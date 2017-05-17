While gold was falling over recent weeks, another alternative currency instrument in the world decided to trade at an all-time high. The price of Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency moved to over $1830, an incredible performance considering that Bitcoin was trading at 6 cents in August 2010.

Gold has always been an international means of exchange not only for people around the globe but governments themselves. Bitcoin has burst upon the scene offering the citizens of planet earth an option to trade or hold a currency that flies beneath the radar of governmental rules and regulations, and that has been a large part of the attraction for many involved in using the cryptocurrency for transactional purposes. In nations around the world where currency restrictions and rules prevent a freely convertible foreign exchange instrument, Bitcoin has served as a vehicle to transfer and preserve wealth without governmental intervention.

The physical nature of gold and other precious metals has traditionally put the yellow metal in a position as a store of wealth. In many circumstances, gold has served as the ultimate instrument for flight capital during times of danger in particular areas of the world. I believe that while gold has corrected lower over recent weeks, the price action in Bitcoin is a positive signal for the yellow metal which still has a golden horizon for the weeks, months and years ahead.

Silver led gold lower, but the silver slump has stopped

Gold followed its precious cousin lower beginning on April 17 when peaked at $18.725 per ounce. Source: CQG

The daily chart of COMEX silver highlights the move that took silver to lows of $16.06. On its way to the recent low, silver fell for fourteen consecutive sessions reaching the bottom on May 9. Silver's decline of 14.2% led to gold's decline. Source: CQG

On April 17, gold hit its peak for 2017 at $1297.40 per ounce. The yellow metal fell to lows of $1214.30 on the same day that silver reached its bottom. However, gold's loss of 6.4% was an example of the higher degree of volatility in the silver market.

The selling in both precious metals futures markets caused a rush for the exit for many longs which impacted the price action in silver more than gold given the speculative nature of the silver market. Open interest in silver fell from a record high of 234,787 contracts on April 20 to lows of 188,527 on May 4, a decline of 19.7%. Gold saw a decrease from 482,394 on April 21 to 425,252 contracts on May 10, a drop of 11.8%. Both gold and silver experienced a correction that caused weak longs to abandon their positions as the prices fell. However, as both metals found bottoms and have rallied since May 9, the technical metric that is a sign of interest in the futures market has turned once again to the upside along with the price.

Gold's recent recovery resembles the beginning of the recent correction

Since the lows, silver open interest is up by 14.2%, and in gold, it is up by over 3% higher. Typically, when open interest falls with the price it is not a bearish confirmation of an emerging bearish trend. At the same time, rising open interest as the price of a futures contract increases is evidence of a bullish trend. Since the lows and as of the May 16, gold has appreciated to $1239 per ounce, a 2% rally and silver has moved to the $16.80 level, 4.6% higher. Silver is once again leading gold but this time to the upside as the precious metals have turned around from their May 9 lows.

Gold and silver both fell while the dollar was moving to the downside which is not a typical move based on historical norms. A weaker dollar tends to be supportive of the prices for precious metals. Meanwhile, both gold and silver had moved to levels where they were in oversold territory.

Oversold and a cross to the upside on the daily chart

The steady pounding in the precious metals sector that commenced on April 17 and came to an end on May 9 pushed the metals into an oversold condition on their respective daily charts. Source: CQG

The slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, fell to under 10 in silver before it crossed to the upside on May 10 as the selling came to an end and buying began to push the price higher. Source: CQG

In gold, the momentum metric crossed to the upside a day after it did in silver, on May 11. Gold followed silver higher as it did so obediently on the downside following the April 17 highs. Source: CQG

To calculate the silver-gold ratio, you divide the price of gold by the price of silver. Over the course of history, when the ratio rises it tends to be bearish for the precious metals and when it falls bullish. The ratio rose to the highest level in 2017 on May 9 at 75.46:1 but it has been falling since and was at 73.42:1 on May 16. A continuation of the downward trajectory in the ratio is likely to support more gains for the precious metals over coming sessions.

The weekly gold chart is bearish, but not necessarily in silver

While the daily gold chart is bullish and looks like a solid bottom occurred on May 9, the weekly chart remains negative. Source: CQG

The momentum indicator continues to fall from overbought territory on the weekly gold chart, but on the silver chart, the same metric looks like it is turning higher which is good news for the yellow metal. Source: CQG

Silver's downside momentum on the weekly chart appears to be running out of steam as it heads into oversold territory. As gold has been following silver, we could be at levels in both metals where a strong upside move is imminent.

Gold will shine again in 2017- The dollar may ignite the next rally

On Tuesday, May 16 the U.S. dollar index moved to the lowest level of 2017 when it broke through the 98 level. The precious metals had ignored the weak dollar as they corrected lower over recent weeks but now the dollar is moving into an area where it could light a fuse under the prices of gold and silver. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the dollar index shows that the greenback traded to lows of 97.97 on May 16 and the next area of support stands at under the 96 level. Below there, technical support is at 91.88 the low dating back to May 2016. A continuation of the deterioration in the value of the dollar would be supportive for the prices of gold and silver as well as many other commodities which have experienced price weakness after making highs in February and March of this year.

We could be on the cusp of a dramatic move in the precious metals markets as they have found bottoms and turned. The decline and subsequent rise in open interest in gold and silver futures contracts on the COMEX division of the CME provide technical justification for a move that is likely to turn the bear that developed on April 17 back into a bull.

Gold will shine again in 2017 and the next time up it is likely to blow through the $1300 per ounce level where critical resistance stands. The price action in Bitcoin was one signal that gold would not stay down for long and the recovery in silver and move in the dollar could make the next rally a fast and furious affair.

