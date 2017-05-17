Sears Tussles With A Vendor

This will likely result in Sears's merchandise payables decreasing as a percentage of inventory, reducing the benefit to cash flow of lowering inventory levels.

Sears Holdings (SHLD) made headlines recently for its dispute with a vendor that manufactures Craftsman products. Despite Sears continuing to survive for significantly longer than previously predicted, Sears's continued poor retail performance appears to be causing vendors to tighten payment terms to Sears. The continued decline in merchandise payables as a percentage of inventory will at least partially offset Sears's cash flow benefit from reducing inventory levels. However, vendor issues seem unlikely to cause Sears to go under in 2017, as Lampert still appears committed to keeping the company going.

Dispute With One World

Sears is currently in a dispute with one of its Craftsman manufacturers. One World is apparently trying to cancel its contract with Sears or change the terms of that contract. Eddie Lampert mentioned that Sears has always met its obligations and that it has given One World over $868 million in business since 2007.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) noted that Craftsman retail sales were approximately $1.9 billion per year now, so One World probably manufactures less than 10% of Craftsman's products (by cost of goods). It is a significant Craftsman manufacturer, but is also apparently one of many manufacturers that Sears uses.

On its own this dispute probably isn't of massive significance, but it does point to the apparent significant level of supplier unease.

Negative Coverage

Sears has attributed many of its challenges to negative coverage, which has led to diminished confidence in the company by some vendors and other stakeholders. Certainly it is true that Sears's bankruptcy has been predicted for many years now, and it has managed to defy those predictions so far. However, it is hard to feel secure about a company that has posted over negative $800 million in adjusted EBITDA in each of the last two years and has also been showing double-digit comparable store sales declines recently. Other department stores have been slammed for having low-to-mid single digits comps declines and posting bottom line results lower than expected (but also with significantly positive EBITDA still).

I'd liken Sears to a patient that has suffered severe injuries and is continuing to lose a very significant amount of blood. Surgeries and transfusions can keep the patient alive for a while (perhaps longer than initially expected), but the bleeding needs to be stopped. Despite the patient defying initial predictions, observers would still be rightly concerned about the continued uncontrolled bleeding.

In Sears's case, it has been kept alive via asset sales and cash infusions from Eddie Lampert. However, its future remains quite bleak unless it can significantly reduce its cash burn and it has shown minimal ability to do that so far. If the retail losses were "voluntary", the easy solution to quell vendor unease and reduce negative coverage would be to actually end the losses. However, Sears has talked about its financial performance being unacceptable for years and hasn't been able to change that performance. Recent cost cutting initiatives won't help much either if Sears's comparable store sales decline continues to be around double-digits.

Merchandise Payables

Sears's suppliers appear to have been asking for shorter payment terms from Sears for a while. For Sears, merchandise payables as a percentage of inventory has been consistently declining over the last few years. For example, this metric went from 32.8% in Q4 2014 to 26.5% in Q4 2016. A reduction in the requested payment period from vendors would result in this percentage declining.

Sears has tried to explain this in the past as good business practice, highlighting its ability to get a discount in exchange for shorter payment terms. However, that may just be Sears attempting to make the best of a bad situation.

Potential Impact On Cash Flow

I don't think that vendor issues will cause Sears to go under, although those issues could have a significant impact on Sears's cash flow. For example, if Sears's inventory level was to go from $5.032 billion in Q3 2016 to $4.3 billion in Q3 2017 (due to store closures) and its merchandise payables as a percentage of inventory remained at 30.9%, it would reduce its year-over-year cash needs by around $506 million. However, if its merchandise payables percentage went down 7% to 23.9%, it would only reduce its cash needs by $204 million as shown below.

$ Million Q3 2016 Q3 2017 Merchandise Inventory $5,032 $4,300 Merchandise Payables $1,556 $1,028 Inventory (Net Of Payables) $3,476 $3,272

If many vendors try to impose stricter payment terms on Sears, perhaps its merchandise payables percentage could go down further. At say 15%, Sears's cash needs would actually increase by $189 million despite the $732 million reduction in inventory.

$ Million Q3 2016 Q3 2017 Merchandise Inventory $5,032 $4,300 Merchandise Payables $1,556 $645 Inventory (Net Of Payables) $3,476 $3,655

Such a situation would probably still be survivable for Sears for now, but it would require even more asset sales and/or cash infusions to cover the gap. That's one reason Lampert is attempting to assuage vendor concerns.

Conclusion

Sears can likely survive an increase in the level of vendor concern about its status, although a decrease in its merchandise payables percent would likely require Sears to seek additional funding (likely from Lampert) and/or sell more assets beyond what it previously planned to sell.

Vendor issues have previous contributed to bankruptcies at companies such as RadioShack, but the difference is that RadioShack did not have much in the way of assets (other than inventory) that it could monetize. RadioShack owned some distribution facilities, but it leased its stores (with leases of minimal value) and inventory accounted for most of its asset value. Sears on the other hand does have a decent amount of owned real estate remaining and the apparent willingness of Lampert to continue funding the company.

Those items have a finite capacity to keep Sears afloat, especially if Sears's business results continue to be as poor as they are. However, I do think that Sears is likely to be able to survive until at least 2018, and perhaps longer.

