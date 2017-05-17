Cheniere Takes An LNG Train To China

We believe increased Chinese investment could drive Cheniere to build at least two more trains, and likely more.

When we review quarterly calls, we prefer reading the transcripts because it gives us a more objective impression of what's been said. In Cheniere's (NYSEMKT:LNG) recent Q1 2017 conference call, one particular line piqued our curiosity, but since it was a single sentence, we chalked it up to just part of the "growth story".

We've written about Cheniere here, here and here, but let's give you some context. Cheniere is currently developing two LNG liquefaction facilities. The first, located in Sabine Pass, Louisiana, has 3 trains operating and 2 undergoing construction. A Train 6 is being commercialized and has all of the necessary approvals. The second liquefaction facility, located in Corpus Christi, Texas, has 2 trains undergoing construction. A Train 3 is being commercialized and has all of the necessary approvals. As Trains 6 and 3, in Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi, respectively, have yet to be commercialized, we've been curious as to why Cheniere's CEO Jack Fusco said this in the conference call

"We have recently acquired additional real estate positions to enable significant growth at both sites, with the expectation that our existing sites will remain advantaged relative greenfield for the foreseeable future."

In an earlier "Analyst Day" investor slide deck Cheniere showed two slides that provided slightly more details. The first indicates that Sabine Pass could potentially double its capacity.

The second indicates that Corpus Christi can also expand, and that the permitting process for Trains 4 and 5 have been initiated.

Wait . . . wait . . . if Train 6 in Sabine Pass and Train 3 in Corpus Christi have yet to be fully commercialized (i.e., enter into enough long-term supply contracts to justify the build cost), what was giving Cheniere confidence that it would need more room to expand and begin preparing the groundwork for expansion? Then this happened...

US - China Comprehensive Economic Dialogue

Last Thursday, the Department of Commerce announced that the Trump Administration had reached an agreement with China to increase trade access for some US companies to China, which included LNG. The press release stated

"The United States welcomes China, as well as any of our trading partners, to receive imports of LNG from the United States. The United States treats China no less favorably than other non-FTA trade partners with regard to LNG export authorizations. Companies from China may proceed at any time to negotiate all types of contractual arrangement with U.S. LNG exporters, including long-term contracts, subject to the commercial considerations of the parties."

Bloomberg then followed-up with a story in which Cheniere spokesman Eben Burnham-Snyder stated that the agreement was "amplifying and accelerating conversations about new long-term contracts" with China. Then on Sunday, the head of China National Petroleum Corp. stated "[w]e will consider exploring cooperation in areas such as jointly developing liquefied natural gas facilities and gas transport."

String Theories

So like a well worn TV trope, we're creating our own theory board complete with crisscrossing strings. We believe this narrative thread that makes sense. While the new US/China agreement may simply embolden the parties to further their discussions (and not necessarily change any laws that previously impeded LNG sales), it's clear that the development is very positive for Cheniere. While we don't know any of the economics yet, any potential expansion beyond the currently planned 9 trains is a positive for the company.

Some commentators have noted that regardless of the discussion, the price of US sourced LNG and how competitive it will be versus Qatar and Australia sourced LNG will be the most important factor. We disagree as we think China's search for energy diversification and security is more important that just pricing alone. So even if US LNG prices are slightly higher than Qatar and Australian supplies, China would still look at the long-term picture because one day that may change. Thus, Cheniere with its existing infrastructure and operational experience has a decidedly large first mover advantage (as opposed to a startup like Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)). Now it's time to execute, and for long-term Cheniere shareholders, it just got interesting.

