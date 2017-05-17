Oil And The Canadian Dollar Move In Tandem, But Only The Canadian Dollar Is Going Higher

There is an incredibly strong correlation between the Canadian dollar and the price of oil. Canada's oil exports amount to 13% of their total exports. Also, another 12% of Canada's exports are automobiles. The price of oil and the Canadian dollar move in virtual tandem. I got asked a poignant question about this from a piece I had written. Which comes first: The Canadian dollar going up and then oil follows, or vice-versa. Actually, it is neither. The Canadian economy ebbs and flows along with the United States economy. The price of oil, demand for it, and demand for the Canadian dollar all ebb and flow accordingly. You can trade the CAD (NYSE: CADS) and oil based on the economics of both. But, sometimes that correlation falls apart. This is one of those times. Right now, the Canadian is going to head higher, whereas oil is not.

The Canadian economy and the U.S. economy are so closely tied that sometimes you are hard pressed to tell the difference. But, I need to be cautious: the last thing I would want to suggest is that Canada is like another state of the United States; I have a former Canadian girlfriend, a business owner, who would have my hide over that suggestion. But, Canada's economic outlook is tied significantly to America's. You read about the American economy in the Bank Of Canada's economic reports. They will point out aspects of what the Federal Reserve is doing and follow suit accordingly.

If you looked at government interest rates of Canada and the United States, the 10-year yield, you would think the two were the same:

Since the economies are so closely tied it makes sense that government interest rates are so similar. Despite the similarities, one country's interest rate usually outpaces the other. This affects the currency and then oil prices follow suit. These two charts show how the two, the Canadian dollar and oil, move in tandem as well. Oil peaked a few weeks ago and started falling, the Canadian dollar followed the same path.

I am bullish on the Canadian dollar. It moved down sharply lately; oil followed suit. Now, the US dollar index is selling off this week. The Canadian dollar should have move upward more than

it has. The dollar index is down because of concerns over the economy. On the one hand, the economy is slowing, but is considered transitory. On the other hand, the transitory move lower does not appear to have enough push to move the economy in the second quarter to any kind of robust growth rates; the economy may be stuck in the mud.

Personally, I see our economy not expanding at any significant pace for a long time. Income growth is too low to boost consumption and propel the economy. This will keep a lid on interest rates. We got data on retail sales just Friday and are still digesting the news. Like other economists I do not see a contraction in the economy in the future but I also do not see robust growth. From that, the dollar sold as the interest rate differential rebalanced.

I talked about a long, slow move lower in the dollar index a little while back. I do not trade the index too often. But, sometimes it pays to do so. This is one of those times.

As I mentioned, I am bullish on the Canadian dollar and have been for about two weeks. This has panned out; my position is profitable. But, I expected a bigger move. This is the big challenge of trading the Canadian dollar: If the United States economy falters, shouldn't the Canadian as well? And, by consequence, should the oil?

With the dollar index falling as much as it did I had expected to get a bigger move higher in the Canadian position I put on. I am going to hold on to it simply because I believe there is more there. However, with the correlation between the Canadian dollar going higher shouldn't oil go higher?

This is where things get a little bit grey. If the United States economy is sluggish then interest rates are not likely to move much higher. The news we got on Friday was a little bit disappointing for those who thought that the economy was expanding rapidly. Retail sales was less than expected. This dampened expectations of interest rates moving higher rapidly.

The interest rate differential drove the US dollar index higher versus its counterparts. Now, that same interest rate differential is narrowing and the dollar is selling off its gains from prior to the less-than expected economic gains of last week.

I do expect oil to go lower, just not this week. Instead, I think it will just linger around this price for a few days, barring any new data that would drive oil prices. But, the Canadian dollar is what I am focused on. As I mentioned, the interest rate differential is what has driven the dollar higher. In fact, it pushed the Canadian dollar too low. I jumped on that. I will stay in this trade as it is going to continue to be profitable, albeit slower than I had hoped for.

But, eventually this move upward in the Canadian is going to slow down as well, and that is the point at which I will go short oil. Yes, if the economy is going to slow down then oil prices should fall in line with that. However, for now the dollar index is selling first.

As I mentioned I am bearish on oil. I had been short up until last week. The agreement that OPEC put together is going to go on for a few more months, as I covered. But, I do not believe that the organization will maintain the target production levels because of cheaters. Oversupply will keep prices down, as well as the sluggish economy. Once oil turns lower then Canadian dollar will follow suit.

For now, I reiterate my long position in CAD (Short USDCAD). And, I reiterate my call for lower oil. I am just not in a short oil position yet. That is going to take some patience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CADS (SHORT USDCAD).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.