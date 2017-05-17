Snap: Has Instgram Already Won?

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is the relatively new social media company that's been stuck in the $20 to $24 a share in the past few months since its IPO. But competition has come for Snap, with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)'s Instagram hitting 200 million daily active users. Has Facebook already killed Snapchat before the it had a chance?

Snapchat has some 160 million daily users, which is still a solid number. However, Instagram has mastered the art of copying Snapchat features and doing so effectively. It has Stories and Filters. Still, one key is that the two aren't mutually exclusive. In most cases, users will be on both Snapchat and Instagram. However, Snapchat has a scalability problem. Users know more people on Instagram, thanks to the fact that you can leverage your Facebook network. As well, it's easier to find and follow people. Plus, more people are going to see your story on Instagram. Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) also tried to take social media market share from Facebook and failed. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has been unsuccessful and by all accounts Snapchat will fail as well.

Snapchat's recent earnings showed that user growth is slowing, and so the big question is: where does the camera company pivot to start making money? If they continue the current course, I fear it'll end up like Twitter - which has seen a stalled user base, despite having wasted time and money on trying to grow users, and meanwhile hasn't figured out a steady revenue generator. For Snapchat, a revenue avenue that's somewhat insulated from the likes of Instagram might include entering the video market, by hosting premium and paid content on its Discover channel. Then of course, there's their push into augmented reality, as they try and experiment with filter and lens ads that have an AR spin.

The thing about Snapchat is that it has a unique shareholder base. Many Millennials bought Snapchat as their first ever stock purchase. Granted, this is the opposite of what they should be doing when it comes to making their first investment, but it could also lead to a 'sour' taste in many Millennial investors proverbial mouths if Snapchat ends up like Twitter, or worse, like MySpace.

The silver lining.

Millennial investors buying into Snapchat have some decent company, with some of the big name hedge funds buying shares of Snapchat in the first quarter. Granted, there's a 45-day delay on these holdings, there's at least some promise that a few of these funds are in the stock for the interim. Of note, Dan Loeb's Third Point bought 2.3 million shares, JANA Partners owns 550,000 shares, and Ken Griffin's Citadel Advisors, David Tepper's Appaloosa Management and Steve Cohen's Point72 all own modest stakes. The secret hope is that perhaps one of the activist investors owning shares - Third Point or JANA - will push Snapchat to improve its corporate governance. The founders are heavily entrenched, as all public investors own non-voting shares. They have virtually no say in who's on the board of directors, the corporate strategy or whether to sell the company. Thus, an activist pushing for change at Snapchat is unlikely, and they're in the stock, likely, just looking to ride the IPO wave higher. However, Millennial investors and other public investors should make an attempt to better understand exactly what they own (and their rights) by investing in non-voting Snapchat shares.

In the end.

Snapchat's recent earnings showed just how interesting it is to have a disappearing message company public. Its core user base is highly fickle (just ask teen retailers that are now bankrupt - i.e. Rue21, Aeropostale, PacSun, etc.) and the relatively stickiness of Snapchat just isn't there. Its user base has little income, being mostly sub-24 years old, and so Snapchat will have a tough time monetizing them directly. Instead, the hope is that advertisers will be interested in reaching this population. Yet, tracking ROI for ads is still impossible. My worry is that, like with Twitter, where it has a solid user base, advertisers just won't be able to figure out how to best use it, and thus won't invest marketing dollars over the long-term in the platform.

