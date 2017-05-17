Buy The United States Oil Fund To Play The Brewing Oil Recovery

If you've been waiting for the right time to step into an oil name like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) -- or something simpler like the United States Oil Fund LP ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) -- now's the time. But, now's not the time for the reason you might think.

Yes, oil is up again today as OPEC and a handful of other major oil suppliers (though not the United States) are widely expected to continue their limited production through the March of 2018. Most nations, finally feeling the burn of too much supply and the subsequent plunge in oil prices, have conceded they have to be the ones to plug the spigots, so to speak, and work down the global supply before they all go broke.

That's not the best new potential fans of oil should be celebrating today, however. See, while everyone else is curtailing their production, inexplicably, the United States' energy industry is ratcheting up its output. Crimping the supply lines will help crude prices, but not a lot. The biggest boost in oil companies' bottom lines is going to be the falling U.S. dollar, which just went from bad to worse today.

Finally, a Supply/Demand Balance

Don't get the wrong idea. The world's oil industry did it to itself, ramping up too much capacity in 2012 and 2013 after oil prices soared to more than $100 per barrel in 2011. Problem: The world didn't need all that crude. Indeed, by 2014 the world was struggling to find places to put it. Oil prices plunged to a low of $38/barrel by 2015, and eventually hit bottom around $28 by early 2016. Oil's been on the mend in the meantime, but even the current price near $49 per barrel doesn't get crude back to half of its 2011 peak value.

Oh yeah.... the whole thing also brutalized even the biggest and most grounded names in the business, like Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

The two charts below paint the grim picture for most of the key names in the business.

After getting routed in 2008 and 2009 for building too much capacity in 2007, Exxon Mobil came right back in 2011 and made the exact same mistake, suffering the exact same consequence. Earnings and revenue began to deteriorate in 2014, as capacity utilization of the nation's refineries peaked in late 2014. By then though, it was too late. Crude oil stockpiles were en route to record levels by early 2015 (and have continued to drift higher.



Data and chart from Thomson Reuters

Ditto for Chevron. Even after oil had peaked, Chevron, Exxon and most other oil majors doubled down, sending even more oil to refineries in anticipation of a snapback that never came. Again, note the huge swell in stockpiles that coincided with an earnings and revenue implosion for Chevron.



Data and chart from Thomson Reuters

Two items stand out on both charts. They are, (1) the U.S. oil industry's capacity utilization is ramping up again, and (2) even if the supply does get whittle down, stockpiles are still at sky-high levels. They could be cut by a third and still be above the long-term average. What's changed?

The answer is, OPEC -- and to a lesser degree BRIC nations -- have changed.

Calling a spade a spade, OPEC played a game of chicken with the United States oil industry beginning in 2014, and much to everyone's surprise, lost. That is, despite the fact that the United States' oil majors pared back on their output just a bit to try and sop up as much excess supply as it could, OPEC didn't, assuming the U.S. oil names would be the one to flinch first.

They did... a little. But, when it was all said and done, the United States energy machine didn't do nearly enough to cut off the supply and ratchet prices higher again. In the meantime, OPEC caved, after reportedly seeing a $76 billion slump in last year's exports thanks to fracking in the U.S. Per today's news, the cartel appears ready to maintain its reduced output through early next year, unwilling to suffer another year like 2016.

At the same time, not only have U.S. producers re-opened the spigots, they've opened them wide open. The nation's oil output is almost back to the mid-2015 peak of 9.6 million barrels per day. At its current pace/trajectory, it will be back there by the middle of the year.

Another setup for an oil price implosion? Not quite. OPEC arguably has more discipline than the United States' oil industry does, and on a net basis we should see the total global supply start to fade. As the IEA's Head of Oil industry and Markets Neil Atkinson put it, "We think the rebalancing is here and the rebalancing will continue. In the first quarter of 2017, we might not have seen a resounding return to deficits but this report confirms our recent message that re-balancing is essentially here and, in the short term at least, is accelerating." Atkinson also noted that while the total stockpiled supply is still quite elevated, once supplies are strategically crimped, stock levels can fall rather rapidly once they do start to tumble.

In other words, on a net basis, the supply/demand balance is inching towards a healthier one for oil companies even though the United States isn't doing its part to help out.

That's not the big difference maker that makes now not a repeat of 2007 and 2011, however. What just took a huge turn in favor of oil is the U.S. dollar. The U.S. Dollar Index broke to a multi-month low today, essentially putting the finishing touches on a downtrend that's been taking shape since the beginning of the year.

U.S. Dollar is Over the Edge

The chart speaks for itself. Not only has the U.S. Dollar Index broken below the lower edge of a descending wedge pattern (framed in orange), it's back below the key 200-day moving average line... this time with even more decisiveness.



Chart made with TradeNavigator

To what extent would the demise of the dollar matter to oil? More than you might imagine. In fact, when you zoom out and take a long-term look at the comparative chart of the greenback and crude, one can only conclude the strengthening dollar had more to do with crude oil's implosion in 2014 than the supply/demand imbalance for oil did.



Chart made with TradeNavigator

It's also on the weekly chart we can see just how overextended the greenback is, and how far a corrective move might take it.

The dollar's brewing weakness is counterintuitive. The Federal Reserve is clearly in rate-hike mode, which is -- theoretically anyway -- bullish for the greenback. The fact of the matter is, however, the Fed is being nowhere nearly as aggressive with its rate hikes as the market expected it to be as far back as late-2014 and early 2015. Though most of the chatter suggests the U.S. dollar should be rallying, the reality is, the market's actions speak louder than pundits' words. The dollar is in a downtrend, and there's not a lot that can stop it anytime soon.

Conclusion(s)

The bottom line is, it's safer to step back into crude oil names than you might think. In fact, the bigger risk may well be missing out on the opportunity that oil poses here.

The aforementioned Exxon Mobil and Chevron are two of the better picks simply because they have the size and financial muscle to do what they want, how they want, when they want. This is a case, however, where the simplest and least-stressful solution is just as good. That's the United States Oil Fund LP ETF, or at least one like it.

With all of that being said, know that this matter isn't a black and white one, nor is it as linear as most investors would like for it to be.

The United States' energy industry's insistence on pumping out crude even though its counterparts overseas are quelling their production poses some threat to a much-needed decrease in supply. There's also always the possibility that OPEC will decide to take the United States' lead and bring an early end to their planned production cuts.

At the same time, though the U.S. dollar is now waist-deep into a downtrend, it has been and should continue to be a choppy one. Don't be surprised if the greenback bounces a few times and drags down oil prices in response.

On balance though, the stage has been quietly set for a healthy oil rebound. Just bear in mind it could take months for it to come to full fruition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.