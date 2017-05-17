Why Not Buy This 8.4 Percent Yielder For Income And Growth?

I discuss two reasons why investors may want to buy Ladder Capital for an income portfolio.

Ladder Capital Corp.'s (NYSE:LADR) high dividend income and earnings upside, tied to an increase in short-term interest rates, are the two biggest reasons to consider the commercial mortgage lender for a dividend portfolio. Ladder Capital's floating-rate investments are poised to deliver higher interest income in an environment of higher short-term interest rates, which in turn tilts the odds in favor of a dividend hike. Ladder Capital has good dividend coverage, and an investment in the lender pays shareholders an eight percent dividend.

With interest rates rising again, companies with a variable asset base are preferred investments for income investors. Higher interest rates translate into higher interest income related to floating-rate debt investments. Since the Federal Reserve is expected to lift interest rates at least two times more in 2017 (the central bank hiked twice, in December last year and in March), companies with positive asset sensitivity are poised to do well this year. Fortunately, Ladder Capital is one such company.

Ladder Capital has a $1.8 billion floating-rate loan portfolio, and management expects that a 100 basis point increase in LIBOR would boost the company's net interest income by $8.3 million annually. Higher net interest income will improve Ladder Capital's dividend coverage even more, and tilt the odds in favor of a higher regular cash dividend.

Already Good Dividend Coverage

Ladder Capital's dividend coverage is already good with the mortgage lender not having any problems covering its dividend with core earnings in the last seven quarters. Ladder Capital pulled in $0.38/share in core earnings in the last seven quarters, on average, which compares favorably to an average dividend rate of $0.28/share. Ladder Capital's core earnings payout ratio (again, last seven quarters) was 77 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Ladder Capital's dividend coverage stats can be expected to improve if the Federal Reserve continues to lift short-term interest rates.

Buy For Income And Growth

Ladder Capital produces income from its investment portfolio and passes this income through to shareholders. Since Ladder Capital pays shareholders a $0.30/share dividend, an investment in the commercial mortgage lender yields 8.43 percent. Ladder Capital's high dividend and potential for dividend growth are the two biggest reasons to scoop up some shares for an income portfolio.

Not Expensive

Ladder Capital's shares are not expensive: They are selling for 11.5x Q1-17 run-rate core earnings. Ladder Capital's valuation is reasonable considering that the company has a more than eight percent yield, a covered dividend, and dividend upside.

Your Takeaway

Ladder Capital comes with a high dividend yield and upside tied to its floating-rate investment portfolio that is poised to deliver higher net interest income in an environment of higher short-term interest rates. Therefore, Ladder Capital does not only throw off regular dividend income but it can also grow its market valuation. Ladder Capital already has good dividend coverage stats, which I expect to improve as rates rise. As a result, shareholders could get another dividend raise. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

