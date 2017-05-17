Horizon Pharma: Primary Care Segment Implodes

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) surprised the investing community last week with its Q1 miss and the significantly lowered full-year guidance. The negative surprise seems completely related to the implosion of the primary care business since the transition to PBM contracting is going significantly worse than the company expected. The market was already giving the primary care business little or no credit and while last week's reaction seems justified based on the revised guidance, it does not based on the value of the orphan business alone. I am reiterating my bullish view on Horizon, but reducing my price target to $24 as I completely remove the primary care business from my model.

Primary care business implodes as transition goes far worse than expected

Horizon Pharma missed the Q1 net sales consensus by $28 million. The miss was primarily related to the implosion of the primary care segment - the segment's sales were down 42% Y/Y to $65 million. Q1 marks an abrupt end of a period of strong growth for the primary care segment as this is the first Y/Y decline in net sales since the company started commercializing Duexis back in 2012.

The company went to great lengths to explain what went wrong:

The transition to PBM rebate agreements was in place in January 2017 and represented a significant change to the commercial model for the primary care business.

The company modeled the potential impact on the segment earlier this year and underestimated the potential negative impact.

Total prescription volumes for Duexis, Vimovo and Pennsaid 2% were in line with the company's expectations in Q1 but the average net realized price (ANRP) was significantly below expectations due to higher patient assistance costs and higher than expected PBM rebate levels.

Higher patient assistance costs occurred due to higher rejection rates by the so-called custom clients (these are the clients where the PBM works on their behalf to provide customized formularies rather than them following the PBM-chosen formulary). These plans have lower rebates and have negatively affected the prescription mix, thus driving the rebate level higher than Horizon expected.

The company did not have visibility into these issues until late April/early May when it received detailed PBM invoices.

The result of these negative changes is a reduction in the full-year net sales guidance of $240-265 million to a range of $1 billion to $1.035 billion, with the primary care segment being responsible for the whole decrease. The EBITDA guidance was reduced by $210-225 million to a $315-350 million range. Horizon is also implementing cost cuts in its primary care business and intends to reinvest a portion to fund the expansion behind Krystexxa. This means that Horizon is further deemphasizing the primary care business and that we shouldn't expect continued growth for this segment anymore, or at least not in the following quarters.

Management did talk about their managed care strategy on the earnings call and their near-term focus is on getting the contracts in place with the above-mentioned custom clients to get better formulary access in 2018. But going forward, it is better to be conservative and assume that the primary care business is at the start of a longer-term consolidation with an uncertain future - which means that sales will not reach 2016 levels anytime soon, if ever.

The good news is that Q1 is the worst quarter for Horizon and pharma companies in general and that things will get somewhat better for the primary care segment in the following quarters. Horizon still expects the segment to generate more than $300 million in net sales this year.

Orphan and rheumatology segments doing well

The orphan segment did really well in Q1:

Ravicti - I was somewhat worried about the low Q4 net sales despite the company providing an explanation (big order in Q3) and was relieved to see quarterly net sales at new all-time highs. Ravicti sales were $43.9 million, up 18% Y/Y and 33% sequentially. The company recently received approval to expand the age range in the label from 2 years and older to 2 months and older, which should help improve the uptake in the following quarters, and so should the product's international expansion.

- I was somewhat worried about the low Q4 net sales despite the company providing an explanation (big order in Q3) and was relieved to see quarterly net sales at new all-time highs. Ravicti sales were $43.9 million, up 18% Y/Y and 33% sequentially. The company recently received approval to expand the age range in the label from 2 years and older to 2 months and older, which should help improve the uptake in the following quarters, and so should the product's international expansion. Procysbi sales were up 25% Y/Y to $34.3 million, driven by "continued strong patient demand from both patients converting from older-generation therapy as well as treatment-naïve patients." Sales were slightly down sequentially (if Raptor revenues are included to Horizon's Q4 net sales).

sales were up 25% Y/Y to $34.3 million, driven by "continued strong patient demand from both patients converting from older-generation therapy as well as treatment-naïve patients." Sales were slightly down sequentially (if Raptor revenues are included to Horizon's Q4 net sales). Actimmune net sales were $26.2 million, a 3% Y/Y increase and an 8% increase over Q4 2016. The strategy around Actimmune has evolved to target a broader range of CGD patients and the company believes the product is on track to return to growth for the full-year 2017.

net sales were $26.2 million, a 3% Y/Y increase and an 8% increase over Q4 2016. The strategy around Actimmune has evolved to target a broader range of CGD patients and the company believes the product is on track to return to growth for the full-year 2017. Buphenyl net sales were up 70% Y/Y and 34% sequentially to $6.3 million. This is kind of a surprise since I expected Buphenyl sales to decline going forward given the continued transition to Ravicti.

net sales were up 70% Y/Y and 34% sequentially to $6.3 million. This is kind of a surprise since I expected Buphenyl sales to decline going forward given the continued transition to Ravicti. Quinsair net sales were $1.8 million, an 80% sequential increase (the Raptor acquisition closed on October 25, 2016, so the comparison is not for the full Q4).

The rheumatology segment also did well:

Krystexxa - $31.6 million, up 96% Y/Y (Horizon closed the Crealta acquisition in mid-January, so not a full quarter of sales was recorded last year) and up 7% over Q4 2016. Vials shipped in Q1 were slightly down sequentially, but the weakness was seasonal and the company expects robust growth in the following quarters - management stated on the earnings call that vials shipped are up month-over-month in April.

- $31.6 million, up 96% Y/Y (Horizon closed the Crealta acquisition in mid-January, so not a full quarter of sales was recorded last year) and up 7% over Q4 2016. Vials shipped in Q1 were slightly down sequentially, but the weakness was seasonal and the company expects robust growth in the following quarters - management stated on the earnings call that vials shipped are up month-over-month in April. Rayos net sales were down 2% Y/Y and down 9% sequentially to $10.3 million.

The combined orphan/rheumatology net sales in Q1 were $161 million and represented 65% of total net sales, which compares really favorably to 2014 when Horizon had just Actimmune, which accounted for 9% of total net sales as opposed to 91% for the primary care segment. The transition to an orphan/specialty-first company is not going as smoothly as I have hoped and expected, but it is encouraging to see that the orphan/specialty segment is doing really well and pulling its weight when it comes to long-term value creation.

Horizon also raised its peak sales estimates for Krystexxa from $250 million to $400 million, which sounds like a reasonable target considering the success the company is having since acquiring Crealta last year. I believe Krystexxa could exit 2017 with an annualized run rate of close to $200 million and with a solid foundation for continued growth in the following years.

It is also important to note that almost all the major orphan/rheumatology products are showing double-digit Y/Y net sales growth. Krystexxa should grow at least 50% Y/Y in 2017, while Ravicti and Procysbi should grow in the 15-25% range. Actimmune is probably going to be the slowest with low to mid-single digit Y/Y growth rates.

Horizon finally started adding pipeline assets

Last week's earnings announcement was preceded by the announcement of the acquisition of River Vision. The acquisition provides the company with teprotumumab, "a fully human monoclonal antibody that targets Insulin-like Growth Factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R)." Teprotumumab is expected to enter the phase 3 trial in patients with thyroid eye disease. The phase 2 results were recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine. In the randomized double-blind, placebo controlled study, 88 patients received either teprotumumab or placebo in eight intravenous infusions, every three weeks during the six-month treatment course. The primary endpoint was response in the study eye defined as a reduction in clinical activity score of more than 2 points and reduction in proptosis, which is protrusion of the eyeball from the socket of more than 2mm at week 24. The results were as follows:

In the intent-to-treat population, 29 of 42 patients (69%) receiving teprotumumab were responders versus 9 of 45 placebo patients (20%). The p-value was less than 0.001.

Therapeutic effects were rapid with responder rates of 46% for patients treated with teprotumumab and 5% for patients treated with placebo at week six (p<0.001).

Treatment with teprotumumab was well-tolerated with the majority of adverse events being mild. The only treatment-related adverse event was hyperglycemia in diabetic patients, which was controlled by adjusting diabetes medication.

Horizon paid $145 million upfront and will make undisclosed future payments based on regulatory milestones and sales thresholds. The results from the phase 2 study look really positive and highly statistically significant and Horizon expects teprotumumab to generate U.S. annual sales north of $250 million.

If everything goes well, Horizon expects to file a BLA in 2H 2019 with potential approval and launch in 2020. This is a product that will not create value in the near-term but is a solid potential contributor to net sales and profits in the 2020s.

This acquisition is a significant event for Horizon as it marks the start of its pipeline expansion.

Updated valuation and price target and thoughts about the company's future direction

The implosion of the primary care segment most likely means that the company's 2020 net sales target of $2 billion will not be reached. I have decided to adjust my valuation accordingly:

The conservative net sales estimate is $1.2 billion and assumes no contribution from the primary care segment. In this case, only the orphan/rheumatology segments are included in the valuation.

The mid-range net sales estimate is $1.35 billion and assumes modest contribution from the primary care segment - up to $150 million with the rest still coming from the orphan/rheumatology segment.

The high-end net sales estimate is $1.5 billion and assumes up to $300 million contribution from the primary care segment. This means the 2017 net sales run rate can be maintained over the next four years.

I assume more than 50% of SG&A costs are related to the primary care segment and its scale down or sale in the following years should lead to significantly higher EBITDA and net margins. My model assumes 40%, 42.5%, and 45% net margins respectively for the low-, mid-, and high-end of the estimate ranges.

No value assigned to the pipeline. Given the price paid for teprotumumab, its NPV is not a big factor for the valuation as it is worth less than $1 per share at the moment. But it could add value over the next five years.

Cash generated over the next four years will be sufficient to get the company debt-free. Current net debt is around $1.55 billion and I assume cash flow will grow to above $500 million by 2020.

No acquisitions made during the period.

With all that in mind, my conservative price target on Horizon is $24 and it completely excludes the primary care business and the newly formed pipeline. The mid- and high-end price targets are $29 and $34 respectively.

Source: author's estimates

Horizon's current valuation is still tied to its pharma rollup peers and I believe that selling the primary care business would be the best thing to do in the long run. Management was asked about that on the earnings call and admitted they would be open to doing that if the price was right. Selling the primary care business at the moment is probably not the best idea, but it could be in a few quarters when the business stabilizes. As it currently stands, I think it is doing Horizon more harm than good despite it generating free cash flow which it is using to expand the orphan/rheumatology business. The sale would also deleverage the balance sheet and allow Horizon to create long-term value by acquiring orphan/specialty assets.

And if/when Horizon becomes an orphan/specialty-only company, the market could finally start valuing it as such. Orphan companies like Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Corcept (NASDAQ:CORT) trade at EV/sales multiples around 10 or higher, which means that Horizon's EV could be at least $6 billion based on the Q1 run rate of the orphan/rheumatology segment alone - which means the share price would be around $27 at the moment - and that's by assigning zero value to the primary care segment. $27 is below my conservative price target, but I don't expect the market to fully recognize the value of the orphan segment in the near-term.

Source: Ycharts.com

Conclusion

While there is no doubt that the implosion of the primary segment is a significant setback for Horizon, the company remains one of my top long-term stocks to own and I added to my position last week. The primary segment has been a drag on Horizon's valuation for some time now and selling it would be the best thing the company can do in the long run and I think that's what they will try to do eventually. The orphan/rheumatology segments continue to grow and most products remain well positioned to grow in the following years. I am reducing my price target from $39 to $24 as I fully remove the primary care segment and focus on orphan and rheumatology assets. The primary care segment doing worse than the company guided is still a risk for the stock as the market could remain focused on it, and other risks include the failure of the orphan segment to grow in the future and lead to potentially increased difficulty to service debt. That said, the company refinanced its senior debt recently and the maturity of all loans are in the 2021 to 2024 period, which leaves more than enough time to execute the growth strategy. It's also worth mentioning that the company has the authorization to buy back up to 16 million shares, which could help stabilize the share price in the following months, but I doubt they will use it much (they did the same thing last year but didn't buy back a single share).

Disclosure: I am/we are long HZNP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.