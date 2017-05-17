Goodyear: Positive Surprises Ahead?

Investors have consistently underestimated earnings which overestimating revenue, punishing the company for the latter but rewarding it grudgingly for the former.

Investors in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT) have suffered volatility nearly 2.5 times that of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index in order to achieve performance that lagged 8.9 percentage points behind it since the beginning of 2016:

Of its last six quarterly reports, two were met with equanimity, two resulted in sharp price declines, and two in sharp price increases. Successive quarters attracted the following SA headlines:

Clearly, analysts and investors are concerned about Goodyear's revenue, and pretty consistently over-estimate it, while paying comparatively limited attention to the earnings it derives from it ─ in other words, its margin developments. The most recent "…beats by $0.11, misses on revenue" tends to obscure that fact that the analysts' consensus on earnings was off by a whopping 17.5%. It is, after all, not Goodyear that "beat" but the analysts who "missed." Granted, Goodyear is going through a strategic transition that is difficult to analyze, but investors seem determined to regard the company's glass as half empty.

After nearly 119 years in existence, Goodyear can hardly be regarded as a growth stock. Unit volumes rose 0.1% in 2016, although this was offset by de-consolidating its Venezuelan subsidiary as of January 1 last year, which decreased unit sales by nearly 0.2%. Revenue declined 7.8%, due to the de-consolidation, the dissolution of a global partnership with Sumitomo Rubber Industries, changes in mix and, especially, currency effects. But Goodyear's revenue and unit volume issues are not new, which explains analysts' obsession with them:

There are several things going on here. Over the last decade, Goodyear has transformed its U.S. strategy. It has reduced its presence in the OEM market, where customers' purchasing power allows them to command swinging price discounts, and it has moved up market in replacement tires, reducing units but increasing per-unit revenue and thus margins in the process. Despite a significant decline over the previous year, due largely to changes in mix after the dissolution of its partnership with Sumitomo, in 2016 Goodyear's realization per U.S. unit was up 36.6% over ten years ago.

By contrast, most of its international businesses have remained volume-focused, although it is pursuing a similar strategy to its U.S. approach in Europe. International sales accounted for ⅔ of Goodyear's volume in 2016 but only 46.1% of its revenue. Products at lower price points, and in particular lower prices received for the slightly larger component of OEM sales in its international mix account for the revenue differential. Last year prices received per unit sold internationally were just 42.2% of prices received in the U.S., but of course, this also reflects currency translation effects: none of these tires was exported from U.S. factories. Analysts have tended to regard Goodyear's foreign exposure as a drag on earnings, but this may be changing.

Analysts are dismissive of Goodyear's margin gains, regarding them as largely a result of commodity price movements, notably hydrocarbons, which account for 68% of raw material costs. Yet they are quick to criticize Goodyear for the pressure on its revenue that comes from large customers' insistence on sharing in those savings. Goodyear is experiencing the pressure on its revenues that all processors of petrochemicals feel in a period of low input costs. Analysts complain about shrinking revenue, yet are unimpressed by the margin improvement that is the other side of the same coin. It is rare for companies in Goodyear's position to give up all their margin gains in price concessions ─ if only because concessions lag cost reductions ─ so they still gain some margin improvement.

But in 2016 savings on raw materials contributed only half of the company's reduction in operating costs: much of the rest was due to savings on compensation charges. Some of them may not be permanent, since a portion of them were due to savings on incentives. However, it suggests movement toward an incentive structure that will react more closely in line with revenue, tending to preserve margins.

Analysts' grudging treatment of Goodyear strikes me as ungenerous. The big drags on year-on-year comparisons as a result of Venezuela and Sumitomo are behind it. The dollar may be somewhat stronger than last year, but by no means spectacularly so,

and economic growth in virtually all of Goodyear's international markets should be considerably healthier in 2017 than in 2016 (note that the Fed series is only indicative for Goodyear, whose geographical spread of business does not mirror the pattern of U.S. trade). The comparative softness of the U.S. economy should easily be counterbalanced by the expanding fleet of SUVs and light trucks taking larger-sized (and therefore more expensive) tires, by the continuing strong growth in tire usage

and by the execrable condition of the highways in many regions of the U.S. For all the attention this latter factor is receiving, it is quite certain that, even with the biggest budget, the most rapid implementation and the best will in the world, substantive improvement to highway quality will take years. Meanwhile, tires are being worn away faster and faster by progressively worse roads. My own experience is that, having never needed to replace a tire in the previous forty-three years of driving, I have had to replace two in the last three years.

Investors have also been concerned by the amount of short-selling in Goodyear's shares ─ this always raises the suspicion that someone knows something that other investors do not.

However, short interest has shrunk considerably since its Q3 2016 report ("…misses by $0.01, misses on revenue"). It is likely that short-sellers are as concerned by the volatility of Goodyear's shares as they are attracted to the possibility of taking advantage of it: Goodyear's price movement in reaction to its Q4 reports for both 2015 and 2016 suggests why short-sellers might beware.

Leverage is a more realistic concern for Goodyear investors: Shareholders' Equity accounted for 28.8% of its Q1 2017 balance sheet total, and current liabilities for 24.7%. The company has made great strides toward reducing its leverage, and profitability at recent run rates is sufficient to ensure further progress, but leverage is a real risk for the company, and one that should prevent its valuation from climbing very sharply from current levels. However, there is still plenty of potential appreciation for a company with such a low valuation, and the company has a plausible debt repayment strategy.

The analysts' consensus is for a 16.0% decline in earnings this year followed by a gain of 26.1% in 2018 and 13.9% in 2019. The shares are currently trading at 8.6X, 6.8X, and 6.0X, respectively. This is a truly ungenerous valuation for a well-established company with an $8.6 billion capitalization, especially since Q1 2017 fully diluted EPS were down only 4.4%. The increase in expected earnings in subsequent years is also somewhat mysterious.

Goodyear's price chart indicates that it can surprise dramatically on the upside as well as the downside. My suspicion is that, given the balance of expectations against the improvement in its operating environment, surprises on the upside are more likely. Now is a dangerous time to be short Goodyear, and probably is an interesting time to be long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.