Gravity Hits Stocks

Thesis:
Futures are pointing to a very weak open. Pundits will blame Trump and his gaffes this week. However, yesterday's market action revealed some issues this market is now facing.
What to expect:
Today: Expect to see a weak open. Dip buyers have been the consistent theme of selloffs to this point. If we close the day down over 1% in the major averages on strong volume, then that will confirm the double top is forming. And that sentiment is shifting.
Dip Buyers: Everyone expects dip buyers to emerge. However, a close on the lows would indicate a clear change in sentiment; i.e., the return of some fear (NYSEARCA:VXX). Investors should be watching the market action today to see if sentiment has changed.
Lack of confirmation:
Transports and The Russell Composite have been conspicuously lagging the larger indexes like the Nasdaq and S&P 500.
IYT 3 Month Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts
Exhausted Buyers:
All-time highs yesterday, but the bulls couldn't hold on. Signs of exhaustion from a market that has run very far, very fast.
Double Top: It appears to me that we are heading for a double top. A technical formation where instead of breaking out to new highs, the market stalls and hits resistance as sellers take profits.
Lack of conformation: We see the Russell Composite (NYSEARCA:IWM) and Transports (NYSEARCA:IYT) are much weaker than the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).
Volume: Yesterday, as we got near previous highs, there was a conspicuous lack of volume. In my view, buyers are exhausted. As evidenced by the lack of volume at all-time highs.
Overdue: And we are overdue for at least a pullback, if not a correction.
Lofty Valuations:
Stock Market to GDP is also near all-time highs. Eventually, valuations will matter.
Too far, Too fast:
It's easy to lose perspective in a bull market that just never slows down. Clearly, even the biggest bull can concede that these returns are not sustainable.
SPY Annualized 1 Month Returns (Daily) data by YCharts
Thin Leadership:
Leadership: Huge gains from these market leaders: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). The last month we've seen some incredible gains.
Bullish media: Tales of wealth created by Amazon were ubiquitous this week. Getting wealthy is simple: find the next Amazon and never sell it.
AAPL Annualized 1 Month Total Returns (Daily) data by YCharts
Big gains/no fear:
So much complacency. It is possible that a return to normal levels of fear and a two-sided market could begin today.
VXX Annualized 1 Month Returns (Daily) data by YCharts
Underlying Weakness:
Dow theory: Based on the theory that the transports represent the health of the economy/consumer. Therefore, a weakening transport sector could construe weakening in the economy and/or retail sector. Transports should be confirming new highs in the S&P and the Nasdaq, but that has not been the case.
XRT Annualized 3 Month Returns (Daily) data by YCharts
Extreme Overbought Levels:
It doesn't take a technician to see how extended and overbought market leader Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is right now. Lots of bullishness surrounding Warren Buffett's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) recent comments during his shareholder meeting.
Macro issues:
Auto Loan Fraud:
Delinquencies are growing in the auto loan sector. Lenders concerned about the health of the consumer may need to tighten credit standards, a trend already being watched by the Federal Reserve.
Auto Loan Fraud: Losses
Delinquencies among subprime auto loan borrowers are jumping, and in the fourth quarter of 2016, there was over $1.1 billion of consumer car debt that lenders could not collect, Point Predictive said.
- In a Federal Reserve survey released Monday, banks said they had tightened their underwriting standards for car loans.
- As many as 1 percent of U.S. car loan applications include some type of material misrepresentation.
Credit Concerns:
Conspicuously Weak:
Credit card companies have been conspicuously weak. Recent issues with earnings and credit card delinquencies have been the reason.
Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)
- a 20% drop in first quarter net income earlier as losses jumped for U.S. credit cards
- and the bank took a bigger provision charge for credit losses.
- the first quarter marked the seventh consecutive one in which card loans industrywide are growing faster than household income.
Credit concerns Synchrony Financial (SFY)
- Loans 30+ days past due as a percentage of total loans rose to 4.25% from 3.85% a year earlier.
- Net charge-offs as a percent of total rose to 5.33% from 4.74%.
DFS Annualized 1 Month Returns (Daily) data by YCharts
Conclusion:
Futures point to a weak open. Today could be important for many reasons. A shift towards normal fear levels. And a hesitancy on the part of dip buyers. Also, the potential formation of a double top. It is still a bull market, so it is possible that dip buyers emerge and keep the momentum going for further gains. I find this to be the least likely scenario.
Follow for more analysis
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.