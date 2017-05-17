Urban Outfitters: Is It A Value Trap?

Its shares may look cheap, but we think they could be a value trap.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is in crisis and things could still get worse.

Yesterday saw the release of yet another disappointing retail result when Urban Outfitters announced its first quarter earnings. With earnings per share coming in at 10 cents, down from 25 cents per share in Q1 of FY 2017, its shares are now changing hands at just 12x trailing earnings. Whilst this might look like a dirt-cheap price to pay for this retailer's shares, we have concerns that it could prove to be a value trap.

The most alarming thing about the first-quarter result in our opinion was its margins. It certainly was painful reading. Urban Outfitter's gross margin fell to 31.5% (from 34.3%), SG&A expenses rose to 28.7% of sales, and its net profit margin fell from 3.87% to a worryingly low 1.57%. The main reason for the margin pressure was the company's management deciding to fight its company-wide comparable sales decline (3% during the quarter) with higher levels of promotional activity and discounting. At a time when the apparel retail market is overly saturated, it seems that promotional activities are the only way to get consumers into your stores if your brands don't have the x-factor, so to speak.

That really does appear to be something Urban Outfitters is lacking. Unfortunately, we aren't confident in the strength of the company's brands. Whilst it has worked hard to be a cool place to shop, offering experiential retail environments, it just doesn't appear to have hit home with younger demographics. As you can see below, the most recent Piper Jaffray Taking Stock With Teens survey shows how the company's flagship brand is gradually falling out of favor with the teen market.

Source: Piper Jaffray TSWT survey

Whilst this data is for upper-income teens, it is worth pointing out that the company doesn't even register in the top ten of average-income teens.

So what's gone wrong for the company? Whilst there are a good number of reasons why retailers are struggling, one key reason why Urban Outfitters is not succeeding in our opinion is the rise of American Eagle (NYSE:AEO). We see American Eagle as a direct substitute for Urban Outfitters, targeting similar markets and price points. Worryingly for Urban Outfitters, its rival is growing in popularity with younger demographics. In fact, AEO came out as the number one clothing brand for females in both income categories in Piper Jaffray's survey.

So with Urban Outfitters falling out of favor with its target market, we believe the only way it can compete now is on price. Which we feel will ultimately mean razor thin profit margins and reduced profitability moving forward. So, although its shares look cheap today, by the end of the current fiscal year they may be looking a little on the expensive side.

While we agree with the market's view that sales will be up slightly this year, we think the consensus estimate for full-year earnings per share of $1.72 is a little optimistic. Considering the margin pressure that it faces, we think earnings could come in as low as $1.46 in FY 2018. If that proves to be the case then Urban Outfitters is trading at 14x forward earnings today, which is a huge premium over the rest of the industry. For example, American Eagle Outfitters, which we feel is far better positioned to capture consumer spending thanks to its strong brands, is trading at under 11x forward earnings today.

Based on this, we feel Urban Outfitters should be trading on an even lower multiple of around 10x forward earnings. Which means fair value for us at this point in time for Urban Outfitters' shares would be $14.60, some 28% lower than the last close price.

There is a chance we are being overly bearish on the company and it could turn around its performance or improve its margins in the next three quarters, but at this stage we see little reason to believe that this is going to happen. For this reason we think that investors should stay clear of the company and look at American Eagle Outfitters if they want exposure to the retail apparel industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.