Exxon Mobil - Despite Its Size, This Company Still Has Significant Potential

On top of that, Exxon Mobil has a top-tier portfolio. The company anticipates shale production to grow more than five-fold from now until 2025. This will help overall production grow.

Exxon Mobil has continued to reward shareholders. The company has increased dividends ahead of both the S&P 500 and all other oil majors.

Exxon Mobil has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. Even with the company's recent stock price recovery, the company's stock price is still 20% below highs.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) is the largest publicly traded oil company and one of the largest companies worldwide with a market cap of more than $350 billion. On top of its size, Exxon Mobil is a dividend aristocrat that has been consistently increasing its dividends for several decades consecutively. As we will see throughout this article, Exxon Mobil's history of rewarding shareholders along with its growth prospects make it a strong investment at the present time.

Introduction

Exxon Mobil is headquartered in Irving, Texas and is the largest direct descendent of John Rockefeller's Standard Oil Company. The company, in its present state, was formed in 1999 as a result of the merger between Exxon and Mobil, and has grown to become the largest of the supermajor companies. The company has a daily production of several million barrels of oil, meaning it is directly responsible for almost 5% of the world's entire oil consumption.

Exxon Mobil, like all other supermajor oil companies, has had a difficult time since the oil crash began in mid-2014. Exxon Mobil's stock price peaked at more than $100 per share in mid-2014. From that point, the company's stock price rapidly dropped to an August 2015 low of just over $70 per share. Since then, Exxon Mobil's stock price has recovered to just over $80 per share. Even with this modest recovery, Exxon Mobil's stock price is still more than 20% below its pre-crash highs.

However, Exxon Mobil still offers investors a respectable dividend of more than 3.5%. This respectable dividend combined with the company's growth prospects make the company, as we will see, a strong investment at the present time.

Exxon Mobil Overview

Now that we have an introduction to Exxon Mobil, including the company's stock price performance, let us begin by discussing an overview of Exxon Mobil as a company.

Exxon Mobil Business Overview - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil consists of three world class businesses, its upstream, downstream, and chemical businesses. The company has continued to maintain operational excellence and disciplined investment in its businesses despite the crash. On top of that, the company has continued to focus on new high-impact technology with industry-leading performance.

Partially as a result of its size, Exxon Mobil has the ability to continue dominating the oil industry.

ExxonMobil Business Overview - ExxonMobil Investor Presentation

On top of that, Exxon Mobil's enormous three operating businesses provide the company with unique advantages. These operating businesses allow the company to mitigate the risk from any one sector. At the start of the crash, larger upstream losses were protected by the company's downstream and chemical losses. On top of that, these large businesses allow the company to maximize its synergies and maximize its earned value in changing markets.

This shows how Exxon Mobil's three operating business provide it with significant strength.

Exxon Mobil Cost Cuts - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil has been massively effective at leveraging the connection of its three businesses to achieve significant synergies. The company has managed to decrease its workforce by 27% from 2011 to 2016. At the same time, the company has managed to reduce its company cash opex by $13 billion since 2011, an impressive 23% reduction.

This shows Exxon Mobil's continued commitment to decreasing its costs and maximizing profits for shareholders.

Exxon Mobil Financial Strength and Shareholder Rewards

Now that we have a detailed overview of Exxon Mobil and an understanding of the company's three businesses and how they maximize synergy, it is now time to continue by discussing its financial strength.

Exxon Mobil Credit Overview - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil has a very strong balance sheet with a lot of unique capacity. The company currently has a Aaa/AA+ credit rating, right below its top credit rating which it lost during the crash. The company's leverage is just under 10%, far below the 30% leverage generally considered a maximum for supermajor oil companies. At the same time, the company has continued to generate significant cash, generating $22 billion from operations in 2016.

The company has continued to focus on managing its portfolio to deliver maximum value. At the same time, the company has built a flexible capex program to handle a low-price environment. That means that not only can the company manage its expenses with its flexible capex program, but the company has become the only integrated major with positive cash flow.

This shows the strength of the company's portfolio and balance sheet.

Oil Major Cash Flow Overview - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

We can look further at Exxon Mobil's earnings compared to its peers. The company's strong balance sheet allowed it to earn $22 billion in cash from operations - more than any of the other five supermajor oil companies. At the same time, the company's expenses were significantly lower than Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A, NYSE: RDS.B), the only company with similar cash flow.

More importantly, Exxon Mobil consistently pays out more cash to shareholders than any of its peers. This shows not only the company's financial strength, but its commitment to shareholders.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Increases Versus Peers - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

On top of this, Exxon Mobil has continued to share this strength with shareholders. The company's annual dividend has been increased at 8.8% annually over the past decade. The company's 2016 dividends of $2.98 per share, up 3.5% from 2015, show the company's continued increasing commitment to shareholders. At the same time, the company has continued a flexible share purchase program.

Overall, Exxon Mobil has returned $370 billion to shareholders since the 1999 merger. This shows the company's long-term commitment to shareholders, higher than any of its peers and ahead of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY).

Exxon Mobil Investment Plans

Now that we have discussed Exxon Mobil's financial strength along with the company's shareholder rewards, it is now time to continue by discussing the company's investment plans.

Exxon Mobil Capex - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil's strength in the oil environment has been successful enough that the company has actually increased its capex from $19 billion in 2016 to $22 billion in 2017. On top of that, the company's 2017 capex of $22 billion is flexible, meaning that the company can handle another drop in oil prices. Should oil prices take another hit next year, the company will be able to cut capex and minimize losses.

The company plans to continue being focused on project execution and capital efficiency while selectively advancing its project execution. The company anticipates average 2018 to 2020 capex of roughly $20 billion. This capex will continue to provide the company with significant earnings growth in the future, earnings that can be paid back to shareholders.

Exxon Mobil Resource Portfolio - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Now that we have discussed Exxon Mobil's capex plans in detail, it is now time to continue by discussing its portfolio. The company acquired 7.5 billion barrels in undeveloped resources from 2012-2016 and earned an astounding $21 billion from asset sales. At the same time, the company anticipates growing resources further through its Permian Basin and Papua New Guinea InterOil acquisitions.

The company has also captured an additional massive 84 million acres of high-potential oil acreage. The company is focused on opportunistic divestments to raise cash, while continuing to focus on its highest value opportunities. That shows the significance of the company's portfolio and its ability to offer Exxon Mobil increased cash.

Exxon Mobil Predicted Cash Flow - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

The cash flow generation potential of Exxon Mobil's assets can be seen through the company's cash flow generation for its portfolio. The company anticipates 2017-2020 cash flow roughly equivalent to 2015 cash flow assuming oil stays at $57 per barrel for this time period. This shows the strength of the company's new portfolio.

However, should oil prices recover all the way to $100 per barrel, Exxon Mobil's cash flow will almost double. On top of this growth in earnings, the company's capex is based on a flexible investment program. That means that should oil prices take a much more significant hit, the company can slow down capex spending and minimize future losses.

The converse to this too, is that Exxon Mobil has maintained the capability to pursue attractive investment opportunities. That means that should oil prices recover towards their $100 per barrel, Exxon Mobil can increase its earnings successfully. This should allow the company to continue growing shareholder distributions showing its commitment to continued long-term shareholder rewards.

Exxon Mobil Potential

Now that we have discussed Exxon Mobil overall, including the company's financial strength and shareholder rewards, along with the company's investment plans and cash flow potential and many different oil prices, it is now time to continue by discussing Exxon Mobil's asset potential.

Exxon Mobil Permian Basin Acreage - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

One of Exxon Mobil's strongest positions is its Permian Basin position. The company is currently producing 140 thousand barrels per day across 1.8 million acres and increased its position by almost 15% in 1Q 2017 with additional acquisitions in the Delaware Basin. These resources are ideal for capital efficient development and hold more than 60 billion barrels.

As you can see from the above map, Exxon Mobil has been significantly increasing its acreage in both the Delaware Basin and the Midland basin since the start of the oil crash. The company has increased its Permian basin resources by over 6 billion barrels, resources that are more than 75% liquid oil. These resource additionals, combined with Exxon Mobil's ability to lower costs, will provide the company with significantly more cash flow going forward.

Exxon Mobil Shale Basin Production Increases - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

This shows Exxon Mobil's growth plan in the Bakken, Delaware, and Midland basins. The company has grown from having roughly 3500 highly profitable wells at $60 a barrel in 2016 to having more than 6000 highly profitable wells at $60 a barrel in just one year to 2017, as a result of the Delaware acquisition. More so, a significant number of these wells have a >30% return showing their ability to provide Exxon Mobil with long-term cash flow.

As we can see, as a result of Exxon Mobil's significant shale acquisitions, the company's net production is forecast to grow significantly. The company anticipates net shale production growing by more than five-fold from roughly 150 thousand barrels per day in 2015 to more than 800 thousand barrels per day by 2025. This represents a significant growth in production relative to the company's overall portfolio.

Given that Exxon Mobil's overall production is roughly 4 million barrels per day, the company should be able to grow overall production by 15% in the next decade just from its shale holdings. This shows the strength of Exxon Mobil's portfolio.

Exxon Mobil Worldwide Project Portfolio - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Looking overall at Exxon Mobil's major projects portfolio, we can see that the company has nearly 100 projects in its portfolio. This includes roughly 850 thousand barrels per day, or roughly 20% of the company's production, having a working interest capacity and returns of >10% at current prices. On top of these significant assets, Exxon Mobil plans on reducing near-term project costs by 30%.

This means, as we can see, Exxon Mobil will continue increasing production from high return projects while reducing costs. This shows the strength of Exxon Mobil's portfolio for the long term along with the company's exciting potential.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil, like all other supermajors, has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. Even with the company's recent stock price recoveries, the company's stock price is still roughly 20% below its pre-crash highs. Despite these difficulties, the company is still a strong investment as a result of its continued commitment to shareholders and its strong portfolio potential.

Exxon Mobil runs three world class businesses and has managed to significantly reduce costs since 2011. The company maintains the lowest leverage of all of the supermajors while continuing to maintain the highest cash flow and lowest expenses of all of the supermajor oil companies. At the same time the company has continued to reward shareholders while taking advantage of its asset base.

Exxon Mobil anticipates spending roughly $20 billion a year from now until 2020. The company has continued to earn billions from asset sales while generating significant cash flow. This cash flow generation has the potential to increase significantly in the event of an oil recovery. Exxon Mobil also has significant Permian Basin assets and it expects production to grow more than five-fold from now until 2025. This shows the strength of Exxon Mobil's portfolio.

As a result of Exxon Mobil's portfolio and shareholder rewards, this shows why the company is a strong investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.