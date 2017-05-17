The 12% Yielding American Midstream Partners Bargain

The benefits of the merger will become apparent to the market over the next year as profitability increases materially.

Sometimes, despite some attention by commentators about a bargain, that bargain continues to persist. Sometimes, Mr. Market appears to care less about the so called bargain. Other times Mr. Market has some valid concerns. Most times, it is a little of both.

Source: American Midstream Partners First Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

The market may be alarmed the cash flow from operations for American Midstream Partners (AMID) both decreased and did not cover the quarterly distribution. That can definitely be a valid concern. But the calculation of adjusted EBITDA shows another $22,494,000 coming in from unconsolidated subsidiaries. That should be easing some concerns about the cash flow. This partnership receives cash from a number of places and all of them need to be considered.

Plus the main backer of the partnership, ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC has agreed to contribute $9.5 million as a result of the unusually warm winter. That contribution is in addition to post merger commitments. While the market does not like to see dependence on another entity. In the beginning that may well be a necessary evil. For the next roughly year and one-half, Arclight not only will make sure the quarterly distributions are made, but has guaranteed raises. Some assurance that this company will be able to maintain the distribution on its own comes from the coverage of the distribution by the EBITDA and the guidance of EBITDA in the $200 million range for the whole year. This would appear adequate for distributions that appear to have an annual cash value of $120 million.

However, before the merger, American Midstream was growing rapidly and JP Energy Partners (JPEP) was never all that profitable. So the market is going to wait for some proof before awarding these shares the proper valuation. That may allow the savvy investor to scoop up a tremendous dividend while waiting for increasing market respect for the anticipated track record.

Source: American Midstream Partners January, 2017, UBS MLP Conference Presentation

The exposure to the Permian and the Eagle Ford has to be reassuring for any investors worried about future profitability. In particular, the conference call noted that the Silver Dollar pipeline volumes will be increasing 60% due to the increased drilling activity of the customers. There is still plenty of extra capacity for more customers. But the profit progress will be substantial.

Next up is the start of operations for the system from Louisiana to Mississippi. Some positive interconnect announcements were also made. Plus the Bakken pipeline will also weigh in with some positive comparisons. These are major assets. So it is very easy to see profitability increasing all year.

Source: American Midstream Partners January, 2017, UBS MLP Conference Presentation

The Delta house acquisition is also providing a major profit boost. Even though activity in the Gulf of Mexico has decreased significantly, the activity in the area of the company's assets has at least maintained previous levels. Nonetheless, this will be a division to watch in the future for signs of decreasing activity and profitability.

The only outright negative performance came from the Propane Division. This division suffered through another warm winter. The results of this division will give the partnership more earnings volatility than is typical for many pipelines. But at the same time, the division provides diversification.

Source: American Midstream Partners January, 2017, UBS MLP Conference Presentation

Shown above was the original forecast. Management has since decreased the adjusted EBITDA forecast to the $200 million range. The first quarter leverage appears to be around 4.5. The latest liquidity report appears to be more than adequate. The combined company floated the first significant issue of bonds successfully during the merger. So the markets appear to be open to more issues should the need arise.

Management wants to decrease the financial leverage more. Sales of non-core assets could be a very quick way to get there. ArcLight has demonstrated the ability to "right the ship" in the past when results strayed too far from acceptable variations. So investors should expect strong leadership from ArcLight in the future. The significant exposure to the Permian and Eagleford, as well as the beginning operation last year of the Bakken pipeline all point to a banner year. Business appears to be on a very solid cyclical upswing at the current time. Plus management has the ability to secure long term commitments for large parts of the business.

So while the distribution coverage may look a little thin in the first quarter. Expect that coverage to improve every quarter all year. Some of the preferred units were paid their respective distributions partly in-kind. That will probably cease as results improve during the year. In the meantime, there was a "guaranteed" 5% distribution increase this year and next as part of the merger. So any distribution worries should be allayed for the time being.

The capital structure is very reasonable and the banks just reaffirmed the credit line. In fact the credit line was slightly increased. The biggest benefit of the merger was that the combined entity would be a far better competitor. Mr. Market wants proof on that assumption, but the early results and guidance are encouraging. This pipeline is a little more speculative than most, but the steady guidance of an experienced entity like ArcLight will minimize a good part of that perceived risk. As the Permian activity increases, a lot of excess capacity should disappear. So profits could grow substantially without an acquisition or shareholder dilution. This stock is the rare pipeline that could double over the next five years from the current price in addition to providing a respectable yield.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.