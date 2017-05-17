Gravity Hits Stocks

Important day: shift in sentiment or will dip buyers emerge again. Market leaders like Apple incredibly extended.

Thesis:

Futures are pointing to a very weak open. Pundits will blame Trump and his gaffes this weak. However, yesterday's market action revealed some issues this market is now facing.

What to expect:

Today: Expect to see a weak open. Dip buyers have been the consistent theme of selloffs to this point. If we close the day down over 1% in the major averages on strong volume, then that will confirm the double top is forming. And that sentiment is shifting.

Dip Buyers: Everyone expects dip buyers to emerge. However, a close on the lows would indicate a clear change in sentiment i.e. the return of some fear (NYSEARCA:VXX). Investors should be watching the market action today to see if sentiment has changed.

Lack of confirmation:

Transports and The Russell Composite have been conspicuously lagging the larger indexes like the Nasdaq and S&P500.

IYT 3 Month Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Exhausted Buyers:

All time highs yesterday, but the bulls couldn't hold on. Signs of exhaustion from a market that has run very far, very fast.

Double Top: It appears to me that we are heading for a double top. A technical formation where instead of breaking out to new highs, the market stalls and hits resistance as sellers take profits.

Lack of conformation: We see the Russell Composite (NYSEARCA:IWM) and Transports (NYSEARCA:IYT) are much weaker than the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Volume: Yesterday, as we got near previous highs, there was a conspicuous lack of volume. In my view, buyers are exhausted. As evidenced by the lack of volume at all-time highs.

Overdue: And we are overdue for at least a pullback, if not a correction.

SPY data by YCharts

Lofty Valuations:

Stock Market to GDP is also near all time highs. Eventually, valuations will matter.

Too far, Too fast:

It's easy to lose perspective in a bull market that just never slows down. Clearly, even the biggest bull can concede that these returns are not sustainable.

SPY Annualized 1 Month Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Thin Leadership:

Leadership: Huge gains from these market leaders: Facebook, (NASDAQ:FB) Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon, (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). The last month we've seen some incredible gains.

Bullish media: Tales of wealth created by Amazon were ubiquitous this week. Getting wealthy is simple: find the next Amazon and never sell it.

AAPL Annualized 1 Month Total Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Big gains/ no fear:

So much complacency. It is possible that a return to normal levels of fear and a two sided market could begin today.

VXX Annualized 1 Month Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Underlying Weakness:

Dow theory: Based on the theory that the transports represent the health of the economy/ consumer. Therefore, a weakening transport sector could construe weakening in the economy and/or retail sector. Transports should be confirming new highs in the S&P and the Nasdaq, but that has not been the case.

XRT Annualized 3 Month Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Extreme Overbought Levels:

It doesn't take a technician to see how extended and overbought market leader, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is right now. Lots of bullishness surrounding Warren Buffett's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) recent comments during his shareholder meeting.

AAPL data by YCharts

Macro issues:

Auto Loan Fraud:

Delinquencies are growing in the auto loan sector. Lenders concerned about the health of the consumer may need to tighten credit standards, a trend already being watched by the Federal Reserve.

Auto Loan Fraud: Losses

Delinquencies among subprime auto loan borrowers are jumping, and in the fourth quarter of 2016, there was over $1.1 billion of consumer car debt that lenders could not collect, Point Predictive said. In a Federal Reserve survey released Monday , banks said they had tightened their underwriting standards for car loans.

, banks said they had their underwriting standards for car loans. As many as 1 percent of U.S. car loan applications include some type of material misrepresentation.

Credit Concerns:

Conspicuously Weak:

Credit card companies have been conspicuously weak. Recent issues with earnings and credit card delinquencies have been the reason.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) a 20% drop in first quarter net income earlier as losses jumped for U.S. credit cards

in first quarter net income earlier as for U.S. credit cards and the bank took a bigger provision charge for credit losses .

. the first quarter marked the seventh consecutive one in which card loans industrywide are growing faster than household income.

Credit concerns Synchrony Financial (SFY)

Loans 30+ days past due as a percentage of total loans rose to 4.25% from 3.85% a year earlier.

from 3.85% a year earlier. Net charge-offs as a percent of total rose to 5.33% from 4.74%.

DFS Annualized 1 Month Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Conclusion:

Futures point to a weak open. Today could be important for many reasons. A shift towards normal fear levels. And a hesitancy on the part of dip buyers. Also, the potential formation of a double top. It is still a bull market, so it is possible that dip buyers emerge and keep the momentum going for further gains. I find this to be the least likely scenario.

