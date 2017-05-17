Commentary On Opaleye Management Positions, Part I

Our bonus idea Tonix Pharmaceuticals is very interesting, sporting a tiny market capitalization with pivotal data coming at the end of the year and a Breakthrough Therapy designation.

Fibrogen and Agios are old favorites I've brought to readers' attention in the past, while Chimerix is an intriguing net cash play.

The top two positions are heavily weighted, accounting for almost 30% of the fund's holdings and reflecting increased confidence in these positions.

Today in the first of a two part series we take a look at James Silverman's Opaleye Management and their portfolio.

Analysing holdings of key healthcare hedge funds allows retail investors to come away with a better understanding of how institutional investors think, as well as a few actionable ideas.

In this series we continue to comment on holdings of key hedge funds we follow, hoping to come away with an enhanced understanding of how the smart money thinks and a few ideas worthy of further research.

In my most recent entries (see Part 1 and Part 2), we checked out some of the holdings of Great Point Partners, a noteworthy long/short healthcare focused fund known for deep fundamental analysis and their uncanny ability to uncover asymmetric risk/reward opportunities.

Now we turn to James Silverman's Opaleye Management, a smaller more nimble fund with around $200 million of assets under management. With considerably less personnel than Great Point Partners (only 3 employees), Mr. Silverman has been running things since 1996. Late last year he made waves with very strong third quarter returns in excess of 38%.

Today in part 1 we will evaluate a few of the fund's heaviest weighted positions that I find most intriguing.

Stock #1: Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

BPMC data by YCharts

The fund's largest position has increased over 160% in the past year. I have profiled the company a couple times starting in December, with the most recent article calling for the uptrend in the stock to continue.

The $1.5 billion biotech firm has a solid cash position and promising early stage pipeline, with early data for BLU-285 in advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) hinting that the drug could transform the treatment landscape for these patients. Maturing data throughout the year should continue to push shares higher. Meanwhile, advancing the company's RET inhibitor BLU-667 into the clinic in the near term could generate more interest among investors hoping for similarly impressive outcomes in NSCLC, thyroid, and other oncology settings.

Lastly, the stock is high on my list of potential takeout targets in 2017 or 2018, which would be a satisfying outcome for shareholders that I'm sure Silverman would not be opposed to assuming a significant premium is offered.

Stock #2: Axogen (AXGN)

AXGN data by YCharts

Silverman appears to heavily weight the fund in his top two bets (almost 30% combined), with Axogen accounting for over 10%. Such a strategy is employed by investors who have done their research and have increased conviction on a few concentrated bets- the rewards can be very rich, while a stumble could prove very costly to performance.

Axogen's share price has increased almost as much as that of Blueprint Medicines over the past year. With a market capitalization in excess of $400 million, it is less than one third the size of the former stock and had around $25 million of cash as of March 31st.

The company bills itself as the global leader in innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, focusing on commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. First quarter revenues appear to be growing nicely (up 51% to $12.2 million), while gross margins increased from 82.7% to 84.4%. Active accounts increased to 465 (up 37%), while the company currently has 50 direct sales reps and 20 independent distributors.

Late last year the company announced the commercial release and first clinical implant of their Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, meant to reduce inflammation and scar tissue formation. Management estimates the current addressable market of their enhanced portfolio is around $1.6 to $1.8 billion.

Growing clinical evidence should also spur continued stock strength, as patients continue to be enrolled in the company's pivotal phase 3 RECON trial. The study should support the transition of Avance Nerve Graft to a biologic, while the RANGER study appears to be the largest multi-center registry in peripheral nerve repair with over 1,100 Avance nerve repairs enrolled so far.

Two other intriguing opportunities for the company include breast reconstruction neurotization and the repair of nerve injuries resulting from total joint replacement.

To my eyes the stock price appears rather extended for the present, although it merits further research based on long term upside.

Stock #3: Fibrogen (FGEN)

FGEN data by YCharts

Fibrogen is an old favorite of mine that I've mentioned to readers several times in the past, with the most recent writeup in early April after their strong secondary offering. The company raised $120 million through the offering, which significantly extended their cash runway as they seek to bring lead asset roxadustat to market.

I commented that encouraging data from dual phase 2 trials in China bode well for the company, with the second study showing a higher proportion of patients in the low, medium, and high dose roxadustat arms maintaining their hemoglobin levels after five and six weeks of treatment (51.9%, 88.9 %, and 100% respectively) as compared to 50% of epoetin alfa treated patients (p= 0.008 andp=0.0003 for medium and high dose arms).

I pointed out that the company stood to receive significant milestone payments from partners AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY), in addition to royalties and profit sharing in China. I also told readers I am increasingly optimistic on FG-3019 in IPF, while skeptical but optimistic about the drug's potential in pancreatic cancer based on prior results and post-hoc analysis.

Long term safety, regulatory risk, litigation, and clinical setbacks are all potential risks in this story.

Stock #4: Chimerix (CMRX)

CMRX data by YCharts

Chimerix shares are only up about 8% for the year and have plummeted almost 70% over the past three years after a failed late stage study involving lead asset brincidofovir for the prevention of cytomegalovirus (CMV) in patents undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT).

Currently sporting a market capitalization slightly in excess of $200 million, management has not given up on the drug candidate and continues to progress both the short-course oral brincidofovir program and the first of several pivotal trials of IV brincidofovir. As of March 31st the company had $264.7 million of cash on its balance sheet and no debt, meaning Mr. Market is valuing their pipeline and clinical programs as being less than worthless.

These below net cash plays can provide excellent risk/reward opportunities for investors. Also in 2018, management plans to progress CMX521 into the clinic in a proof of concept study in norovirus prevention.

It appears investors have little faith in the company partly due to prior oral GI toxicity observed, while management believes preclinical data indicate IV treatment would allow longer duration of therapy and enhanced patient outcomes. These higher exposures are necessary for certain indications, including CMV disease, BK nephropathy, and could support testing in additional settings such as herpes encephalitis and JC virus/PML in transplant recipients or patients with multiple sclerosis. Early single dose ascending study data has been encouraging, with plasma drug exposures higher than achieved with oral treatment.

Figure 5: Linear drug exposure achieved and higher exposure at 50mg than oral treatment (source: corporate presentation)

I believe the stock could be a big winner later this year and readers should look for a more detailed writeup at some point in the next couple months from me. The main risks here include clinical setbacks and disappointing data.

Stock #5: Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

AGIO data by YCharts

I brought Agios to readers' attention recently, noting that shares had finished the past year slightly negative but the secondary offering significantly extended their cash runway into at least the end of 2018 and partner Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) had shown renewed confidence in the company's technology when they entered into a new global metabolic immuno-oncology collaboration.

Agios received $200 million upfront plus the promise of future milestone payments, and in mid-March Celgene decided to move forward with the development candidate focused on MTAP (methylthioadenosine phosphorylase) deleted cancers. Both companies would hold global co-development and co-commercialization rights with a worldwide 50/50 cost and profit share and Agios would be eligible for up to $169 million in milestone payments.

Important catalysts include their PDUFA date of August 30th for enasidenib (AG-221/CC-90007) for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) mutation, which represents up to $500 million in peak sales. Also, the company expects to submit an NDA for AG-120, their wholly-owned inhibitor of IDH1m in IDH1m positive relapsed/refractory AML, by the end of the year.

To summarize, I called the company a core buy in biotech with the possibility of IDH showing potential in solid tumors greatly adding to upside potential and providing investors optionality. Risks include a possible regulatory downthumb, clinical setbacks, and competition.

Bonus: Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

TNXP data by YCharts

In mid April Opaleye reported a 5.5% stake in this very small biotech firm. In December the company presented new results from a sub-group analysis of a phase 2 trial evaluating TNX-102 SL in military-related PTSD, suggesting that patients treated with the drug candidate showed improvement on total CAPS-5 severity, certain elements in CAPS-5 cluster scores (ie. reckless and self-destructive behavior), and functional improvement as assessed by the Sheehan Disability Scale total score. This led to the drug receiving the coveted Breakthrough Therapy designation.

Management has commented they believe topline results from the ongoing phase 3 HONOTR trial utilizing TNX-102 SL for military-related posttraumatic stress disorder will be reported in the fourth quarter of this year. After executing a 1 for 10 reverse stock split, the company raised cash in a secondary at the end of March and announced in early April the results of a meeting held with the FDA to which they were invited in order to accelerate development of the asset. The FDA's continued support of the phase 3 HONOTR trial bodes well, as they have confirmed a single study NDA approval could be possible. Additionally, the FDA agreed studies assessing abuse potential of TNX-102 SL would not be necessary.

Lastly, the company recently received a crucial patent claiming the composition and manufacture of a unique formulation for the drug, which gives them market exclusivity in the United States until 2034.

Of note: Baker Brothers also purchased a new stake in the company. This might be the highest risk of the above stock ideas, but I would expect a significant runup into data that would allow investors to take some risk off the table. The main risk at this point is disappointing data, while regulatory risk and dilution are also concerns.

