Zoetis Is Close To Its 52-Week High, Yet Continues To Be A Robust Investment Opportunity For 2017

The success of leading independent animal health player, Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), has been truly remarkable. The company has come a long way, since its spinoff from parent company Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), completed in 2013. The company traded at 2016 PE multiple of 30.56x. Further, wallstreet analysts have projected Zoetis forward PE multiple for 2017 to be close to 25.60x. None of these multiples can be called cheap. However, I believe that these multiples and even higher ones are justified by the strong business fundamentals of Zoetis. In this article, I will explain my stand for favoring the company as a robust investment opportunity for 2017.

Zoetis is a leading player in majority of areas of the animal health market

Zoetis has emerged as a dominant force in the animal health market across the world. I attribute this success to the company's core understanding of the dynamics of animal health market with geography and product affordability.

Zoetis has managed to develop a strong and diversified product portfolio, which caters to multiple animal species across geographies. This has allowed the company to target annual revenue growth rate above the industry average of 5% to 6% in 2017.

Zoetis expects its 2017 revenues to fall in the range of $5.1 billion to $5.225 billion in 2017, which will be operationally higher by 5.5% to 7.5% on year-over-year or YoY basis. The company has been aggressively implementing multiple programs such as direct-to-consumer marketing campaigns, field force expansion in Brazil and China, and capital investments in manufacturing network. These measures are projected to translate into operational savings of more than $300 million in 2017. Hence, Zoetis estimates its adjusted EBIT to hover close to 34% to 35% in 2017, while adjusted operational net income has been estimated to rise YoY in the range of 15% to 20%, which is faster than the rate of growth of the company's total expenses.

International markets have been contributing significantly to Zoetis' revenue performance

Solid demand for key canine dermatology brands such as Apoquel and Cytopoint as well as parasiticide, Simparica, in international markets, is a major driver of Zoetis' revenue growth. China, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, Italy, France and Spain are the major foreign markets for the company. Zoetis has also expanded its field force in China and Brazil to further strengthen its companion animal health market. I believe that the benefits of a diversified business model far outpace the risk of foreign currency fluctuations faced by companies with a strong international market presence.

The company is focused on both organic and inorganic growth opportunities in the companion animal health segment

Having a targeted focus on areas of above-average growth can prove to be a strong competitive advantage for any company. Zoetis has managed to reach that sweet spot, by focusing on companion animal health segment, a market estimated to grow much faster than the average 5% to 6% projected growth rate for the entire animal health industry.

In 1Q 2017, Zoetis' canine dermatology portfolio fetched $77 million on a global basis. Prominent drugs sold by the company include Apoquel and Cytopoint. Launched in 2014, Apoquel is used to provide relief to drugs from atopic itch and allergies. This drug is currently being prescribed in 94% of the total clinics in USA. However, it has managed to reach only 47% of the customer share. Apoquel is also eyeing the 30% canine dermatology market currently served by steroid based therapies.

While demand for Janus kinase inhibitor, Apoquel continues to be strong, Zoetis has further extended its canine dermatology portfolio in 2017 through launch of monoclonal antibody or mAB therapy, Cytopoint. Zoetis expects to reach annual sales level of around $400 million to $500 million for its dermatology portfolio within next three years.

Cytopoint has also added to the expertise and manufacturing capability of Zoetis in mAB space. The company plans to combine these capabilities with those of Nexvet Biopharma, a leading innovator of mABs for companion animals and Zoetis' next acquisition target. Zoetis has planned to use mAB platform to discover drugs in oncology as well as other major areas of the animal health segment.

Beyond medicines and vaccines, Zoetis has also been keen to extend its diagnostics portfolio in the animal health segment, again organically as well as inorganically. The year 2017 saw the company launching of a diagnostic kit for early detection of canine leptospires, WITNESS Lepto, as well as additional approvals for SERELISA diagnostic kit. In 2016, Zoetis acquired Scandinavian Micro Biodevices, which has enabled the former to offer new point-of-care veterinary diagnostic test for companion animals.

Based on its much faster than average revenue and operating margin growth forecasts for next three years, Zoetis can prove to be a strong growth opportunity.

Zoetis is currently trading at EV/Sales LTM multiple of around 6.71x, higher than the median multiple which is around 4.51x. However, it should also be considered that while the forecasted average three year revenue growth rate for the peer group is around 5.3% and the median operating margin is 23.3%, Zoetis is expected to grow its revenues at 6.1% in the next three years on CAGR basis and has a forecasted three year average operating margin of around 36.1%.

If we run a regression with forecasted operating margins on independent axis and EV/Sales LTM on dependent axis, Zoetis' risk adjusted EV/Sales multiple comes to be around 6.3x.However, this implicitly assumes that the company's three year revenue growth forecast is around 5.3% i.e. the average of the peer group. Adjusting proportionally for Zoetis' three year revenue growth forecast, the EV/Sales multiple for the company comes to be around 7.24x. Based on these values, Alexion Pharmaceutical's risk adjusted market capitalization comes to around $32.5 billion. The number of outstanding shares for Zoetis is around 491.32 million. Hence, the company's risk-adjusted target share price close to $66.13, which will be a return over current share price of around 11.0%. Hence, retail investors can consider to add this stock to their portfolio in 2017.

