Realty Income: Lesson Learned, It Doesn't Always Pay To Pay Top Dollar

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) is one of the best income vehicles on The Street. Consistent funds from operations growth, strong portfolio stats, very good dividend coverage, and dividend raises like clockwork have made the real estate investment trust one of the most trusted dividend-paying stocks there is. That said, Realty Income's AFFO multiple has contracted at a rapid rate, and the REIT's share price is quickly approaching my $50 price target.

I own a couple of hundred shares of Realty Income in my income portfolio that have bought years ago. And though I love the REIT's high quality of earnings and dividend consistency, I have refused to buy into the strength last year as Realty Income's shares edged higher and higher. As a matter of fact, I have recommended income investors to not buy Realty Income at record highs (or even above $60) because of the REIT's highly stretched valuation. Just because a REIT, or any other company for that matter, produces first-class results does not mean investors should also pay top dollar.

Paying top dollar for an income vehicle (even if it has good earnings, FFO and a growing dividend) comes with two major downsides:

Income investors paying a high price for a dividend-paying stock, for instance 20x funds from operations or more, lock in a very high cost base. In other words, paying too high a price leads to a low entry yield, which in turn limits the power of compounding in the years that follow the purchase. Buying into the strength at an inflated valuation exposes investors to significant downside risks.

You can see this playing out right now…Realty Income's shares have slid 7.4 percent this year, but have slumped 26.4 percent from their 52 week high ($72.3) on August 1, 2016.

Hands Down…Not Buying And Waiting On The Sidelines Was Worth It

I have raised the possibility of Realty Income hitting $50 (my price target) over the last year, which was also the main reason why I didn't buy any more shares of the REIT. Today, however, Realty Income's share price is rapidly approaching this price target, with shares losing 13.9 percent in the last month as investors ditched real estate investment trusts.

Since I didn't buy any more shares of Realty Income I also didn't get any additional dividend income. Fair enough. However, buying Realty Income in the low $50s instead of the low $70s/highs $60s at a stretched valuation will pay huge dividends long term, thanks to the effect of compounding. No question about it: Waiting for this correction was worth it.

Your Takeaway

REIT valuations are coming back to earth, and it will serve income investors very well long term. Realty Income's reward-to-risk ratio has improved greatly lately, dealing income investors a better entry yield and compounding benefits due to a much lower cost base. Realty Income was widely overpriced and overbought in the last year, but we are beginning to see really attractive buying prices. Being able to scoop up some Realty Income shares in the low $50s at a close to 5 percent yield was totally worth the wait. I am getting ready to buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.