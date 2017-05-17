Exxon Mobil - Despite Its Size, This Company Still Has Significant Potential

On top of that, ExxonMobil has a top tier portfolio. The company anticipates shale production to grow more than five-fold from now until 2025. This will help overall production grow.

ExxonMobil has continued to reward shareholders. The company has increased dividends ahead of both the S&P 500 and all other oil majors.

ExxonMobil has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. Even with the company's recent stock price recovery, the company's stock price is still 20% below highs.

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is the largest publicly traded oil company and one of the largest companies worldwide with a market cap of more than $350 billion. On top of its size, ExxonMobil is a dividend aristocrat that has been consistently increasing its dividends for several decades consecutively. As we will see throughout this article, ExxonMobil's history of rewarding shareholders along with its growth prospects make it a strong investment at the present time.

Introduction

ExxonMobil is headquartered in Irving, Texas and is the largest direct descendent of John Rockefeller's Standard Oil Company. The company, in its present state, was formed in 1999 as a result of the merger between Exxon and Mobil, and has grown to become the largest of the supermajor companies. The company has a daily production of several million barrels of oil meaning it is directly responsible for almost 5% of the world's entire oil consumption.

ExxonMobil, like all other supermajor oil companies, has had a difficult time since the oil crash began in mid-2014. ExxonMobil's stock price peaked at more than $100 per share in mid-2014. From that point, the company's stock price rapidly dropped to an August 2015 low of just over $70 per share. Since then, ExxonMobil's stock price has recovered respectively to just over $80 per share. Even with this modest recovery, ExxonMobil's stock price is still more than 20% below its pre-crash highs.

However, ExxonMobil still offers investors a respectable dividend of more than 3.5%. This respectable dividend combined with the company's growth prospects make the company, as we will see, a strong investment at the present time.

ExxonMobil Overview

Now that we have an introduction to ExxonMobil including the company's stock price performance, let us begin by discussing an overview of ExxonMobil as a company.

ExxonMobil consists of three world class businesses, its upstream, downstream, and chemical businesses. The company has continued to maintain operational excellence and disciplined investment in its businesses despite the crash. On top of that, the company has continued to focus on new high-impact technology with industry-leading performance.

Partially as a result of its size, ExxonMobil has the ability to continue dominating the oil industry.

On top of that, ExxonMobil's enormous three operating businesses provide the company with unique advantages. These operating business allow the company to mitigate the risk from any one sector. At the start of the crash, larger upstream losses were protected by the company's downstream and chemical losses. On top of that, these large businesses allow the company to maximize its synergies and maximize its earned value in changing markets.

This shows how ExxonMobil's three operating business provide it with significant strength.

ExxonMobil has been massively effective at leveraging the connection of its three businesses to achieve significant synergies. The company has managed to decrease its workforce by 27% from 2011 to 2016. At the same time, the company has managed to reduce its company cash opex by $13 billion since 2011, an impressive 23% reduction.

This shows ExxonMobil's continued commitment to decreasing its costs and maximizing profits for shareholders.

ExxonMobil Financial Strength and Shareholder Rewards

Now that we have a detailed overview of ExxonMobil and an understanding of the company's three businesses and how they maximize synergy, it is now time to continue by discussing ExxonMobil's financial strength.

ExxonMobil has a very strong balance sheet with a lot of unique capacity. The company currently has a Aaa / AA+ credit rating, right below its top credit rating which it lost during the crash. The company's leverage is just under 10%, far below the 30% leverage generally considered a maximum for supermajor oil companies. At the same time, the company has continued to generate significant cash, generating $22 billion from operations in 2016.

The company has continued to focus on managing its portfolio to deliver maximum value. At the same time, the company has built a flexible capex program to handle a low-price environment. That means that not only can the company manage its expenses with its flexible capex program, but the company has become the only integrated major with positive cash flow.

This shows the strength of the company's portfolio and balance sheet.

We can look further at ExxonMobil's earnings compared to its peers. The company's strong balance sheet allowed it to earn $22 billion in cash from operations, more than any of the other five supermajor oil companies. At the same time, the company's expenses were significantly lower than Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A, NYSE: RDS.B), the only company with similar cash flow.

More importantly, ExxonMobil consistently pays out more cash to shareholders than any of its peers. This shows not only the company's financial strength, but its commitment to shareholders.

On top of this, ExxonMobil has continued to share this strength with shareholders. The company's annual dividend has been increased at 8.8% annually over the past decade. The company's 2016 dividends of $2.98 per share, up 3.5% from 2015, show the company's continued increasing commitment to shareholders. At the same time, the company has continued a flexible share purchase program.

Overall, ExxonMobil has returned $370 billion to shareholders since the 1999 merger. This shows the company's long-term commitment to shareholders, higher than any of its peers and ahead of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY).

ExxonMobil Investment Plans

Now that we have discussed ExxonMobil's financial strength along with the company's shareholder rewards, it is now time to continue by discussing the company's investment plans.

ExxonMobil's strength in the oil environment has been successful enough that the company has actually increased its capex from $19 billion in 2016 to $22 billion in 2017. On top of that, the company's 2017 capex of $22 billion is flexible meaning that the company can handle another drop in oil prices. Should oil prices take another hit next year, the company will be able to cut capex and minimize losses.

The company plans to continue being focused on project execution and capital efficiency while selectively advancing its project execution. The company anticipates average 2018 to 2020 capex of roughly $20 billion. This capex will continue to provide the company with significant earnings growth in the future, earnings that can be paid back to shareholders.

Now that we have discussed ExxonMobil's capex plans in detail, it is now time to continue by discussing ExxonMobil's portfolio. The company acquired 7.5 billion barrels in undeveloped resources from 2012 - 2016 and earned an astounding $21 billion from asset sales. At the same time, the company anticipates growing resources further through its Permian Basin and Papua New Guinea InterOil acquisitions.

The company has also captured an additional massive 84 million acres of high-potential oil acreage. The company is focused on opportunistic divestments to raise cash while continuing to focus on its highest value opportunities. That shows the significance of the company's portfolio and its ability to offer ExxonMobil increased cash.

The cash flow generation potential of ExxonMobil's assets can be seen through the company's cash flow generation for its portfolio. The company anticipates 2017-2020 cash flow roughly equivalent to 2015 cash flow assuming oil stays at $57 per barrel for this time period. This shows the strength of the company's new portfolio.

However, should oil prices recover all the way to $100 per barrel, ExxonMobil's cash flow will almost double. On top of this growth in earnings, the company's capex is based on a flexible investment program. That means that should oil prices take a much more significant hit, the company can slow down capex spending and minimize future losses.

The converse to this too, is that ExxonMobil has maintained the capability to pursue attractive investment opportunities. That means that should oil prices recover towards their $100 per barrel, ExxonMobil can increase its earnings successfully. This should allow the company to continue growing shareholder distributions showing its commitment to continued long-term shareholder rewards.

ExxonMobil Potential

Now that we have discussed ExxonMobil overall, including the company's financial strength and shareholder rewards, along with the company's investment plans and cash flow potential and many different oil prices, it is now time to continue by discussing ExxonMobil's asset potential.

One of ExxonMobil's strongest positions is its Permian Basin position. The company is currently producing 140 thousand barrels per day across 1.8 million acres and increased its position by almost 15% in 1Q 2017 with additional acquisitions in the Delaware Basin. These resources are ideal for capital efficient development and hold more than 60 billion barrels.

As you can see from the above map, ExxonMobil has been significantly increasing its acreage in both the Delaware Basin and the Midland basin since the start of the oil crash. The company has increased its Permian basin resources by over 6 billion barrels, resources that are more than 75% liquid oil. These resource additionals, combined with ExxonMobil's ability to lower costs, will provide the company with significantly more cash flow going forward.

This shows ExxonMobil's growth plan in the Bakken, Delaware, and Midland basins. The company has grown from having roughly 3500 highly profitable wells at $60 a barrel in 2016 to having more than 6000 highly profitable wells at $60 a barrel in just one year to 2017, as a result of the Delaware acquisition. More so, a significant number of these wells have a >30% return showing their ability to provide ExxonMobil with long-term cash flow.

As we can see, as a result of ExxonMobil's significant shale acquisitions, the company's net production is forecast to grow significantly. The company anticipates net shale production growing by more than five-fold from roughly 150 thousand barrels per day in 2015 to more than 800 thousand barrels per day by 2025. This represents a significant growth in production relative to the company's overall portfolio.

Given that ExxonMobil's overall production is roughly 4 million barrels per day, the company should be able to grow overall production by 15% in the next decade just from its shale holdings. This shows the strength of ExxonMobil's portfolio.

Looking overall at ExxonMobil's major projects portfolio, we can see that the company has nearly 100 projects in its portfolio. This includes roughly 850 thousand barrels per day, or roughly 20% of the company's production, having a working interest capacity and returns of >10% at current prices. On top of these significant assets, ExxonMobil plans on reducing near-term project costs by 30%.

This means, as we can see, ExxonMobil will continue increasing production from high return projects while reducing costs. This shows the strength of ExxonMobil's portfolio for the long-term along with the company's exciting potential.

Conclusion

ExxonMobil, like all other supermajors, has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. Even with the company's recent stock price recoveries, the company's stock price is still roughly 20% below its pre-crash highs. Despite these difficulties, the company is still a strong investment as a result of its continued commitment to shareholders and its strong portfolio potential.

ExxonMobil runs three world class businesses and has managed to significantly reduce costs since 2011. The company maintains the lowest leverage of all of the supermajors while continuing to maintain the highest cash flow and lowest expenses of all of the supermajor oil companies. At the same time the company has continued to reward shareholders while taking advantage of its asset base.

ExxonMobil anticipates spending roughly $20 billion a year from now until 2020. The company has continued to earn billions from asset sales while generating significant cash flow. This cash flow generation has the potential to increase significantly in the event of an oil recovery. ExxonMobil also has significant Permian Basin assets and it expects production to grow more than five-fold from now until 2025. This shows the strength of ExxonMobil's portfolio.

As a result of ExxonMobil's portfolio and shareholder rewards, this shows why the company is a strong investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.