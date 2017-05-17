Great Dividend ETF To Simulate

This research report was jointly produced with co-author Big Dog Investments.

I spend a lot of time investing in individual companies both long-term and short-term. Even though I specialize in REITs, most of my trades are in the mREIT sector, I am still a fan of putting ETFs in my portfolio when the time is right. Usually I invest long-term in ETFs, but there's an exception if the market is getting too high. Diversifying is generally a fantastic idea, but when the market is at all-time highs it's time to put wealth where there isn't so much risk. Eventually there will be a catalyst which will cause a market panic and I'll be able to move my money back into dividend ETFs. For the time being, I'm picking out ETFs I like and putting them on my "watch list" waiting for a price drop. One of the ETFs I decided to look into was the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DLN).

I have found DLN to be acceptable. I know that may sound like a vague description, but it described the fund quite well. It's in the middle of the pack for me as far as ETFs go, but there would be some price points where I'd contemplate a buy.

Expenses

The expense ratio is currently .28% which is a bit high for my taste. Okay, two to three times where I think it should be. Over time, the high expense ratio is really going to cost you on overall returns. There are a lot of great options when it comes to dividend investing that don't involve an expense ratio this high. There are times when a higher expense ratio makes sense, but let's look at the returns this fund has given over the long haul. Since June 16, 2006 until recently DLN has had total returns of 122.7% compared to the S&P which has had total returns of 139.9% during the same time frame.

Yield

The current yield for DLN is 2.49%. With the S&P 500 currently at 1.89%, this wasn't a large enough yield gap to justify the expense ratio. Especially since the fund materially underperformed the S&P. Return comparisons aside, this is a pretty decent yield for an investor who wants dividends from top tier companies. When I say top tier, I'm referring to very large companies that will pay a dividend for a long time. I'm not at all saying I'm fond of them - Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) would be a great example of this.

Sectors

Here's a breakdown of the sectors from WisdomTree's website:

All around the sector compositions is balanced fairly well. A balanced portfolio generally seems like a good thing, but it really depends on the individual investor. Even though I do have a high risk tolerance for my personal selection of individual stocks, I still want some of my portfolio to be invested in less volatile equity allocations or into some kind of traditional bond exposure.

This fund is doing some things correctly. I'd rather see information technology lower and possibly energy higher. These changes could make the fund less risky and make it at least have some defense against a market panic. As it stands, this fund seems to have a hard time keeping up with the S&P 500 whether the market is going up or down.

Holdings

Below is a chart of the top 30 holdings for this fund:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (NASDAQ:AAPL) Apple Inc 4.11% 1.61% MSFT Microsoft Corp 3.41% 2.28% (NYSE:T) AT&T Inc 2.88% 5.09% (NYSE:XOM) Exxon Mobil Corp 2.88% 3.73% (NYSE:JNJ) Johnson & Johnson 2.40% 2.72% (NYSE:VZ) Verizon Communications Inc 2.13% 5.04% (NYSE:PM) Philip Morris International Inc 1.99% 3.72% (NYSE:PFE) Pfizer Inc 1.90% 3.88% (NYSE:CVX) Chevron Corp 1.89% 4.08% (NYSE:GE) General Electric Co 1.85% 3.40% (NYSE:PG) Procter & Gamble Co/The 1.84% 3.20% (NYSE:WFC) Wells Fargo Co 1.83% 2.87% (NYSE:JPM) JPMorgan Chase Co 1.77% 2.30% (NYSE:WMT) Wal-Mart Stores Inc 1.70% 2.69% (NYSE:KO) Coca-Cola Co/The 1.57% 3.40% (NASDAQ:CSCO) Cisco Systems Inc 1.47% 3.47% (NYSE:MRK) Merck Co Inc/NJ 1.36% 2.96% (NYSE:MO) Altria Group Inc 1.27% 3.45% (NASDAQ:INTC) Intel Corp 1.25% 3.07% (NYSE:IBM) International Business Machines Corp 1.21% 3.99% (NYSE:PEP) PepsiCo Inc/NC 1.18% 2.85% (NYSE:ABBV) AbbVie Inc 1.12% 3.88% (NYSE:HD) Home Depot Inc 1.00% 2.27% (NYSE:MCD) McDonalds Corp 0.94% 2.59% (NASDAQ:AMGN) Amgen Inc 0.84% 2.87% (NYSE:BAC) Bank of America Corp 0.80% 1.25% (NYSE:BA) Boeing Co/The 0.79% 3.10% (NASDAQ:KHC) Kraft Heinz Company 0.78% 2.70% (NYSE:RAI) Reynolds American Inc 0.78% 3.11% (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Comcast Corp 0.74% 1.62%

Apple being the top holding makes sense for an ETF that wants to more closely track the market since Apple is such a large part of the market. They certainly have the cash to pay out abundant dividends but a yield below 2% doesn't seem like a great fit for the top holding in a dividend ETF.

I love seeing Exxon Mobil as a top holding. Investors may be troubled about cheap gas being here to stay, but I think money in politics will be around decades (centuries?) longer than cheap gas. Bet against big oil at your own hazard. I can say the same about liking Chevron as a top holding. These companies offer investors a good way to profit from high gas prices which would normally be a drag on the rest of the economy and on their personal expenses.

Simulate your own portfolio

Some investors prefer to hand pick their own investments from ETFs, whether that's the top 10-30 holdings or cherry-picking the stocks that work into their desires and needs. For investors who are interested in simulating this ETF, I've selected the top 30 holdings to give you an idea of how it works.

In a real world scenario I would probably at least want to take out the lovely Microsoft. As the list of cyber-attack victims grows, is it any surprise I'm less than thrilled with Microsoft. They are trading around 30 times earnings and are not that far off from their all-time highs.

Here's what the simulation looks like:

Additionally, you can see the percentage of the funds for the individual stocks and then amount of income they are bringing in comparable to others:

Conclusion

The market is currently valued too high for me to put a bullish rating on a fund with a mediocre expense ratio at best. That's not to say there aren't some good things about this ETF, and if it were to change just a few things I'd be inclined to put it on my watch list. I'd really like to see the fund be more allocated towards utilities, consumer staples, or some of both. Utilities would offer me a solid dividend yield and be more correlated with interest rates so I'd have something invested in which is somewhat similar to bonds. Consumer staples would be good so this fund has some added defense against market panics.

All things considered, this is an interesting fund which doesn't have any glaring problems or stands out from the crowd as a great investment. DLN could very well be acceptable for some investors, but even then I'd say this is a time to sell and wait for a better price point. For me personally, it doesn't stand out for meeting any of my needs for my desired allocations.

If you want to know about my investment choices, you can check out every trade I've made since the end of 2015.

