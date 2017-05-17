Sherwin-Williams: Don't Get Flashy With Start-Ups Such As Snap, Boring Is Best

It is human nature to seek paths leading to quick rewards and instant gratification. The "get rich quick" mindset of people continuously appears throughout the stock market. It often gives wild popularity to "flashy" investments such as IPOs or tech stocks. My path as an investor draws me towards investing in companies that possess a select list of traits. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is an example of a company whose track record of success and business model traits can offer a wise lesson that "getting rich" is sometimes as simple as watching paint dry.

Back in March of this year, social media company Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), creator of Snapchat, sent investors into a feeding frenzy over its IPO. Opening at $24 per share, shares traded as high as $29.44 over the past few months based on optimism that Snap Inc. is the "next big thing". Unfortunately, it has only taken one quarter since going public for the presence of (arguably) superior competition in the form of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to put a dent in Snap's growth and, by association, getting the stock hammered lower in the process. Now just above $20 per share, this is not what investors signed up for. Snap Inc. must now answer the bell in face of competitive pressure. Otherwise, it may end up as another lesson for investors that "new and flashy" does not necessarily trump "proven and boring". What does this have to do with my affinity for The Sherwin-Williams Company? Snap Inc. is a great contrast to the type of investment that I seek to build my financial future on. Let's examine this closer.

A company must be able to make money over extended periods of time. When you invest in a start-up such as Snap Inc., you are really paying for the future potential of the business, or growth. The company in the present tense is not actually making money. Therefore, there probably isn't a dividend to be had, and the valuation won't make sense. There are times when this works out for shareholders (see Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)), however these tend to be the exception and not the rule.

Notice how Sherwin-Williams has, over the long term, continued to increase its earnings per share? This provides measurable support to the dividends, share buybacks, and rising share price - benefits an investor sees from holding stock. The company will trade at a valuation in respect to its ability to profit at a rate that compares to the market as a whole. Its shares will trade at higher prices over time as the earnings climb and the valuation rebalances.

As Sherwin-Williams has continued to earn more money per share, the price of shares has risen to maintain the valuation the market has assigned to it. When a company is not making money, the share price is simply a result of investor sentiment towards what it will earn in the future. Investors are paying for something that does not yet exist, and is therefore not guaranteed. A company with a track record of growing profits possesses actual, measurable resources that can be used to benefit shareholders in a variety of ways.

One such way is that the company can pay a dividend. As dividend growth investors, we have a back door screening criterion when we seek out companies that continually pay out increasing dividends. A company such as Sherwin-Williams, whose dividend has increased for 39 consecutive years, is a testament. Only by running a sustainable, profitable business over a long period of time can you afford to give away more and more cash to shareholders on an annual basis. What is even more impressive is that Sherwin-Williams has grown its dividend by a rate of 12.9% over the past decade. That is well above the rate of inflation and a true tool of wealth generation.

To fully illustrate how much money the company is making, take into account that it will likely make between $13.65 and $13.85 per share in 2017. The annual dividend is $3.40 per share. This means the company is only paying out about a quarter of its earnings in the form of dividends, even though it has been growing this payment by double digits annually. Sherwin-Williams could go completely flat in its earnings growth (not going to happen) and still continue to grow its dividend for several years without missing a beat. A company with this type of cash generation and earnings power tends to perform well as an investment. Over this same decade, the stock has grown at a rate 3X the S&P 500. A $10,000 investment back then would be worth almost $60,000 in just 10 years.

There are a few reasons why Sherwin-Williams has been able to generate such outstanding returns. The company has a top-notch portfolio of market-leading brands throughout its industry.

This portfolio puts Sherwin-Williams as the largest coatings manufacturer in the United States and the third largest in the world. The company has more than 4,000 paint stores worldwide, not including a nationwide partnership with Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 90% of the United States population lives within 50 miles of a Sherwin-Williams store. This type of brand quality, combined with market penetration, has resulted in tremendous top line growth.

This top line growth has been supported by a high-margin business. Paint is a low-cost product to make compared to what it can be sold for. On top of that, its strong brand portfolio gives Sherwin-Williams strong pricing power that has led to already strong margins surging higher over the years.

This combination of top line growth and high margins is why Sherwin-Williams earned $4.70 per share in 2007, and a decade later, is earning $12.45 per share - an earnings growth rate of 10.23% per annum. This robust growth has also allowed the company to maintain an excellent balance sheet. The balance sheet currently holds a little over $1 billion in cash against only $1.2 billion in long-term debt.

After a period of such high performance, it is easy to speculate that things will "cool off". While it's true that past results do not guarantee future performance, there are catalysts in place to drive future growth. Sherwin-Williams is about to vastly expand its already robust brand portfolio with the acquisition of former competitor The Valspar Corporation (NYSE:VAL). The acquisition will give the company strength in industry niches it was formerly lacking in.

The addition of Valspar's brand portfolio and $4 billion in revenues will fuel additional growth for Sherwin-Williams. Valspar is the primary product line in Lowe's stores. This will be a boon to Sherwin's Consumer Segment, which was the lone sore spot in its most recent earnings report, down 10.7% from the prior year. The deal will be an all-cash transaction worth about $11.3 billion and is current slated to close by the end of its extended merger agreement on June 21st. The long-term impact of this deal will be an expanded brand portfolio for Sherwin-Williams, which is supported with cost synergies from the sales channel that the company can provide.

Stepping outside of the organization, the industry is hitting on all cylinders. Now, almost a decade past the recession that saw home values plummet, taking the real estate market with them, home builder confidence is sky high.

With mortgage rates still fairly low, the housing market has remained a seller's market, which has also pushed rent higher at a rapid pace. With new houses being pushed to market, the paint/coatings industry is primed to succeed in the intermediate future. A hot housing market has homeowners refinishing their homes either to sell or to avoid paying up for a new residence.

The positive sentiment has not been lost on the market. Shares of Sherwin-Williams are cruising near all-time highs. The dividend yield is pushed down to 1%, which may turn off some income-motivated investors. At 2017 guidance, shares are trading at more than 24X earnings. This is above the 10-year median of about 20.5X. Shares are a little rich at the moment, and as a long-term investor, I would see sub $300 as a reasonable level to add shares.

In summary, the simple fact is this is a high-quality company that has delivered, and is likely to continue delivering, for investors. In Sherwin-Williams, you are getting double-digit earnings and dividend growth while management prudently adds to a leading brand position inside a high-margin business model. While not as flashy as the latest tech craze, sometimes getting rich is really as simple as watching paint dry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.