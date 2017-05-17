Virtusa's (VRTU) CEO Kris Canekeratne On Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 16, 2017 08:00 ET

Executives

William Maina - IR, ICR

Kris Canekeratne - Chairman and CEO

Ranjan Kalia - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Joseph Foresi - Cantor Fitzgerald

Anil Doradla - William Blair

Bryan Bergin - Cowen & Company

Frank Atkins - SunTrust.

Brian Kinstlinger - Maxim Group

Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to the Virtusa Corporation Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. At this time I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Will Maina of ICR. Please go ahead, sir.

William Maina

Thank you, Alan and welcome to Virtusa's fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 earnings conference call, where we will be discussing our financial results for Virtusa's fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2017. On the call with me are Kris Canekeratne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Ranjan Kalia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Certain statements made on this call that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

During this call, we may make, express or imply forward-looking statements, relating to among other things, Virtusa's expectations and assumptions concerning management's forecast of financial performance, the growth of Virtusa's business, Virtusa's ability to realize intended benefits revenues and other synergies of the Polaris acquisition, Virtusa's expectations concerning the Origin [ph] investment, the ability of Virtusa's clients to realize benefits from the use of Virtusa's IT services, and management's plans, objectives and strategies. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Virtusa's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. Virtusa undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information disclosed during this call, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

Other statements on this call also include certain non-GAAP financial information as defined by the SEC. We present constant currency revenue to provide a framework for assessing how our revenue performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We provide non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, and non-GAAP earnings per share, which we believe provide insight into the operational performance of our business. Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP measures are included in today's earnings release and data sheet, which can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website. We also present a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments that we believe provides insights into our total cash position and overall liquidity. For additional disclosures regarding these and other risks faced by Virtusa, see the disclosures contained in Virtusa's public filings with the SEC and on our earnings press release.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Kris.

Kris Canekeratne

Thank you Will, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us on our fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 conference call. Our fourth quarter results are highlighted by strong sequential revenue growth and margin accretion. We generated fourth quarter total revenue of $226 million, an increase of 4% sequentially and 32% year-over-year; and non-GAAP EPS of $0.43. For the full fiscal year 2017, we generated $858.7 million of revenue and non-GAAP EPS of $1.25.

From an overall market perspective, our current view is that planned budgets for calendar 2017 will remain flat with 2016 levels. Demand trends underline flattish budgets in 2017 overwhelmingly point to an accelerated reduction in spend on legacy IT as enterprises take an aggressive stand on improving the efficiencies of their outsourcing program by mandating suppliers to reduce effort, apply automation and commit to significant year-over-year cost reduction. While there is significant compression on traditional outsourcing spend, we are also seeing a commensurate increase in investment in digital solutions that reshape and reimagine our client's business models.

Our leadership position in the digital transformation and operational excellence positions us well in this environment to gain share and deliver above industry growth in fiscal 2018.

Having spent some time conducting additional research and analysis including discussions with independent analysts to determine how the industry measures digital revenue; we have updated our methodology for calculating our digital revenues and currently estimate that approximately one third of our total revenue is generated from digital services. Driven by increased spending in this area our strategic position and our robust suite of digital offering, our overall digital revenue is growing well above the company average. In addition to this and unlike generation one outsource; the majority of our operational excellence revenue is from a consumer-oriented strategic platform which requires significant modernization to support the rapidly emerging demand of an end-to-end digital business.

Our operational excellence revenue in support of end-to-end digital journey is excluded from our calculations of digital revenue. Given the accelerating shift we are seeing in our clients spend two digital solutions and in order to capitalize on this long term growth opportunity we will be increasing our focus and investment in fiscal year 2018 on for the scaling our digital capability to capitalize on the significant long-term growth opportunity. The recently announced long-term strategic investment by the Orogen Group along with the appointment of Vikram S. Pandit to our board is an important strategic step in this direction. Vikram's extensive experience in banking and financial services and his deep strategic insights will be of tremendous value as we refined our go-forward strategy, strengthened our solutions and services, and capitalized on the significant dislocation taking place in the BFS segment.

Additionally, we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Vikram and his team at Orogen and their tear-off leadership team to bring our leading digital transformation and operational excellence solution to enterprise in their network. We are very excited about the business possibilities ahead of us.

To help provide you with some perspective on the growth opportunity in our digital business and why we are so optimistic about the potential for Virtusa, I'd like to discuss some of the industry trends we are seeing and ways we are helping our clients leverage digital solutions to reimagine and expand the addressable market, capture a larger percentage of millennial consumers and grow wallet share with their existing customers. The banking and financial services industry is facing significant pressure as a result of Fintech upstarts, reimagining and launching new digital business model that target a rapidly growing millennial and digitally-savvy consumer base.

Unscapped my legacy, Fintech entrants are leveraging technology and launching new products and solutions that are fundamentally reshaping the banking and financial services industry at an unprecedented pace. This is pushing the BFS industry to greatly expand their investment in digital transformation to remain competitive in this quickly changing environment. Among U.S. banks, we are seeing institutions of all types [ph] rapidly expanding their spend on digital technologies and transformational programs. In fact, in some instances we are seeing as much as 50% increase in digital spend year-over-year in mid-tier banks while most tier 1 U.S. banks are growing their digital spend by as much as 20% year-over-year.

The focus of this spend is to build new channels and revenue streams in the marketplace and to disrupt and gain market share as an early entrant. Earlier in fiscal 2017 I discussed how Virtusa was selected by a large Tier one bank to build its next-generation mobile retail banking platform, one of the largest mobile banking engagements in the industry to-date. I'm pleased to share that things are going very well on this engagement and our expanded capability as a result of the Polaris acquisition led to us being selected by this client as their business banking partner to digitize the experience of their business users. This is a great example of how we are focused on expanding our digital business within our existing clients.

We've also recently selected by a large regional bank to build the end-to-end architecture for their proprietary mobile wallet and execute their Fintech festival utilizing core assets from our Fintech lab. We were chosen because of our leadership position in the digital transformation and our deep banking and financial services industry knowledge. On the digital transformation side, many of the largest enterprises in the industries we operate in rely on Virtusa for their end-to-end digital solutions and services.

Our deep knowledge of BFS, the sheer number of Tier one BFS clients we work with and our Fintech lab allows us to provide differentiation and strong reference as we pursue similar opportunity in a rapidly expanding market. We are very pleased with how we are positioned and the progress we are making on this front.

The strong growth we are seeing in digital also extends beyond banking and financial services. In the pharmaceutical industry, we are seeing demand for clinical trial solutions that help accelerate the launch of new products and improve the efficacy of trials. As a Fortune 500 global pharmaceutical company, for example, we implemented a central pharmaceutical trial intelligence HUB for on-demand insights to support data driven decision-making. Our solution helped our client reduce its product time to market, and costs through clinical insights and proactive risk management.

In the telecom industry, digital transformation continues to focus in the area of improving the customer experience and to provide products and services faster and cheaper. Going to confirm looking to Virtusa to help enable customer analytics to improve the customer experience and reduce churn that booked analytics to reduce the cost of operating their network and operational analytics to automate and optimize the operations.

Our overall digital pipeline grew 65% year-over-year in the fiscal fourth quarter and we are very pleased with the momentum we are seeing our digital business as we enter fiscal year 2018. While digital will be a key focus of our growth engine in fiscal 2018, we will also continue to make sure we leverage our operational excellence expertise to provide disruptive cost savings opportunity for clients who are demanding great operating efficiencies of their legacy outsourcing agreements.

Operational excellence continues to be a critical component of our business as clients across all our industry verticals and geographies are looking to generate a sustained reduction in their legacy IT and business at usual costs. The capital our client saved through our operational excellence solution can then be reinvested back into the business to execute against that digital transformation plan. We believe Virtusa will be a beneficiary of this ongoing trend.

In the BFS segment we recently won a multi-million dollar multi-year engagement hedging out three generation one IT competitors because of our ability to reduce our software development costs by 20% by compressing effort, automating and eliminating technical debt. Additionally we are working with our client to build a scalable automation platform which could automate approximately 30% of their software development cycle.

Similarly, I spoke with you last quarter about how we are working with a large Tier 1 U.S. Bank to drive end-to-end automation leveraging our gamified [ph] continuous integration, continuous deployment, platform to help drive $20 million in cost savings in one year. We are seeing more and more Tier 1 banks coming to us with a request to help them identify pockets of optimization and create a path for them where they can start to see over 20% cost reduction in the sphere. We believe that gives us a significant edge to disrupt and display generation one incumbence.

As another example; in the healthcare segment we are seeing a growing rate of adoption around robotics and automation at health care; there continues to be pressure on health care organizations to reduce cost and a brief [ph] to utilize RPA solutions to perform repeatable rules based tasks has shown the potential to write cost down. For example; we recently utilized digital labor to improve the efficiencies in handling claims fall out for a large regional pair.

In another example; we were engaged by a large national health care pair to use robotics to validate the quality and accuracy of their complex products offered to members. We believe this is just the beginning of a path toward a multi-year journey around utilizing robotics and robotic process automation to automate several business processes.

In conclusion, looking back at fiscal year 2017, I am pleased with the progress we made and against our strategic plan. We successfully completed the integration of Polaris in fiscal year 2017 and we continue to capitalize on the significant synergies created by this acquisition.

Looking ahead, I Virtusa enters fiscal year 2018 in a position of strength. Well positioned to capture increasing market share in the digital transformation and operational excellence; leading to sustained above industry growth. Based on the strong momentum we are seeing in the market for digital services and our leadership position in digital, we will increase our and investment to capture an increasing percentage of this rapidly expanding market in fiscal year 2018.

The recent law on strategic investment by the Orogen Group and the additional Vikram S. Pandit to our board will be instrumental in our ability to strategically position but to serve and for the strengthen our position as the trusted partner for enterprise embarking on end-to-end digital transformation or operational excellence initiatives. We are very enthusiastic about the changes taking place in our industry and how we're to size positioned to intersect key growth drivers.

Now let me turn the call over to Ranjan who will provide more details on our results and our first quarter and fiscal year 2018 guidance. Ranjan?

Ranjan Kalia

Thanks, Kris and good morning to everyone. Let me start by summarizing the results of our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017. I will then discuss our current guidance for both the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 before opening the call for questions.

Revenue for our fiscal 2017 fourth quarter was $226 million, this represents 4% sequential growth in reported currency and 4.1% in constant currency. Year-over-year our fourth quarter revenue increased 31.5% in reported currency and 34.7% in constant currency.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter was 29.1%, up 40 basis points from 28.7% in the prior quarter. The sequential increase in our fourth quarter gross margin was primarily driven by increased billable utilizations and benefits from the cost savings programs we initiated in November of last year. Gross margin however was below our expectations primarily due to higher than contemplated visa fees.

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $10.2 million, up from $6.5 million in the prior quarter and $5.5 million in the year ago period. SG&A expenses were below our expectations in the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter SG&A expense included approximately $500,000 of restructuring charges related to our cost savings initiative.

Fourth quarter other income was $5.5 million comprised of $5.8 million of unrealized foreign exchange gain and $300,000 of net interest and other expense. The FX includes a $10 million FX gain on our inter-company loan that was put in place to fund the Polaris transaction, partially offset by $4.2 million of FX losses from other foreign denominated balances. We recognized a GAAP tax expense of $3.9 million in the fourth quarter, this was above our prior expectations. During the fourth quarter we repatriated $17 million of cash from our Dutch entity established for financing the Polaris transaction resulting in a $5.9 million tax expense which was offset by tax benefits in certain geographies.

GAAP earnings per diluted share inclusive of minority interest expense was $0.34 in the fourth quarter compared with $0.15 in the prior quarter and $0.41 in the year ago period. Our Q4 GAAP EPS was above the midpoint of our prior guidance.

Turning to our non-GAAP results; non-GAAP operating income was $18.8 million, up from $16.3 million in the prior quarter and compared to $21.8 million in the year ago period. Fourth quarter non-GAAP operating margin was 8.3% compared to 7.5% in the prior quarter and 12.7% in the year ago period. The sequential increase in our non-GAAP operating margin primarily refracts improved gross margin an SG&A.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.43 in our fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, this compares to $0.37 in the prior quarter and $0.55 in the year ago period. Our Q4 non-GAAP EPS was below the midpoint of our guidance range, primarily due to lower gross margin resulting from higher than expected visa fees.

Turning to the balance sheet, ending cash at March 31, 2017 was $237 million inclusive of cash equivalents and short-term and long-term investments. Cash flow from operating activities was $600,000 in the fourth quarter compared with $13.5 million in the prior quarter. Our DSO including unbilled receivables was 80 days compared to 78 days in the prior quarter. Capital expenditures were $4.4 million in the March quarter.

Now, I will turn to some additional quarterly financial and operational metrics beginning with those related to our fourth fiscal quarter 2017 revenue. Revenue across our industry groups were as follows; BFSI revenue increased 3.4% sequentially, representing 63% of total revenue. Our BFSI results in the fourth quarter were above our expectations, driven by strength in our banking segment including strong growth with our largest client.

Communications and Technology revenue increased 7.1% sequentially, representing 27% of revenue. Growth in this vertical was driven primarily by our telecom clients but was below our expectations due to weaker than expected results from our healthcare technology clients. Media information and other revenue was flat sequential representing the remaining 10% of revenue. M&I performance was above our prior expectations.

During the March quarter, we commenced work with five new clients including one in C&T and four in BFSI. Global utilization excluding trainees was 82% in our fourth quarter, up from 79% in Q3.

I would now like to briefly summarize our financial results for the fiscal year 2017 as compared to fiscal year 2016. Revenue was $858.7 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 46.3% year-over-year. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.39 compared to $1.49 for fiscal year 2016. On an non-GAAP basis, operating profit was $55.7 million compared to $79.5 million in the prior year and operating margin was 6.5% compared with 13.3% percent for fiscal year 2016.

Non-GAAP net income was $37.6 million or $1.25 per diluted share compared to $61.9 million or $2.06 per diluted share for fiscal year 2016.

Before turning to guidance I would like to discuss the Orogen investment. As we previously announced, Orogen purchased 108,000 shares of our newly issued convertible preferred stock for $108 million convertible into 3 million shares of common stock at an conversion price of $36. We you pay a 3.875% dividend per year on the convertible preferred stock which is stable quarterly in cash or additional shares of common stock at our option. We used $81 million of proceeds from the Orogen investment to repay a portion of our senior term loan. We plan to use part of the remaining $27 million of proceeds from the Orogen investment and cash-on-hand for common stock repurchases under our recently announced $30 million repurchase program.

Our current fiscal year 2018 guidance anticipates we will pay cash diminish on the convertible preferred stock. By using the methodology as described in our earnings press release, we estimate the impact of the convertible preferred stock on our fiscal 2018 diluted earnings per share will a negative $0.07 on a GAAP basis; and then negative $0.09 on a non-GAAP basis. While we're not factored into our 2018 guidance, we expect share purchases made under our buyback program will offset some of the dilution from the convertible preferred shares.

Now, I will provide our current guidance for our first quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. Revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 is expected to be in the range of $222.5 million to $227.5 million. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 is expected to be in the range of $0.24 to $0.30. Our Q1 fiscal 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance anticipates an average share count of approximately $32.6 million. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 we expect revenue to be in the range of $920 million to $950 million. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2018 is expected to be in the range of $1.42 to $1.66. Our guidance excludes $19 million of stock compensation expense, and $9.5 million of acquisition related charges.

Full fiscal year 2018 non-GAAP EPS anticipates an average share count of approximately $33.5 million. Our current GAAP and non-GAAP guidance is also based on a set of assumptions that can be found on our data sheet located in the investor relations section of our website.

Now, I would like to spend a moment providing you with some additional details regarding our first quarter and fiscal year 2018 guidance. For calendar 2017 our clients IT budgets appear to be consistent with the prior year. Offshore budgets are flat to modestly increasing with a reduction in legacy IT budgets and a commensurate increase in digital spend. Average desizing and engagement durations also remain relatively consistent with the prior year. From a pricing perspective, we are seeing pricing pressure on legacy applications supported maintenance deals brought on predominantly by generation-one vendors as they compete more aggressively to offset market share loss to automation.

Our pipeline continues to expand across solution areas with our digital pipeline continue to growing at a healthy rate. For example, we are seeing some Tier 1 banks in the U.S. increasing their spend on digital solutions by as much as 20% year-over-year while some mid-Tier U.S. banks are increasing their digital budgets by as much as 50%. We expect banks with a UK presence to pursue creating new European locations which we believe will drive increased demand and opportunity.

Legislative uncertainties surrounding the healthcare industry have temporary elongated decision making cycles. Additionally, cost pressures leading to corporate restructuring continue to pressure insurance IT budgets. In all our industry verticals, we continue to see demand from our clients for solutions that reduce their BAU costs. As examples; we're currently seeing a growing rate of adoptions around robotics and automation. In addition, large scale enterprise cloud migrations continue to be a major trend as clients look to reduce the cost of running their legacy platforms and applications.

In fiscal 2018 we expect revenue growth will be supported by growth across all industry groups and geographies. We are also expecting growth across our Top 10 and non-Top 10 client portfolios. At the midpoint of our revenue guidance range, we estimate a $2.5 million or 30 basis points currency headwind. Our FY 2018 revenue visibility is slightly variable prior years and is based on our current backlog and the assumption that 98% of revenue will come from existing client portfolio.

For full fiscal year 2018 as the midpoint of our guidance range, we expect to generate approximately 170 basis points of non-GAAP operating margin expansion or set out prior expectation of 175 to 225 basis points. The primary reason for our margin revision is the appreciation of the Rupee since we last provided our outlook. This resulted in a 1% impact to our blended INR rate reducing the current margin outlook by 45 basis points.

In the first quarter we anticipate our non-GAAP operating margins will decline approximately 230 basis points due to a sequential revenue decline, seasonal immigration fees, and accelerated highly to support Q2 revenue growth. However, we are anticipating strong year-over-year revenue and operating margin growth. Our current guidance anticipates we will record minority interest expense of approximately $1.4 million per quarter. Finally, our guidance anticipates no material changes to current visa legislation or corporate tax loss.

In conclusion, we delivered solid revenue and margin growth in the fourth quarter and expect this trend will continue in fiscal year 2018. Our top line growth will be driven across all our industry verticals and geographies and our margin expansion will reflect gross margin accretion.

I will now turn the call over to the operator to begin Q&A. Thank you. Operator, can we open it for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Absolutely. [Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question comes from Joseph Foresi from Cantor Fitzgerald.

Joseph Foresi

Hi, I was wondering on the margin outlook for next year; maybe you could break down the pieces outside of the 45 basis points of currency? What else is combated [ph] in the margins?

Kris Canekeratne

Joe, if you really look at it from our previous discussion that we had of 175 to 225 basis points, there is really no significant changes other than the big pieces really, the 45 basis points drop on the margin level. Other than that we are calling for 170 basis points increase which is primarily coming on the gross margin side. We are -- there is a little bit of -- the one change is going to be that SG&A you will probably see is a negative leverage, primarily because we're making a little bit more investments on the digital S&M that we had previously contemplated. So those are really -- two new pieces is INR and more S&M investment on the digital side.

Joseph Foresi

Got it. And then I think you talked about digital being now 33% of your revenues versus maybe I think it was 20% before; can you talk about the change in the definition that you're using and what's the margin outlook for that business versus your core business?

Ranjan Kalia

So let me provide you with some color behind the definition Joe. So when we first described our digital revenue, we only took into consideration our digital specialists. We use what we would call a headcount based approach where people were tagged as digital specialist in any of the advanced digital, mobile, Big Data cloud, etcetera. After spending some time with industry analysts to better understand how the industry calculates digital revenue, it became very clear to us that the industrial users -- what we call a programmatic approach; in other words, they would -- obviously in these digital programs they would have digital specialists and they would have other resources as well, Java engineers as an example, or QA specialist, etcetera. So in our new methodology we are using a programmatic approach which means that we are using the entire team that's executing against digital work to count towards digital revenue.

Now notwithstanding it is very important for me to share with you that the majority of the operational excellence work we do is in support of end-to-end digital program. However we are not counting the operational excellence revenue towards digital revenue; and so really what we've done here -- we've gone from just using headcount that was tagged against -- as digital specialists and instead of just using the revenue that attributed to that headcount, they are basically using revenue, digital revenue to be the programs that we're executing that obviously have digital specialists and additional resources that are part of the team.

Joseph Foresi

Got it. And then maybe just lastly, can you talk about the new outside investment and board member. What was the reasoning behind doing that now and what do you think that adds to sort of your organization from a selling standpoint and a financial standpoint going forward? Thanks.

Kris Canekeratne

Absolutely. So we are thrilled that Vikram Pandit joined our board. As you know, it wasn't that long ago that we announced the acquisition of Polaris, we certainly have a significant percentage of our revenue coming from banking and financial services and Vikram joining our board, we believe is a huge vote of confidence, both in terms of two size positioned, as well as where we think we can actually take Virtusa moving forward.

I've known Vikram for about a year now and we actually meet on a completely separate matter and then I realized that he would be perhaps the best candidate that I could hopefully bring on to our board, that came to fruition. Now we're also delighted to have both Orogen and Atheros [ph] as long-term investors in Virtusa. Once again, we feel that it absolutely validates our position and our strategic direction, and we look forward to working with Vikram, Orogen, and Atheros [ph] to be able to bring Virtusa's leading digital transformation and operational excellence practices to their network of enterprises. So we are very excited and very enthusiastic to have Vikram join our board and we are looking forward to working with Orogen and Atheros [ph] based on the long-term investment that they have made.

Joseph Foresi

Thank you.

Ranjan Kalia

Joe, you also asked about margin on the digital side for FY17 number, the digital margin portfolio will relatively flat to the company and it's expected to show strong accretion from '17 to '18.

Joseph Foresi

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you Our next question comes from Anil Doradla from William Blair.

Anil Doradla

Hey guys, couple of questions. So I think you guys talked about at 65% year-over-year growth in the pipeline in the digital. What was the pipeline growth in your non-digital business?

Kris Canekeratne

So I can give you some specifics around the pipeline; Anil this is Kris by the way. The overall pipeline grew approximately 47% year-over-year. Our standard deal pipeline grew by 44% year-over-year and our big deal pipeline grew 75% year-over-year. Our digital pipeline grew approximately 67% year-over-year. Win rates and cycle times remain unchanged.

Anil Doradla

Very good. Okay.

Ranjan Kalia

Anil, I just also wanted to add that when we do our revenue profiling for the year we do not include big deal pipeline, that was the big learning from last year, from Q1 you may remember. So later part of last year in '17 we did not include big deals, in FY18 we do not include big deals in our revenue forecasting anymore.

Anil Doradla

Great. So if you look at 170 bips of margin expansion I think Ranjan you talked about gross margin pick up; clearly lot of investments in digital. Now when I look at the utilization in fiscal '18, should that be at/or and above the fiscal '17 levels or would we see a step down there?

Ranjan Kalia

So Anil it will be because -- so we are exiting strong utilization, we're exiting about 82% in Q4. Our goal would be really to run pretty much at that level, maybe a slightly lower for FY18. By us doing that we will be able to show year-over-year utilization increase and therefore it will probably add about 130 to 140 basis points of margin increasing just from the utilization.

Anil Doradla

Okay. And finally if I can squeeze on last one in; the top client grew -- there is clearly some positive tailwinds on the BFSI sector. As we look at '18, you know, can you share some insights on the behavior of the top client in terms of new opportunities, in terms of your business there? Thank you.

Kris Canekeratne

So Anil, we are obviously delighted that post the Polaris acquisition, that our top client continued to rely on us for an increasing volume and percentage of work. Our teams did a fantastic job, I must commend them on executing against city's requirements, especially around the spend reduction initiatives that they had but regardless of that we were still able to grow city considerably from the start of the year, every single quarter and ending the year on a very good note. We expect that those tailwinds will continue and that our largest account will continue to be a growth account for us in fiscal year '18.

Anil Doradla

Alright, thanks a lot guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Bryan Bergin from Cowen.

Bryan Bergin

Hi, I wanted to just talk about some of the legacy pricing pressure you're talking about within financial services. I heard the good growth in large Q1 banks, 20% digital growth, are you seeing a comparable decline on the legacy side of the business?

Kris Canekeratne

Yes, so I think let me just provide a bit of additional context before I get to your specific question. So I think what we are seeing in the industry is that the days of tremendous amount of pressure on the traditional legacy AFM book of business, they are all enterprises, BFS otherwise are demanding entirely significant reduction in spend on their legacy IT outsourcing relationships and partnerships. Now clearly we do some of that work too but our entire focus has been to help our clients improve the efficacy of their underlying application instead by rationalization, consolidation, modernization, automation etcetera. So we feel that we are in a very strong position to actually take some work away from generation one providers, where the preponderance of their work using the application support and maintenance pool which is now under pressure. In addition to this there is a commensurate investment taking place in terms of digital transformation; and clearly Virtusa is extremely well positioned to reap the benefits of this dislocation or secular change that's taking place in industry because of our strength around digital transformation, how we are positioned; and simply stated, some of the world's largest enterprises rely on Virtusa for the digital transformation needs.

Bryan Bergin

Okay. On the increased investments, are there any particular regions or articles that you're focusing on there?

Kris Canekeratne

I mean generally speaking, we are focusing on expanding and investing into our digital capabilities we are seeing very significant demand as our pipeline suggests. And we also believe that there is a very strong indication with respect to spend programs in large enterprises around digital. So much of our investments are earmarked towards expanding and strengthening our digital capabilities.

Ranjan Kalia

On the digital as I earlier said, not only it's the digital S&M but actually under digital side we're actually going to run even utilization -- slightly lower than company because that's really growing very rapidly.

Bryan Bergin

OK. As far as the composition of your pipeline, you heard the growth on the digital pipeline -- is the percentage of your pipeline within digital similar to what your revenue stream is currently? So a third or is it a larger percentage of the pipeline?

Ranjan Kalia

No, the mix are very similar.

Bryan Bergin

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Frank Atkins from SunTrust.

Frank Atkins

Thanks for taking my questions. Can you give us a little bit more color on some of the increased visa immigration fees and the exposure around visa's and just any initiatives that you're looking towards -- viewing going forward?

Kris Canekeratne

Yes, sure. Frank, so -- you know, in fact even in Q1 we did have about one-third, $1.2 million to $1.3 million worth of incremental visa fees really related to premium processing that we accelerated in the quarter, Q4. And then going forward, in Q1 we'll have the seasonal H1B visa filing but that is in terms of the units of H1B filings; it's almost were submitted 35% lesser than we've done in prior years. Our mix of local hires continues to increase, in our the U.S. citizen green cards, EADs which in '16 was about 40% of the mix and in '17 it grew to 50% of the mix; in '18 we are projecting that to go to 60% of the mix. So there's different programs that we are continuing to do in terms of on-site and campus hiring, that mix continues to increase for us.

Frank Atkins

Okay. And then as we think about digital increasing, are you seeing that in the balance of offshore versus onshore mix from clients?

Ranjan Kalia

Look, I think we are in the early phase, so especially some of the bigger programs that we've started -- we talked about a very large deal that we were working on -- $40 million deal; that one is very significantly on-site centric but there are other programs which are maturing more and they are becoming more balanced. But you know, there is a little bit of a higher on-site effort on these digital program right now.

Frank Atkins

Okay. And last one for me, so nice growth in the pipeline for big deals or larger contracts, it was one of the strategic kind of rationales for the Polaris acquisition. Can you talk about areas that you're seeing that in or what type of projects are driving that and why do you think you're winning more there?

Kris Canekeratne

Yes. So we're seeing the large deals on both sides of the equation, both in operational excellence, as well as digital transformation. So operational excellence, much of it is targeted basically going in and helping our clients reduce their spend, specifically through a niche -- such as rationalization, consolidation, automation, modernization, etcetera. And we are seeing that again the generation one providers, we can provide our clients by applying things like rationalization and taking out technical debt. We can basically output 20% to 25% savings under existing books of business that's in the application support and maintenance. So that's obviously creating a strong pipeline of opportunity for us. Clearly on the digital transformation side, we have been selected by some of the largest enterprises who are relying on Virtusa for their digital transformation needs and we're now starting to see the benefits of that accruing to even other pursuits that they are involved in that we can go after larger deals, specifically in digital transformation.

Frank Atkins

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from Brian Kinstlinger from Maxim Group.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great, thanks so much. Your revenue guidance suggest a sequential decline in June as you mentioned, what's driving that reduction? I know there is some seasonal weakness at your largest telecom customer. But given your acquisition, that's a much smaller piece of revenue been years past, so maybe highlight some of the reasons that revenue is dropping back a little bit.

Ranjan Kalia

Sure. And you're right, I mean it's a slide at the midpoint, if you look at it it's about $1 million decline from Q4 levels. And Brian, really the headwind that recently started seeing more in the last Q4 was really all around healthcare like I said in my prepared remarks, the healthcare deal cycle has elongated; we do believe its short term in nature. In fact, you know some of the deals that we were expecting to close in Q4 -- well, that's one of the real reason why we are slightly lower than our midpoint even in Q4 was around healthcare. Those deals actually did close in Q1, we are expecting some elongation in Q1, so that's why it's slightly lower on Q1, primarily around healthcare.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. And then, I asked this last quarter and it was a little too early given the news was too new. But have the financial issues at BT -- any changes it might have had at management -- any impact on your demand trends there for that customer?

Ranjan Kalia

Yes. There is a BT this year, FY18 we are forecasting slightly lower than FY17 performance, so we have taken that into account. As you know, the budgets are getting prepared this quarter but we have tried to take some of those in a public discussions that are in the public forum into our revenue forecasting.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. Lastly, is Virtusa giving its seasonal salary increases -- the industry slowed growth changing what those increases are potentially?

Ranjan Kalia

Brian, good question. I mean we had actually more spread out salary increases in fact in '17 itself with some of them really were made even in Q4 -- Q3, Q4. So we will continue that spreading throughout the quarters versus having a big impact probably in sixteen when that was in the second quarter as we more spread out throughout the year.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great, thanks so much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next questions comes from Vincent Colicchio from Barrington Research.

Vincent Colicchio

What is the size of the healthcare business today?

Ranjan Kalia

Healthcare in '17 was about 13%, it's expected to grow again in '18. I'm sorry, the mix was about 11%, it grew 13%, the mix was about 11% and the mix is expected to stay flat.

Vincent Colicchio

And Kris, to what extent will acquisitions be a part of your strategy in the digital area?

Kris Canekeratne

I mean obviously we are delighted about how effectively we've been able to integrate Polaris and the synergies that we're seeing and the strength that we have built. We continue to leverage the full potential of Polaris, we still think that there is significant potential ahead of us. On the digital side, most of our focus is on the organic side investing into building our capabilities further. We think we are very well positioned. Having said that, if we want to -- if we find a great property that is going to increase our addressable market, expand our capabilities, we will certainly look at that.

Vincent Colicchio

Okay, my other questions are answered. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. That concludes today's question-and-answer session. I'd like to pass the call back to Kris Canekeratne for any closing remarks.

Kris Canekeratne

Thank you. Thank you all for joining us. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank our global team members, their commitment and dedication towards our clients, digital transformation programs, and our operational excellence program. Thank you, and we look forward to speaking to you again at the end of Q1 fiscal year '18 on our Q1 fiscal year '18 earnings call.

Operator

Thank you everyone. That does conclude today's call. We appreciate your participation, and you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.