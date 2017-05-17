REIT Rankings: Apartments

We update our ‘REIT Rankings’ and analyze new developments over the prior quarter within the apartment real estate sector.

Q1 earnings and forward guidance were generally quite good. Apartment REITs achieved 3.5% revenue growth in Q1 and see 2-4% growth through 2017.

Completions of multifamily units will peak this year near record levels before gradually declining through 2018. So far, strong demand has kept rents relatively firm. Demographics remain highly favorable.

Apartment REITs enjoyed robust rent growth between 2013 and 2015 resulting from the post-recession period of underbuilding. The recent surge in high-end apartment construction, though, continues to moderate apartment rents.

Apartment REITs have been among the strongest performing real estate sectors in 2017. The sector is up 4% YTD compared to a 2% decline in the broader REIT index.

REIT Rankings Overview

In our "REIT Rankings" series, we introduce readers to one of the thirteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

Apartment Sector Overview

One of the four "major" REIT sectors, apartment REITs comprise roughly 15% of the REIT Indexes (IYR and VNQ). Within our market value-weighted apartment index, we track the seven largest REITs within the sector, which account for over $100 billion in market value and 500,000 total housing units: Apartment Investment (NYSE:AIV), AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB), Camden (NYSE:CPT), Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), Essex (NYSE:ESS), Mid-America (NYSE:MAA), and UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Supply/Demand Condition

The success of apartment REITs is largely dependent upon their ability to maintain or raise effective rents and keep vacancy low. REITs and other real estate asset owners benefit from "tight" rental space markets where there are limited supply and healthy demand.

The post-recession period between 2010 and 2014 saw very little new supply of multifamily units (or single family housing units) at a time when rental demand was growing quickly. Multifamily building has seen robust growth in recent years, though. Since 2014, multifamily construction has surged off these low levels and has returned to pre-recession levels. The boom in multifamily supply has resulted in soft rental conditions, particularly in the luxury segment.

Relief from the high levels of supply may finally be on the horizon, though. April housing starts and permitting data released this week was weaker-than-expected across the board as total housing starts and permits fell by 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. Multifamily starts, a volatile data series, were 15% lower than April 2016, an indication that we may finally be seeing the long-awaited pullback in MF construction. Based on starts data (assuming roughly 18 months of construction time), completions should peak during this summer and gradually tail off through 2018 based on the housing starts data.

Housing supply growth is still at fairly low levels based on historical averages. During the single family construction boom, total housing supply growth reached 2% of existing housing stock per year. Right now, supply growth is roughly 1% of existing stock per year, and the net supply growth (accounting for obsolesce) is even less. We can roughly estimate that housing supply appears to be nearing equilibrium, as shown in the chart below.

Axiometrics publishes a monthly rent growth tracker. They noted that rent growth slowed to just 2.1% in March, its slowest rate of growth since July 2010.

'Real' rent growth can also be estimated from BLS inflation data. We note below that 'real' rent growth (inflation adjusted) has slowed to just 1% in recent months, down from the 3% level in 2015.

As we often point out, it's important to remember that demographics over the next ten years are highly favorable to apartment demand. The 14-year generation of 20-34-year-olds, currently in prime renting age, has roughly 3 million more people than the prior 14-year generation. Over the next five years, rental values will be a battle between high levels of supply and high levels of demand. Change at the margins, particularly in the propensity to rent versus own, and the availability of mortgage credit for this demographic, will determine whether we are currently overbuilding or underbuilding in the multifamily space.

Recent Developments and Performance

Apartment REITs have gained 5% over the past 13-week quarter, outperforming the broader REIT index which has fallen 3%. Apartment REITs continue to be resilient in the face of a mountain of high-end apartment supply as demand remains firm, a function of higher home prices and a millennial generation that values the optionality of renting more than prior generations. Rent growth is expected to be 2-3.5% this year. Sunbelt and California markets continue to perform well, while NYC continues to be weak.

Q1 earnings were generally quite good. Of the seven apartment REITs, 1 beat expectations, 5 met expectations (MAA, CPT, UDR, EQR, AIV), and 1 missed expectations. Forward guidance was generally solid across the sector.

Occupancy remains near peak levels at 96%. Year-over-year average revenue growth was 3.5% in Q1, down from the peak of 5.5% in Q3 2015. NOI grew an average 4%, down from the peak of 7% in Q1 2016.

Supply has been, and will continue to be, the primary focus on conference calls, particularly for coastal (especially New York City) and west-coast REITs: AVB, EQR, and ESS. Rent growth, especially in the luxury segment, continues to slow as supply has increased significantly in coastal markets. REITs own a disproportionate amount of high-end units relative to the national average. The average monthly rent per unit across all seven REITs exceeds $2,095, up from $1,250 in Q3 2011.

Rent growth is expected to average between a sector-low of 1.6% (Equity Residential) to a sector-high of 3.8% (Apartment Investment Management) with the other 5 REITs in between. The general sentiment is that rent growth in the lower-end may finally begin to outperform the higher end. This would benefit the REITs with an "average" quality focus: AIV, CPT, MAA, and UDR. These non-coastal REITs have outperformed this year as a result, and we expect this trend to continue.

Below is our REIT Heat Map, showing the YTD performance in relation to other sectors.

Valuation of Apartment REITs

Compared to the twelve other REIT sectors, apartment REITs appear fairly valued or perhaps slightly expensive. At 22x Forward FCF and 6x FCFG, apartment REITs trade at a slight premium to the REIT averages.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate estimates, Company Filings)

Within the sector, Camden and MAA appear to be the most attractive across the three metrics.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, apartment REITs rank towards the bottom, paying an average yield of 3.1%. Apartment REITs pay out just 72% of their available cash flow, the fourth lowest payout ratio sector, giving these companies quite a bit of flexibility to take advantage of development opportunities or to increase distributions through higher dividends or share buybacks.

More so than other sectors, the dividend and payout strategies of the seven apartment REITs are quite similar. CPT and MAA are the highest yielders at 3.7% and 3.5%, respectively. ESS is the lowest yielder at 2.8%.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Followers of our research know that we put a lot of emphasis on factor analysis, specifically looking at how REITs have historically responded to changes in the broader equities market, interest rates, and to movements in the REIT index itself. We believe it is critical that investors understand how their investments will respond in different economic environments.

Using our Beta calculations, we show that apartment REITs are the seventh most interest-rate-sensitive sector, which is near the average across all REIT sectors. This may be surprising considering the short lease terms of apartment rentals, which would normally lend itself to lower interest rate sensitivities. This high level of sensitivity is likely due to the particularly low cap rates in the private markets for apartment assets. With spreads so compressed, there is less of a cushion if the risk-free interest rate rises.

The short lease terms of apartment REITs provide investors protection against inflation as rents are able to re-price more often than other REIT sectors with longer average lease maturities. Interestingly, apartment REITs show little sensitivity to movements in the broader equity markets. Rental apartments have some counter-cyclical properties: when incomes fall, it encourages potential home buyers to hold off on the home purchase, putting a floor on the demand for apartment units.

Within the sector, ESS has been the least interest-rate-sensitive name, while MAA has been the most.

Bottom Line

Apartment REITs have been among the strongest performing real estate sectors in 2017. The sector is up 4% YTD compared to a 2% decline in the broader REIT index. Apartment REITs enjoyed robust rent growth between 2013 and 2015, resulting from the post-recession period of underbuilding. The recent surge in high-end apartment construction, though, continues to moderate apartment rents. Completions of multifamily units will peak this year near record levels before gradually declining through 2018. So far, strong demand has kept rents relatively firm. Demographics remain highly favorable. Q1 earnings and forward guidance were generally quite good. Apartment REITs achieved 3.5% revenue growth in Q1 and see 2-4% growth through 2017.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We currently view Mid-America Apartments as the most attractive REIT within the sector, followed by Apartment Investment Management and Equity Residential.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPT, MAA, VNQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purpose only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.