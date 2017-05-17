Verizon: Did It Overpay For Straight Path?

Now it’s Verizon’s turn to face the public wrath after its willingness to pay a 400%+ premium for the company.

AT&T was largely ridiculed for its willingness to pay a 150%+ premium for Straight Path Communications in its attempt to acquire 5G spectrum assets.

Back in April, AT&T (NYSE:T) was criticized by many in the financial community for seemingly overpaying for Straight Path (NYSEMKT:STRP) at a $1.6 billion price tag, which represented over a 150% premium. Yet news of Verizon's interest and engagement a few days later drove up the final price (or at least what we think will be the final price) to nearly double that at $3.1 billion.

Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) purchase of its spectrum holdings fits into the broader strategic goal of fortifying the company's 5G assets and playing keep away from its main competitor. Straight Path is one of the nation's largest holders of wireless spectrum licenses in the 28 and 39 GHz bands and had hired Evercore back in January to pursue a potential sale of its business.

With AT&T's interest in the licenses, Verizon saw it as prime opportunity to add to its February acquisition of XO Communications for $1.8 billion and become the clear-cut leader in 5G holdings. Verizon plans to pay for Straight Path in stock. Verizon will also pay a $38 million termination fee to AT&T as part of the agreement.

Verizon has shown a level of aggression that shows its determination to increase its share of the market once 5G becomes commonplace in around three years' time. Within the past month, the company also addressed ancillary 5G infrastructure needs by reaching $300 million and $1.05 billion deals with Prysmian Group (OTCPK:PRYMY) and Corning (NYSE:GLW), respectively, to push more investment into its fiber network technology.

Is Straight Path a huge loss for AT&T?

AT&T, the number two carrier in the US, had planned on using Straight Path to put its 5G capabilities on par with those of Verizon to avoid ceding market share to its top rival. Now its 5G plans mostly rely on deploying the bands it acquired as part of the FiberTower deal from January, which also possesses spectrum licenses in the 39 GHz bands.

Many of FiberTower's licenses were nonetheless terminated in response to the company failing to meet the FCC's buildout obligations, which provides less clarity on AT&T's future 5G capabilities. AT&T may have the opportunity to reestablish the legal viability of these licenses or potentially purchase them at auction in competition with other wireless providers over the next 2-3 years.

Losing out on Straight Path throws a slight wrench into AT&T's plans. At the same time, not overbidding on its internal valuation of the company can be considered shrewd.

5G wireless services are not likely to be significantly deployed before 2020. 5G is most likely to be rolled out as a wireless LAN system before conversion into more sophisticated applications. It's also unclear how 5G will compete head-to-head with traditional cable broadband. Given the high fixed costs associated with the infrastructure, from a business standpoint, 5G's success may rely on whether providers can introduce special features and secondary functionality to compel high enough pricing to make it economically viable.

Did Verizon overpay?

Verizon's investments into 5G spectrum and subsidiary infrastructure are basically universally recognized as strategically sound. But many have naturally expressed concern over the price for Straight Path, which traded for around $36 per share before acquisition rumors spread. Today it trades at five times that based on yesterday's closing price of approximately $180 per share.

Prominent short-seller Kerrisdale Capital had publicly attacked the company in January in a report also distributed on Seeking Alpha - and even despite Straight Path's announcement of the hiring of Evercore - believing its licenses to be worth no more than $260 million (or 8.4% of Verizon's announced purchase price).

Based on the personal discount rate that I apply, if the Straight Path acquisition were to generate no cash flow, it would reduce the share price by about 2.4%. If cash flow began in 2020, the acquisition would need to generate an additional $2.2 billion in revenue per year for the next eight years to breakeven.

This would come from value provided from the assets themselves, synergies with Verizon's existing and complementary infrastructure, and the additional uptake in market share by playing keep away from competitors, which in the end was instrumental in its final price tag. Verizon is making a bet that hauling in a large array of spectrum holdings will give it a decisive competitive advantage over its competitors.

Conclusion

Accenture estimates that wireless firms will invest $275 billion into 5G capabilities over the next seven years, after $200 billion was spent on wireless infrastructure over the previous seven. High consumer demand for increasingly faster wireless speeds and enhanced connectivity has created competition among wireless firms to provide the best service and as a strategic means of garnering greater share of the market.

The bidding war for Straight Path to a 400% premium over its pre-acquisition level illustrates the demand in the industry for deep spectrum holdings. It's impossible to know whether Verizon's pricey bet (relative to what it's getting) will pay off.

Much of it will depend on how effectively the acquisition will weaken AT&T's position, which would have had Straight Path's licenses otherwise and allowed it to roughly match Verizon's 5G holdings. AT&T is not out of luck on this front. It will obtain the chance to pursue alternative opportunities and has 2-3 more years before a full roll out is expected. But the company currently definitively trails its top rival in this regard.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.