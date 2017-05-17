Vodafone Is Back In The Game

I believe VOD is a rare case in which the dividend yield alone, considering how safe I perceive those payments to be, might be worth the investment.

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) reported earnings for its fiscal 2017 on Tuesday morning. The results, coupled with robust EBITDA and cash flow guidance for fiscal 2018, pleased investors and sent shares up +4%.

From the company's press release, one phrase best summarized the results achieved in this turnaround year for the U.K.-based carrier: "both Europe and AMAP delivered margin improvements, supported by better top-line trends and good cost control". All key client segments (consumer mobile, consumer fixed and enterprise) saw organic top-line growth in fiscal 2017.

Service revenues, excluding currency impact and on an organic basis, were up about +2% YOY. This might not seem like much, until one considers how challenging of a year it has been for most leading carriers across the globe. Adjusted EBITDA ex-FX and M&A was up nearly +6% for the year driven by the company's cost efficiency efforts. Operating profits adjusted for JV gain and certain amortization and restructuring costs grew a solid +12% YOY.

Remember, from my review of Vodafone's most recent quarter-end financial update, that Europe and India (which I estimated then to represent about 75% of the total company's revenues) looked wobbly, with U.K. revenues shrinking 3.2% and ARPUs still declining in key markets like Germany and Spain. In my view, the big picture is starting to look a little better now.

Since last quarter, Vodafone partially exited the troubling Indian market once considered a growth opportunity that never came to fruition. In Europe, organic sales growth ended the year in positive territory, driven by resilience in both the consumer and enterprise verticals. And while the U.K. (15% of total company's revenues) has faced significant challenges on the back of operational issues that drove higher churn, all other key markets in Europe saw organic revenue and EBITDA growth YOY, with mobile ARPU surpassing year-ago levels in three of the four largest European markets (Germany, Italy and Spain).

Source: Vodafone's earnings presentation

Cash flow, yield and why I am long VOD

Perhaps what draws me the most to this stock is Vodafone's cash flow-generating abilities and shareholder-friendly dividend policy. The company produced €4.1 billion in FCF in fiscal 2017, a significant improvement from the year-ago €1.3 billion as the capex-heavy Project Spring came to a close. For fiscal 2018, management is committing to €5.0 billion in FCF with growth in dividend payments that I expect to be only modest. At these levels, I estimate FCF dividend coverage to surpass 1.5x for the first time since at least fiscal 2013, suggesting that the dividend payments should be well protected.

Source: Vodafone's earnings presentation

As I have argued in my previous article, I believe VOD is a rare case in which the dividend yield alone, considering how safe I perceive those payments to be, might be worth the investment. The company is already seeing better post-turnaround results and projects material EBITDA and FCF improvement. Yet, shares continue to yield over 5%. For that reason, I believe the rich 28.9x forward earnings to be justifiable.

I certainly recognize that risks continue to exist, ranging from global macro shocks (Vodafone is very geographically diversified) to increased competition and saturation possibly pushing net adds and per-user revenues down. But given the big picture, I think the potential rewards are well worth the risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.