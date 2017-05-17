Big Potential For Oil Draws Thanks To OPEC

Oil prices moved higher on May 15th after news broke that Saudi Arabia and Russia had agreed that the output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC nations should be extended, not through the end of this year only, but through March of 2018. In what follows, I will look at this development and give my thoughts on what it should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

A look at the tentative agreement

Before I say anything else, I should state that nothing is final until it's final. Irrespective of what Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed upon, there is not a guarantee that what they said will come to fruition. Take, for instance, Kazakhstan, which said that they do not intend to extend the production cuts. However, even if some nations don't participate this time around (and they likely will because it's for their own best interests), Egypt and Turkmenistan are being invited to consider participating in the agreement as well.

If, however, we assume that what Saudi Arabia and Russia had agreed upon will come to fruition, then the implications are meaningful for long-term oil investors. Last year, OPEC had agreed to cut output by nearly 1.2 million barrels per day, while non-OPEC nations agreed to cut by 558,000 barrels per day. The impact on the global oil markets has been significant. Even though the cuts did not have the same kind of impact that participating nations may have hoped, it has helped the oil market to stabilize and even see some decrease in global (at least OECD) inventories. An extension of this agreement should help even more.

This could be a nice move for oil bulls

Sadly, it's impossible to predict the full end result of OPEC's cuts but the endgame is probably going to go like this: OPEC and non-OPEC nations will keep production levels cut through March of 2018 and then, most likely, they will extend the cuts a little beyond that point, until 2018 demand can pick up in the second half of the year. That said, this is still suboptimal in my view.

My own stance for a long while now has been that OPEC and non-OPEC nations should cut again. The end goal here should be to capture profit, not sales, and the best way to do that is to cut output enough to where they achieve their desired price target (probably $60 to $70 per barrel) and then the market will behave in just such a way that most future increases in production, mostly from the US and Canada, will match the increase in global demand. OPEC made a huge mistake by not doing this years ago and their cut now will probably have to be larger, due to operational improvements among US and Canadian operators, than they otherwise would have been.

Putting this aside, though, what will OPEC's and non-OPEC's continued cuts mean for this year and next? The answer is a tricky one. In this analysis, I'm having to rely on various assumptions. For starters, I'm assuming that global supply and global demand figures provided by the EIA (Energy Information Administration) are 100% correct for this year and next, including US production. The exception to this would be the output figures put forth for OPEC and Russia, both of whom have reported significant drops in production compared to the EIA's own numbers.

Following this methodology, I created the table below. What it shows is that, if OPEC holds through the end of this year (and if all production figures presented by them for the first quarter of this year hold true) with its production levels in April, we could actually see a deficit per day of up to 0.72 million barrels per day. If this is accurate, it's possible a massive chunk of the glut (maybe 40% to 50% of it) could vanish by year-end (a drop of 262.8 million barrels for the year). Next year, however, after the cuts expire in March (if they do), we would see excess production of 40 thousand barrels per day (or about 14.6 million barrels for the year).

*Created by Author

In the next table below, I also created a look at what the picture would look like for the first quarter of 2018. Based on the same assumptions, the deficit in that quarter could be as high as 1.16 million barrels per day. However, as I already showed in the prior table, the full-year figures, if the EIA is accurate, would erase the effects of that drop rather quickly. This is why I believe a further extension, probably for no more than one to two quarters, would be warranted.

*Created by Author

Now, before you jump on your brokerage account and start buying oil stocks, there are some factors to take into consideration. First, the EIA has been slow to increase their forecasts for US oil output this year and I do suspect that this figure will be higher than their forecasts, probably to the tune of 0.2 to 0.3 million barrels per day. On the other hand, it also doesn't take into consideration the fact that global demand this year is probably being underestimated by the EIA and that my analysis excludes the tiny miscellaneous impacts caused by other non-OPEC nations in on the agreement like Azerbaijan and Sudan. This creates some wiggle room, in my mind, to help address the probably increase in US production compared to what the EIA has forecasted.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me that this move by Saudi Arabia and Russia, if it becomes binding, should have a nice positive impact for long-term oil investors. This year, we could be looking at a rather large drop in global inventories, driven not only by the cuts but by stronger second-half demand (as is generally the case). The extension of the cuts through the weak first quarter of next year should also aid the picture considerably, to take off the edge from the rest of the year, but I suspect that OPEC and non-OPEC nations won't simply ramp up production after March of 2018. They all learned the hard way what happens when you try and greedily gobble up market share. Cooperation, for them at least (and for long-term oil investors who benefit from moves higher), is always the best approach because US production and Canadian production can only climb so high.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AREX, LGCY, WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY