinrich. Langer Heinrich is a strategic Tier 1 mine. It’s in the first quarter of C1 cash cost globally. It is a top 10 uranium mine by-production, the fourth largest open pit in the word and has more than a 20 year productive life in front of it.

Importantly, Langer Heinrich has a consistent and long history of uranium production, having produced almost 14 million pounds over the last 10 years. It’s located in Namibia, which is a high-tier jurisdiction in Africa, with a stable democratic government and a stable framework for mining investment.

Our other assets, an industry-leading portfolio of development assets. Within that, we have the fully built Kayelekera mine which was commissioned in 2008 with 3.3 million pound per annum uranium capacity. That mine has produced almost 11 million pounds accumulative uranium production, before going put on care, maintenance in 2014 due to low uranium process. We've kept that mine on an active care and maintenance and at the same time, we had continued to research and design optimizations, that will make that mine lower cost in the event of a restart.

We are currently preparing a definitive restart implementation plan, that will be independently verified and reviewed by independent technical experts and we'll be able to publish to the market at some stage. So investors can understand the optimized economic of that asset.

The remaining portfolio includes predevelopment assets in Australia and Canada. Manyingee in Western Australia has had over 56,000 meters of drilling on it and have had a field-rich trial conducted in the past for in-situ recovery. That asset has a potential for 1 million to 2 million-pounds annual production in an in-situ recovery mine.

At this stage, we are moving that asset into the prefeasibility stage and aim to work towards a feasibility study in the next 18 months that could see us provide economics of an in-situ recovery project there including the declaration of reserves. Carley Bore, which we bought in 2015 for $13 million, has a potential for standalone ISR operation or to be assembled at the Manyingee ISR project.

Michelin in Canada is one of the largest undeveloped uranium deposits in North America. It has had US$75 million historical exploration expenditure on it and has the potential to development within the 2022 to 2025 time frame, albeit, we could certainly accelerate that in arising uranium process environment. These deposits have a combined uranium resource factoring in all categories of 362 million pounds of uranium. Our developing portfolio is sector leading.

So with that, I would like to hand over to Craig, and then he will discuss the recent results and then I will come back and discuss the restructuring news that was put out yesterday shortly before the results release. So thanks, Craig.

Craig Barnes

Thank you, Alex. Good morning, everyone. Highlights for the quarter 31 March,, 2017 are presented on slide 5. Uranium production for the quarter of approximately 896,000 pounds, decreased by 31% compared to the 1.3 million pounds for the March 2016 quarter.

That was mainly as a result of the 22% drop in head grade associated with the mining curtailment at Langer Heinrich and a 15% decrease in all process due to lower processes water availability caused by several unplanned land water and river water supply interruptions and lower-than-expected tailing storage facility recovery.

C1 cash costs decreased by 13% from $24.13 in the 2016 to $21.02 per pound for the March 2017 quarter. The decrease was mainly due to the implementation of mining curtailment plan. Underlying all-in cash expenditure for the quarter up $31.71 per pound was largely unchanged from the same quarter in the previous year.

The realized uranium sales past the quarter, was $19.54 per pound, which was a decrease of 44% from the $34.67 per pound achieved in the quarter to 31 March 2016. Sales volumes of approximately 731,000 pounds for the quarter were up 23% from 2016. The group's cash and cash equivalents at 31 March, 2017 up $21.8 million was about the guidance range previously provided of $10 million to $20 million.

The waterfall chart on slide 6 provides a breakdown of the change in cash and cash equivalents for the quarter to 31 March 2017. The group's cash and cash equivalents decreased by $4.9 million during the quarter with the following major cash flow movements. Langer Heinrich generated free cash flow of to $1.7 million for the quarter. Cash utilized for corporate exploration costs, as well as Kayelekera care and maintenance costs amounted to $3.5 million for the quarter.

Restructure cost of $2.5 million were encouraged in the forum and mainly related to legal and advisory costs for work being done on the balance sheet restructure, as well as from retrenchment cost. During the quarter, we paid finance cost on the Langer Heinrich revolving credit facility, as well as the Kayelekera care environmental performance bond of approximately $600,000.

The waterfall chart on slide 7 provides a variance analysis of earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization, comparing the March 2017 quarter to the March 2016 quarter. EBITDA improved marginally from a negative $800,000 in the March 2016 quarter to a negative $600,000 in March 2017 quarter.

From the chart you can see as the major negative impact on earnings for the quarter was the 44% drop in average selling price, which resulted in $11 million decrease in EBITDA. This negative variance was partially offset by a 23% increase in sales volumes and a $9 million decrease in cost of sales. As a result of cost-reduction initiatives, exploration administration Kayelekera care maintenance cost was almost in $2 million lower than in the March 2016 quarter.

On slide 8, you can see the C1 cash cost for Langer Heinrich for the half-year period from June 2014 through to December 2016. The graph shows the substantial reduction in Langer Heinrich C1 cash cost from a high of almost a $31 per pound for the December 2014 half year to a record low of $16.25 per pound in the December half - December 2016 half year.

The reduction in the agent cost because of the commission of the biocarbonate recovery plant in March 2015 has been one of the largest contributors to Langer's cost savings, resulting in annual cost savings of almost at approximately $5 to $6 per pound.

In November 2016, Langer Heinrich implemented its mining curtailment plan, which has resulted in further significant decreases in C1 cash costs. The mining curtailment plan involves reducing mining material movement, combined with processing plant feed from the low and medium grade ore stockpiles.

The Flash/Splash upgrade at Langer Heinrich, was also commissioned in November 2016 and has reduced steel [ph] consumption and resulted in cost savings of approximately $0.25 per pound. Future plant upgrades are expected to result in further cost savings of approximately $1 to $3 per pound.

The graph on slide 9, sets up Paladin’s controllable costs, including exploration, corporate and Kayelekera care and maintenance costs, with actuals from 2012 to 2015 financial years and full costs for the 2017 and 2018 financial year.

Following ongoing cost-reduction initiatives, exploration and other controllable costs have been cut by approximately 75% from a high of almost $44 million in the 2013 financial year and are expected to hit a run rate of approximately $11 million per year going forward.

In the December quarter, Paladin sold its stake in Namibian, as well as a number of non-core Australian exploration assets for $4.5 million. These asset sales will result in future annual cost savings due to reductions in rate, rentals and statutory commitments payable to keep the tenements in good standing.

Until there is an improved uranium market, exploration carrying costs is expected to be approximately $3 million per year. Corporate headcount has been reduced by approximately 2/3rds since 2015, and all non-essential expenditure continues to be reduced. Corporate costs will likely plateau at approximately $3 million per annum and Kayelekera care and maintenance costs at around $5 million per year.

I'll now hand it back to Alex, who'll take you through the rest of the presentation.

Alexander Molyneux

Well, thanks Craig. Now, we just have a few slides on where we're at with our restructuring. You just have to bear with us a little bit because it's a very complicated situation and we need to explain it carefully.

The first thing is sort of, you know just what's happened in the recent history is, on 10th of January we announced a proposed balance sheet restructuring, whereby how the convertible bonds we had outstanding would be exchanged into some new shares and some new - some new, 2 new bond instruments.

We call that the Plan-A restructure proposal. That proposal received a substantial support from our stakeholders, including shareholders and bondholders and we can say with genuinely well received as a way forward for Paladin to deal with the significant debts that it had incurred in a different uranium process environment and give us continued leverage to uranium moving forward, whilst keeping the integrity of our assets wait.

Any - so the Langer Heinrich joint venture has a typical joint venture, with a series of potential events of default in it. With sort of [indiscernible] if you end up in debt compromised or exchange or these sorts of things, either party has to right to buy the other party's interest.

On 9th of March, this year CNNC purported to declare that an event of default had happened because of the restructuring that Paladin had proposed, and with that requested that Paladin start evaluation process to get an independent valuation of its 75% interest in Langer Heinrich.

At that time, because of uncertainty, our shares were suspended. During that period, management went through a number of different - we sort of had a number of fronts opened if you like, one of which was to look at what's the legal standing of CNNC's claim, that in an event of default may have happened and we briefed very senior according [ph] to counsel and what not and got a number opinions. At the same time, we engaged with our stakeholders to determine whether there is some other restructure that Paladin could put forward in the event. We no longer owned our interest in Langer Heinrich.

With all of these running in parallel, we came to the conclusion a couple of weeks ago to allow the valuation process to move forward. The valuer is to be an investment banker of international standing, with uranium experience. And we're at today the valuer has not been selected, but there are a group of valuers that are going - that are in the process to be selected. That valuation process will take about 5 to 6 weeks.

Yesterday, we announced an alternative restructure proposal, we can call it Plan B, which will happen in the event that Paladin does not own its 75% interest in Langer Heinrich. So, with that now the ASX is determined to trade our shares against our Paladin's shares traded last part of these and they will trade today on the ASX.

So we're in the position today with the valuation will take 5 to 6 weeks, once the valuation number is known CNNC will have 30 days to notify Paladin whether it tends to proceed with the acquisition of Paladin's 35% interest. Assuming - so if CNNC does not exercise the option, then Paladin will be able to go back and pursue the Plan-A restructure proposal that was announced on 10th of January.

If CNNC exercises the option and the option exercise is not contested by Paladin then the Plan-B restructure has been proposed and can be pursued as our alternative. If may the Plan-A or Plan-B proposals can be implemented, so they will ask you conditions of both of these restructured proposals, and then there is no alternative proposal then we can say that, it would be difficult for Paladin to meet its liabilities in the future.

Okay, so we've already discussed Plan A on one of our conference calls, so I'm going to focus a little bit more on the detail of the Plan B proposal and try and explain - try to explain it. Our key objectives here, number one, we need to create a sustainable balance-sheet structure for Paladin going forward. We did a material deleveraging of the Paladin group.

The second thing here is, we want to preserve the valuable contracts that Paladin has, and the Q1 here is the EdF offtake agreement and provide a structure that allows shareholders to capture the upside when the uranium market normalizes and we have a better uranium price environment.

So, this restructure, how it works is - and remember, this restructure's the one that gets implemented if we sell 75% of Langer Heinrich. What happens is, the proceeds of the sale of 75% of Langer Heinrich under this restructure will be paid firstly to EdF in preference so EdF, remember they have an uptake agreement with us but they also had a prepayment agreement that was made in 2012, they prepaid some of that uptake and that's been accreting and it's a little bit like a loan.

In it would be repaying the prepayment including the accrual amount which is basically the interest of $273 million, that's what they own about the repayment in full, 100 cents in the dollar. An amount of money will be retained by Paladin to meet its working capital requirements US$15 million. And the dollars of the remaining proceeds will be paid to the 2017 and 2020 bondholders.

So, if -- and so none of those are sort of getting an uncertain amount there in how much they get depends on the actual price of the sale of the 75% interest in Langer Heinrich. Whatever they don't receive in cash upfront, will be converted into a new secured convertible bond, that has a 5-year term through 2022 and an interest rate of 7.5% and that interest is a noncash accrual that's what we call a payment in tight interest. So it can be paid -- it’s a non-cash coupon.

Those bonds that will have standard high yield bond type covenants and it will also have a requirement for them to be mandatory -- mandatorily repurchased depending on the amount of cash generated by Paladin going forward. So if the company generates cash going forward, those bonds will actually be repurchased and will sort of disappear over time.

The bondholders will also receive equity warrants, which are -- which give them the right to buy shares in Paladin at US$0.125 and that will receive $300 million that provide the bondholders some exposure to the equity upside of Paladin and can share that upside and alongside shareholders.

So, just coming back to EdF for a minute here, EdF will be under this proposal and we point out here is that the proposal is highly conditional, one of which that EdF has not yet provided its approval to the proposal. But, under the proposal, in exchange for the fully repaid -- its prepayment, EdF will extinguish its security over the Michelin asset and it will also agree to keep its offtake agreement on foot on terms acceptable to EdF.

The offtake component of this -- of the relationship with EdF can be considered an extremely valuable asset of the company. That offtake was signed in 2012 or 2.288 million pounds of uranium delivery over 6 years commencing in 2019 to 2024 inclusive. It was signed with a pricing mechanism is reference to spot, with of floor and a ceiling. We have never been able to disclose the floor price and the ceiling price, but at the time the contract was signed in 2012, the long-term uranium contract price -- reference price was $68 a pound.

So you can imagine that there is a floor and a ceiling, that was headed into in that contract environment, which is very different to the current contract environment for uranium and we believe that taking the difference between the full term for uranium or current spot prices of uranium and the pricing mechanism in that contract, that contract has substantial value. So shareholders, what happens to shareholders?

There's no immediate delusion for the shareholders, other than the warrant issue and shareholders get to -- through that they get to capture the upside of the uranium price environment going -- improved uranium price environment going forward. Obviously, final value to shareholders or what's the value of the Paladin entity, excluding the Langer Heinrich depends on what's the total amount of proceeds we receive for the sale of the Langer Heinrich state.

What is the value of our important contracts, including that EdF contract, and then how does the market perceive the value of our world-class portfolio of development assets. It's a little difficult to know, particularly as we still have the prospect of a Plan A, or some other alternatives as well. But we do believe we've created a restructure that provides shareholders a significant piece of the overall value here. The key conditions to this restructure are: number one, this would be a restricted that's implemented if we sell Langer Heinrich. Numbered two, as we previously stated EdF needs to approve of these arrangements.

Number three, with a formal approval of the existing convertible bonds, where we are at today is, we have received binding undertakings from bondholders that represent 55% of the 20 -- hang on Andrew's just correcting me here on these numbers, 56% -- 57.6% of the 2017 and 55% of the 2020 holders.

So we have received binding undertakings of support from bondholders representing that amount at each of those and then we're in discussions with other bondholders for them to continue to sign-up to this proposal. We also need the approval of shareholders, as we move forward with this, there will be a shareholder meeting. We need agreement as to the long-form version of any documentation so the moment reasonable they've done in terms sheets.

There being no superior proposal and all necessary regulatory approvals including approval of the foreign investor for. One important condition as well it's that this restructure takes place of the sale value of Langer Heinrich is a minimum level of US$500 million for our existing Langer Heinrich. Okay, so that's the restructure.

We are running out of time here, so in the last section we go through our significant leverage to uranium upside, we provide some slides that give you an update on our world-class suite of development assets. I won't into these slides because I did mention upfront something about these assets and I highlighted a couple of assets there at the time.

So just coming back into our strategy and outlook. We continued to be the owner and operator of Langer Heinrich and so, we must maximize the operated cash flows of that asset and maximize the value of that asset. We have continued to employ optimization initiatives that preserve the integrity of the long-term life of lifeline planet Langer Heinrich. Kayelekera care and our exploration assets are on the minimal expenditures and care maintenance basis, but within that, we can continue to progress these assets.

As I said earlier, we are moving forward with a project implementation plan, for Kayelekera care, which we will be able to publish, it's a very detailed study giving the market a very updated look on the economics of that asset. And we're very, very pleased to be able to tell people, that we will have a plan for lower operating costs, then it was previous they operated at a very low CapEx for a restart of that mine.

We did not -- we are moving Manyingee through to a pre-feasibility study level, because we have a daughter suite at Manyingee that is very advance and supports that and also because Manyingee will be a low-cost ISR operation. It's likely to be an operation that can be moved forward in low-uranium crises. We will continue to minimize corporate and administrative costs.

We will also continue to pursue balance sheet restructure, so that we can have a sustainable balance sheet going forward that gives our shareholders the opportunity to see Paladin generate equity return at a normalized uranium price environment and we do believe, that the uranium market is improving.

We believe that we've seen the worst prices behind us, we're seeing interesting things in the market and with that we need to prepare for growth. Our guidance for the remainder of this financial year remains largely unchanged for what we've previously put out, production in excess of 4 million pounds at Langer Heinrich.

The amended Langer Heinrich mine plan to enhance operating level cash flows, and where we talk about the amended plan we mainly put mining curtailment at the moment, a full year C1 cash costs at Langer Heinrich in the range of $16.50 to $18.50 giving us an all in company-wide expenditure in the range of $29 to $31 a pound.

Non-Langer Heinrich costs including corporate costs, Kayelekera care maintenance, exploration of US$14 million and then, for this quarter specifically, we will forecast $1.1 million our 1.3 million pounds of sales. Production, they're 750,000 to 850,000 -- 7000 pounds -- 750,000 to 850,000 pounds, they haven't been correctly placed here. And C1 cash cost for this quarter of $21 to $23 a pound.

So with that, I'll thank you for listening to the presentation and I'd like the operator to run a Q&A session. Thanks very much, operator? Hello, is the operator there?

Sorry. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Mathew Keane from Argonaut Securities. Please ask your question.

Mathew Keane

Good morning, everyone, good evening. One very quick question, also two very quick questions. The first one, just around the net bank revolver, what happened that you sort of didn't discuss how that's extinguished all or credit delayed in the restructure? And the second question just what's the current book value of Langer Heinrich?

Alexander Molyneux

Okay. So I'm going to ask - Andrew whose going to answer the first question, how Nedbank operates in the restructure and then Craig will give you the book value of Langer Heinrich and explain how that book value is derived.

Andrew Mirco

Okay, on the revolver very simply. Nedbank has given us standstill for the 30th of June. So there's nothing that we really need to worry about there.

Now the next question is in the restructure, it gets paid out. It will either – either it remains with Langer Heinrich, because it's a liability, it's a facility for Langer Heinrich. So we heard that some discussion with CNNC to so looking forward to complete the acquisition with a take on the - would they want Nedbank facility to remain in place, which may be a consideration. If not, it will be paid out of the proceeds of the file of the option.

Mathew Keane

Understood.

Alexander Molyneux

So Craig, is it okay?

Craig Barnes

So the book value of Langer's assets at 31 March 2017 are $396 million. That doesn't include our intercompany or shareholder loan, which is an additional $250 million. So in total, the book value including the loan is $636 million and 31 March, 2017.

Mathew Keane

And that's attributable?

Craig Barnes

That's sorry - so the book value, sorry, the $396 million worth of asset is a 100%, the $250 million is 100% attributable to Paladin.

Your next question comes from the line of Daniel Morgan from UBS.

Daniel Morgan

Hi, guys. I'm just trying to understand the [indiscernible] of the EdF portion of the restructure a bit more. This contract you know, it's obviously very valuable to you guys if you have a price that is greater than the current spot and forward price of uranium and that is obviously a very beneficial contract to you.

Obviously, the flipside is not very beneficial to EdF and from that perspective you'd expect that they'd try to explore all their rights to try to avoid the contract? I'm just trying to what can they do, what are they doing and what comfort do you have that Paladin shareholders are still going to be able to retain ownership of this valuable contract? What levers or leverage do you have in this and how you're thinking about that is what I'm trying to understand?

Andrew Mirco

Okay, thanks very much. That's a good question. Look so the first thing I'm going to say here is that I must point out that EdF has provided no approval at this time to the proposed restructure. Okay? However, we had been obviously, as you imagine as EdF is in a unique position, as being a key creditor, but also a key customer for the company. We have been extent in extensive discussions with EdF.

Within that framework, we had put forward this proposal. Okay? Now, so, the proposal is subject to retain the uptake contract remaining on foot and I'll come back in a minute to the value of that contract, and as you said it, it's a very valuable contract.

What this proposal does, is it treats EdF in preference for the repayment of the debt. Okay? So they get $106 cash up front and the bondholders get risk cash up front, so they go on risk for the future value of the assets. So, this is - you can see that this is sort of the quid pro quo if you like, right?

In an environment where there is no solvent restructuring, and if it becomes complex, as to what happens with the uptake part of the contract and what not, you would probably imagine that in that case you wouldn’t have the kind of ability [ph] to treat EdF in preference, okay?

So if you're saying, what would the motivation of EdF be to allow this contract to remain on foot after we've lost our major producing mine, that's the key element there, as you can see that they traded in priority in this restructuring, okay?

Now the contract itself in a value sense, we've never been able to publish the terms, if you like, of this contract. And we're not about to do so today, because it is a highly confidential contract. What I can tell you is, if it was entered into the market environment 2012, so at that time, spot prices and term-contract prices were much higher, it has the floor and a ceiling.

From our perspective, if we were to follow example through a discounted cash flow model of the difference between the spot light of the day or the uranium forward curve and the full price received or what not. You would expect the valuation of this contract approaching something in the very high maybe $170 million to above US$200 million, right, using reasonable EdF assumptions.

So it is a very valuable asset of the company and under this restructure, the potential for it to be preserved with EdF being treated in priority regarding the upfront cash proceeds that we've received from the CNNC deal. Not really anything more we can say on that, they will really have to come up with their own assumptions as to how I think this moves forward because until we have made progress and we have any formal approval of EdF, we won't really go for slightly more.

And frankly when we do, if we do get approval from EdF, there won't be a lot of disclosure we can make around this because with terms of these uranium supply, long-term supply contracts, as with other contracts in our industry, are extremely confidential and you never see chemical or others producers disclosing terms of key contracts. But thanks for the question. That's my best answer.

Daniel Morgan

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from the line of Mark Andy [ph] from Value. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. I was just wondering, can you just tell me how much is actually drawn on the Nedbank revolver?

Alexander Molyneux

Its US$20 million.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Alexander Molyneux

Thank you, Mark.

Your next question comes from the line of Blaze Davidson [ph] from Civics. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Thanks for the call today. Can you just walk us through what happens in the event of the valuation does not exceed the $500 million?

Alexander Molyneux

In the event the valuation does not exceed $500 million then we do not have - that would breach the condition of Plan B. We - there's a few different scenarios, number one is, we have consist consistently said here, there's nothing that we've said here that provides Paladin's view that confirms the existence of the options.

So if we may be in a situation, where if the outcome doesn't enable us to move forward with the restructure, that we go back down to the litigation path. We may be in a situation where we consider whether there is a different restructure plan C that's possible, but look at something we would in the event we end up in that situation, we will have to engage with our stakeholders and look at all the details that are available to us at that time. But to be clear, in the event, the process listed 500, if we were to accept that price, we would -- we don't have a valid restructure as currently proposed.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Daniel Morgan from UBS.

Daniel Morgan

Hi, guys, I appreciate that you've provided a lot of detail regarding my EdF question. I've just got just one follow-up question on the EdF issue. Am I to read that you guys in EdF in some negotiation looking at all the different through and pros of existing coming towards some sort of an agreement on this, so you’re in negotiating trying to agree on something, is that what I should read?

Alexander Molyneux

Yes, look we are restructuring all of our liabilities, EdF is a key customer of the company. But with respect to the prepayment they are a creditor of the company as well. So we are in discussions with all of our creditors and have been so for the last 6 months or so, we proposed Plan A having had extensive discussions with all of the stakeholders, that we proposed Plan B having had extensive discussions with all of the stakeholders.

Daniel Morgan

And as a timeline issue, obviously, what a 5 to 6 weeks timeline on the independent valuation which is part of the C and fee portion, is that the first thing we'll see or will we see something on the EdF negotiation?

Alexander Molyneux

Look, it's a little hard to know because that's not within our control obviously, there's a counter-party and it depends how long things take. So - but at what we're currently working on now is number one, we - there'll be news for whatnot about continued bondholders support as we get bondholders to continue to sign up to that.

Number two, there'll news flowing if any about the company will certainly be seeking EdF's approval for that. I mean in the event we were able to receive such approval that would be an item we will presumably announce publicly.

And you know, number three then, will be the you know, what's the outcome of the sort of the option valuation process and the whole thing. So it's a little bit hard to know, we've got so much it's hard to know what will happen first or when, which order things will happen in because we're just moving them all forward in parallel.

Daniel Morgan

Okay. Well, good luck. It’s obviously very complicated and you got a lot of amplest [ph] So thank you for answer my question.

Alexander Molyneux

Thanks.

There are no further questions at this time. I'd like to hand the call back to you speakers. Please continue.

Alexander Molyneux

Okay, thanks operator. I just want to thank everybody for joining the call today and the continued interest in Paladin. I'd also like to thank everybody for bearing with us for the extended trading suspension we have had. The ASX and TSX have resumed trading at the stock. There will be presumably a lot of news flow that might or might not create volatility going forward, but we're very pleased to be back in a position where we've de-risked the uncertainty enough for the shares to resume trading and we're very thankful for the support our shareholders have been continuing to follow the company. So thanks very much for your time this morning. And also Andrew is available for e-mails, questions and so am I, so let us know any follow-up questions as you might have during the course of the day or the week as you go forward. Thanks very much.

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference call for today. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect.

