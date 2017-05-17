Auto Industry Trends - Here Is Who Will Win (And Who Will Lose)

I usually do not think too much about industry and macro trends when making investment decisions. It is often difficult to tell whether a trend is real or just an illusion based on random noise, so I prefer to focus on the business. But the latest developments in the auto industry are too important to brush aside. No, this article has nothing to do with self-driving technology or flying cars or any of the other headline-grabbing fantasy emanating from Silicon Valley. Rather, it involves vehicle life expectancy and excess supply.

Contrary to popular perception, older cars from bygone eras were nowhere near as reliable as today's vehicles. In 1930, the average life expectancy of a car was a mere 6.75 years. By 2002, the average age of vehicles still on the road had risen to 9.6 years, a 42 percent increase during 70 years of innovation. But over the next 14 years, the average age surged 20 percent to 11.6 years. The latest record occurred even amid a post-Recession boom in new car sales. The reality is that cars are getting more and more reliable despite the replacement of fancy metal and chrome with cheap plastic and aluminum parts. Back when my dad was my age, he and his friends would pull over and throw roadside parties when their cars hit 100,000 miles. Celebrating that milestone seems rather quaint now, with many well-made cars regularly hitting 200,000-300,000 miles without needing major repairs.

Then there is the issue of excess new vehicle inventory and rising incentive spending (i.e. discounts) provided by automakers. Incentives hit record levels this year in a desperate effort to boost sales and preserve market share. Naturally everybody is a loser in such a game, which ends up creating a self-perpetuating race to the bottom. Further, a recent glut of off-lease vehicles expected to persist through 2018 also provides consumers with quality substitutes to new vehicles, putting yet more downward pressure on prices.

Together these trends have caused used car prices to plunge to the lowest level since early 2011, which is already creating winners and losers in the stock market. Here are a few of each.

Winners

Salvage Auctioneers

Besides the surge in the number of used cars on the road, salvage auctioneers benefit from an increase in collisions due to distracted driving. Well-depreciated vehicles are often totaled in even minor crashes, so insurance companies are providing a steady supply of vehicles for the auction block.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) and KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) are the leading players in this field with a combined 80 percent market share. However, I believe that Copart is clearly the better company. Management has achieved a consistently high return on capital and delivered strong earnings growth. The stock is up 38 percent over the last year and now trades at 18 times earnings, putting the market capitalization at $6.9 billion. For a more in-depth look at the company, see my article from last week.

Used Car Resellers

While owners of used cars lose out when value declines, resellers gain when there is greater supply. As long as turnover remains brisk, used car sellers can stay ahead of falling prices. CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is by far the largest retailer that focuses exclusively on used cars. Interestingly, it began as an internal project of the now-defunct electronics retailer Circuit City, which later spun off the subsidiary. CarMax, which views itself as a "big box" retailer of used cars, now operates 170 locations in the United States. The stock is up 21 percent over the last year and trades at almost 19 times earnings, putting a market value on the company of $11 billion.

A small-cap player for your consideration is American's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), which operates 143 dealerships in small cities within the south-central U.S. The company focuses on used cars and believes that it is one of the lowest-cost providers in the industry. The stock of this $280 million company is up 59 percent over the last year and trades at 16 times earnings.

Losers

Automakers

The decline in used car prices puts pressure on automakers, who must lower their own prices in order to compete. Ford (NYSE:F) CEO Mark Fields has explicitly blamed used car prices for the recent softness in new car sales. The stocks of most major automakers have trailed the broader U.S. market over the past year. Ford is down 17 percent, while Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Honda (NYSE:HMC) are up only 4 and 5 percent, respectively. General Motors (NYSE:GM) has fared better, but its 10 percent gain over the last 52 weeks still doesn't match the S&P 500's 17 percent rise.

Rental Car Companies

Firms that own vehicles for rent have been especially hard hit by the rapid depreciation in value of their vehicle fleets. Companies such as Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) and Avis (NASDAQ:CAR) typically buy new vehicles, rent them out for a few years, and then sell them. Shares of both have been hammered after recently reporting atrocious earnings. Hertz lost a stunning 65 percent of its value over the last year, while Avis is down about 1.5 percent.

One thing to note: activist investor Carl Icahn has been involved with Hertz for over three years, recently doubling his stake amid the company's plunge in value. The billionaire now owns over 35 percent of the firm.

Final Notes

Does any of this mean that the current losers are doomed to eternal failure? The answer is almost certainly no. Rising wages, population growth, and the desire to own the latest and greatest will keep the best automakers in business indefinitely, even in the face of longer-lasting vehicles. But the end of the post-Recession new car shopping spree, coupled with the phenomena that I described, will likely frustrate the losers for the foreseeable future.

