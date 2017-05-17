VOXX International: A Rare Small-Cap Opportunity

Every now and then the market will present investors with a rare opportunity by severely underpricing an investment. One such opportunity exists within the market today. VOXX International (VOXX) is one such opportunity in the market today. The potential of this investment continues to amaze me.

Quarterly Analysis

Even though VOXX posted poor quarterly results for Q4 2017, guidance for 2018 looks extremely promising and a steep drop offers a great entrance point for investors. While VOXX missed on their own guidance by $0.06, impressive improvements in margin and new potential opportunities realized over the quarter including Eyelock patents and the Rosen acquisition are not yet accretive.

A large reason for the depreciation of share price after the quarter I believe is due to intermediate term profit takers selling off as well as the misinterpretation of unfounded guidance. The only provided earnings estimates given for the quarter were from outdated analysis by analysts that no longer cover the stock or fail to possess enough knowledge of the stock to provide keen guidance.

Yearly Recap

The highlights from the earnings report looked promising.

Fiscal 2017 Q4 operating income of $0.4 million, a year-over-year increase of $8.0 million

Fiscal 2017 Q4 EBITDA of $8.0 million, a year-over-year increase of $9.0 million

Fiscal 2017 operating loss of $0.2 million, a year-over-year improvement of $11.4 million

Fiscal 2017 EBITDA of $30.1 million, a year-over-year improvement of $11.3 million

VOXX anticipates further top- and bottom-line improvements in Fiscal 2018

Improvements to margins and a reduction is operating loss and costs are the essential highlights investors should take away from the VOXX situation.

Despite a disappointing quarter based upon misleading, unfounded, analyst projections, VOXX performed incredibly well YOY and is primed for another fantastic fiscal year.

Financials:

VOXX has experienced a significant drop in EPS since 2013 due to loss of significant contracts in the Automotive sector in 2014 and onwards as well as acquisition related costs and effort due to Eyelock, Klipsch, and other acquisitions. However, earnings have significantly improved in 2017 YOY to $0.18 and the return to profitability marks a turnaround for VOXX. VOXX has once again begun growing its automotive backlog for the coming years substantially including $26 M last quarter and is in advantageous position to continue its further growth. The financial fundamentals of VOXX is also incredibly appealing.

Earnings of $0.18 posted for the year translate to a P/E ratio of 34, a great number for a pure tech small cap company with room for explosive growth and cost savings. VOXX also trades now at a P/S ratio of .22, one of the lowest multiples industry wide.

VOXX has 24,160,124 shares outstanding including 21.9 M Class A Common shares and 2.2 M Class B Convertible shares.

Common stock: Class A, $.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized, 24,067,444 shares issued and 21,899,370 shares outstanding at both February 28, 2017 and February 29, 2016 Class B Convertible, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 2,260,954 shares issued and outstanding

According to the most recent balance sheet VOXX has current total assets of $668.48 M and Liabilities of only $277.171M representing a difference of $391.31M.



This means that the current GAAP Book value per share of VOXX is $16.19 according to GAAP. Even after adjustments are made completely removing Intangible Assets and Goodwill, The book value of a share of VOXX is $4.62 and will only increase as the company continues expand.

VOXX currently has access to a further $30 million in credit to support their working capital needs and is in great financial health to avoid liquidity issues and cover costs associated with quickly ramping up production for inventory builds and new product launches.

Eyelock

While the automotive segment and home audio segments are growing and stable, perhaps the most impending catalyst for VOXX is it’s majority owned share in Eyelock LLC. Eyelock is a company engaged in biometric Iris recognition technology

The total global biometrics market is projected to reach $44.2 billion by 2021, up from $7 billion in 2014.The global market for iris biometrics is projected to reach $3.6 billion by 2020 at a CAGR of ~23% from 2015-2020.

Source: Radiant Insights

Eyelock already has already demonstrated a commercial product in partnership with Diebold for ATM applications using iris detection that provide for extreme promise in the financial sector. Diebold is currently testing an implementation of these ATM’s codenamed Irving with Citibank (C) that could prompt future orders of these ATM’s using Eyelock technology.

Eyelock’s Myris product has impressive applications for personal computers, laptops, and other personal security needs as a replacement passwords in user authentication. While some negative reviews and disappointing reception can be found with the current iteration of the product, the technology will only continue to get better and more user friendly over time.

Eyelock also has a product named HBOX can recognize up to 50 people a minute and provides hopeful applications for security in Airports, stadiums, manufacturing and theme parks. Workplaces could eventually jump on the technology for use in logging employee behavior.

Eyelock holds over 48 patents for Iris imaging and recognition technology and is by far the best in breed for Iris recognition technology.

Check out the full suite of patents here

Eyelock also has a robust number of partners but hasn’t even begun to expand their partnership to massive companies yet. Eyelock may have an open door now to a partnership with Johnson Controls (JCI) after Johnson Controls recently announced a merger with one of Eyelock’s key partners, Tyco. Johnson Controls could find an incredible amount of use in home and commercial automation by implementing Eyelock technology into smart home automation and building security.

If Eyelock can obtain more partners and larger contracts to license their iris scanning technology then it would become immensely helpful for the bottom line. Loss due to Eyelock in Q4 alone was $2.2 million as this technology is brand new and yet to become accretive. Potentially untapped markets include banking and mobile phone OEM’s.

Significant Catalysts from the Earnings Call

There was a plethora of great news to be had on the earnings call.

“EyeLock has now been issued 47 patents with another 30 plus applications in process. I have no doubt that EyeLock has the most advanced Iris biometric on the market and our standoff distance doubles our nearest competitor, which is essential for accurate and convenient consumer use for smartphones and IOT devices.” – Pat Lavelle “At Mobile World Congress in March, we demonstrated our Iris Solution on the new Qualcomm 835 Snapdragon chip and demoed its use on smartphones. The response was very positive and we continue to work with Qualcomm to commercialize this technology.” - Pat Lavelle

These two statements lead me to believe that we should see a significant contract with a large mobile phone OEM in the next 1-2 years. If Eyelock is truly the industry leader that Lavelle claims and the patents protecting their technology continue to come through, Eyelock will position itself as a leader in the provision of iris sensing technologies for a rapidly growing multibillion dollar industry. Qualcomm (QCOM), already a huge leading supplier to mobile OEM’s, also owns a minority share in Eyelock and has a vested interest in seeing the company further succeed.

“Moving into this year, there will be new Klipsch component speakers, new all-in-one sound bars, new power floor speakers and we are expanding the heritage product line. Best Buy will be doubling the number of Klipsch fuse and sound bars and are increasing displays of other products and in Magnolia, we will be adding both the Klipsch sound bar and Heritage wireless speakers in July” – Pat Lavelle

The Klipsch audio brand is rapidly expanding and has been growing exponentially. This statement provides heart that the Klipsch brand will continue to outperform as product inventories at Best Buy and Magnolia increase and the brand continues to gain notoriety.

Speaking of Best Buy,

“Project Nursery demand has been growing since its launch less than a year ago. Our assortment had been very well-received by key baby retailers that represent new distribution channels, including the largest placement in the new baby section in approximately 1,000 Best Buy stores nationwide.” – Pat Lavelle

The reception of the Project Nursery brand has been an incredible success for VOXX and sales of these products should continue to increase.

“We have launched a number of promotions planned for 360Fly in the action camera market and we have a new body camera scheduled for full launch that will also open new distribution channels. We will be announcing a new partnership for the health and fitness category, another new market opportunity, which we will initiate later in the year.” – Pat Lavelle

Finally, the significant catalyst of a health and fitness partnership will elude us until we know the exact nature of the partnership, an exciting catalyst that should help drive share prices higher in the coming fiscal year. Body cameras are also a hot sector with civil unrest and racial tensions still high as more and more police officers and public enforcers are being required to wear body cameras to prevent undocumented injustices towards civilians as well as potentially unwarranted claims and lawsuits on the part of civilians.

Significant Risk Factors

Voxx typically has a tough time in the first quarter of their fiscal year and provided some hint that such a scenario may play out in fiscal Q1 2018.

“First quarter is always a difficult quarter for us. So, I would think that you would see more of the same, I am not saying that the numbers are going to be where they were last year.” - Pat Lavelle

VOXX could see a down quarter in Q1 although it will likely be up from fiscal Q1 2017.

Also, Chairman of the board John J Shalam controls 53% of the voting power of the company through his holdings in the 10:1 voting power Class B convertible stock and can exercise his ability to make decisions absent the decision of other shareholders.

Finally, nearly all of the products produced by VOXX are consumer discretionary goods and could see significantly reduced sales if the macroeconomic climate were to turn poor.

Conclusion

While earnings calls and guidance can often be overly optimistic, it is incredibly difficult to ignore the plethora of opportunities presented to VOXX in the coming fiscal year and beyond. While the lack of solid guidance and analyst familiarity leaves many investors wary, the post earnings dip offers a nice buying opportunity for investors who would like to open a long position with a 3-5-year horizon. Profit taking from buyers in the $3 and $4 range involved in the after-quarter selloff have created an excellent opportunity to be long VOXX as it slowly continues to trend higher. DCA is also your friend here and will help protect against further significant price drops in the stock until bullish sentiment once again resumes. My price target for VOXX is now set to $12.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOXX, QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.