Higher U.S. Shale Production Will Drive E&P Earnings Lower

Price to Earnings Multiples

In an earlier report on May 15th, titled "EOG Resources And Pioneer Natural Resources Set To Deliver Exceptional Production Growth" I mentioned Professor Robert Shiller and his research on price to earnings - PE multiples for the oil sector.

Currently, the PE multiples for large U.S. E&Ps are on average roughly a lofty 40 times forward looking earnings. We are not talking about high tech stocks, rather basic commodity driven oil & gas companies. Large E&Ps listed below are Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Anadarko (NYSE:APC), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Apache (NYSE:APA), Continental Resorces (NYSE:CLR), Murphy Oil, (NYSE:MUR), and Nobel Energy (NYSE:NBL).

Source: Yahoo finance.

The high PE multiples indicate that investors have elevated earnings expectations for these companies. According to Nobel Prize winner in Economics Professor Robert Shiller at Yale University, his research on PE multiples indicate that the multiples for these large U.S. E&Ps are well above the current oil sector Shiller PE ratio of 16.9 times and the long-term Shiller average for the oil sector since 2013 is 14.4 times. The PE multiples for U.S. E&Ps are clearly at a premium to the overall energy sector.

Source: Robert Shiller

We know that investors prefer growth in earnings. The theory in high PE multiples is that investors expect earnings to grow exceptionally over time and are willing to pay a premium now for these stocks. The oil industry is no different; investors will pay a premium for exceptional oil & gas earnings growth. The driver in oil & gas earnings growth is the production expectations.

Global Supply Outlook

Recently OPEC and Russia announced that they would extend their oil production output limit through the 1Q of 2018. However, all eyes are on U.S. unconventional shale production that continues to surge higher. Oil production in North Dakota has been above 1 million - M b/d in February, March and April. The last time North Dakota's oil production topped 1 M b/d was in August of 2014, with a record high set in December 2014 at 1.22 M b/d.

In the EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) report it estimates that U.S oil production is expected to average 9.3 M b/d in 2017 400 K b/d higher than 2016, and surge nearly 700 K b/d to 10 M b/d in 2018. In April of this year, EIA estimates that oil production averaged 9.1 M b/d; of which U.S. shale comprises roughly half.

The Permian basin is the catalyst behind the surge in U.S. oil production. At CERA Week Oil Conference, Occidental Petroleum and Pioneer Natural Resources stated that production in the Permian could double in size to roughly 5 M b/d and remain profitable even at $40/bbl depending on oil prices. Price is an important caveat to keep in mind that we will soon discuss. PXD believes that Permian production could top 8 to 10 M b/d by 2027 due to the multi-layers in the Permian reservoir.

Source: EIA

In addition, EIA estimates that drilled but uncompleted wells in the U.S. have increased to 5,721 wells; a significant inventory of pent up oil supply.

Source: EIA

EIA reports that global liquids - oil and natural gas liquids - NGLs supply is expected to increase by 1.4 M b/d in 2017 and by 1.9 M b/d in 2018. EIA expects that global liquids growth will be driven by higher oil production from the US, Brazil, and Canada; and NGL production growth from OPEC. The net result as stated by EIA is that continued oil supply growth will weigh on oil prices in 2017 and 2018.

Global Demand Outlook

On the other side of the equation, EIA expects no global liquids demand growth from 2017 and 2018, remaining at 1.6 million b/d. The International Energy Agency - IEA expects lower demand growth for 2017 at 1.3 M b/d driven by lower than expected demand from Russia, India and OECD countries. Lower global oil demand will also weigh on oil prices.

Earnings Risk in the PE Multiple

However, the issue that needs to be addressed is the earnings part of the multiple. The price of these E&P companies' stocks is driven by forward production expectations. I do not doubt the near-term upside production potential of the Permian Basin and the overall U.S. shale reservoirs. Although, I do believe that some, not all of the upside comments are a bit on the high side. The risk to earnings is being driven by the unrelenting surge in production that is driving field costs higher, pressuring forward oil prices lower and eventually narrowing margins.

Many of the U.S. E&Ps have hedged a majority of their 2017 oil production at prices above $50/bbl, so their earnings compared to 2016 will be higher. However, on a sequential quarter over quarter basis through 2017, we may not see much earnings growth as oil prices have softened in the low $50/bbl range. There is no incentive for U.S. producers to throttle back on production since most of 2017 revenues are hedged. Indeed, U.S. production continues to accelerate in 2017 and is expected to continue into 2018. The greater U.S. production will have two effects: it will create field cost inflation and will weigh on oil prices. Both effects create earnings risk. In a report from oil consultants at IHS Markit stated that oil field service costs have jumped higher in the Permian Basin. In the Permian drilling and fracking costs are expected to increase over 15% in 2017.

According to analysts at Barclays, U.S. E&P capital spending is set to rocket higher in North America by 32% to $84 billion to fund production growth.

Conclusion:

The earnings risk is real, and many oil investors may not be paying much attention to it as they are focused on production growth. The unrelenting production surge in the U.S. will prolong the "lower for longer" oil cycle. The U.S. producers are creating a low oil price environment that feeds upon itself. OPEC and Russia will not continue to curb production; they have their limits to how much market share they will concede to U.S. producers. The biggest threat to earnings margins is cost inflation. If U.S. producers can produce profitably under $50/bbl and closer to $40/bbl then they will continue to grow their well output. This will only intensify demand for oil field services and that inevitably will lead to higher service costs. More oil will maintain a global oversupplied level. Coupled together, margins will narrow and earnings will fail to live up to the high forward PE expectations. Inevitably, oil equity share prices will move lower as expectations are not met. In addition, going forward hedging will prove ineffective to protect revenue growth as prices cycle lower.

