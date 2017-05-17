Kinder Morgan's New Era

Note: All figures are in CAD.

Last time I talked about how the expected IPO of Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Canadian assets should be viewed as a positive development by shareholders given the high IPO price and the interesting corporate structure. I surmised that the deal would allow Kinder Morgan to use the new company as a financing platform to fund future projects without diluting KMI shareholders.

After doing a bit more digging, I am even more confident that the deal will be beneficial for Kinder Morgan shareholders. In my last article, a reader sarcastically said that he was sure that Richard Kinder will take good care of shareholders in the new company. While ripping off new shareholders is not the IPO's sole purpose, Kinder Morgan should have no problem advancing its own interests at the expense of new shareholders.

De-risking Kinder Morgan

Not long ago Kinder Morgan had to issue high yielding preferred shares (KMI.PRA at 9.75%) when things weren't going so well. This hurt shareholders as the cost of capital went up. Wouldn't it be great if the company had another way to raise capital? What I found in the prospectus confirmed my initial suspicion that the management does intend to tap into the liquidity of the new company and issue equity/debt at the new company.

Source: IPO prospectus

Pretty much everything will be on the table: preferred shares, common stock, debt, you name it. Now this is great for Kinder Morgan because the company gets to raise external capital without negatively impacting its own shareholders. While the current plan calls for capital to be invested into the Trans Mountain Expansion Project, the potential is really limitless. Kinder Morgan can now afford more risky projects as it has to invest less of its own capital, as long as the bankers make the right pitch. The high IPO price of $19-$22, which implies a yield of just 3.17% using the planned annual distribution of $0.65, shows that the bankers are doing an all right job for Kinder Morgan.

Complete Control

Kinder Morgan will not only own ~75% of the operating assets, the company will also control the new company through special voting shares (no economic interest). This is extremely important, as without control it would be difficult for Kinder Morgan to make favorable deals (to Kinder Morgan that is) happen quickly (e.g. issuing more of new company's common stock to fund a high-risk project that benefits Kinder Morgan). The control extends to the board level as well, which means that pesky activists won't be able to meddle with Kinder Morgan's plan.

Source: IPO prospectus

Conclusion

While the above are obvious drawbacks to the new company, they are great news for Kinder Morgan. I will say that the bankers are doing a very good job considering that they are shooting for a high IPO price despite the fact that anyone who actually takes the time to read the prospectus should be able to spot the drawbacks; but I guess that's why bankers are paid handsomely for their work.

Should this deal be completed as is, I believe that it could mark the beginning of a new era for Kinder Morgan. The company should be able to ramp up new projects much more quickly, and no longer will new projects depend on the debt rating of the parent company (i.e. KMI). When the deal closes, Kinder Morgan will have a new financial tool to play with.

Click the "Follow" button beside my name on the top of the page to be updated with my latest insights. To learn more about the Core Value Portfolio, whose goal is to compound capital at 20% over the long term, I encourage you to read the introduction to my investment process. Premium subscribers get full access to the Core Value Portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.