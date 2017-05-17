Will This Mark The End Of The Bull Market?

After-hours, the negative news broke-out. So, can this trigger the bear market?

On the same day, a bombastic bullish headline was featured in the media.

On May 16, 2017:

S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) made an intraday all-time-high and closed right at the 2400 level.

Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed at the all-time high.

The VIX Index (NYSEARCA:VXX), May 2017 Futures contract, expired at the historically lowest value.

And, this was the headline featured story on Yahoo Finance What could derail the markets? Probably nothing

Here is the picture:

Historically, stories like this appear at the top of the bull markets. So, will this mark the end of the current bull market?

Overnight, on May 17th, the headline on Bloomberg read: Trump Said to Ask Comey to Drop FBI Investigation of Flynn, which "raises the possibility of obstruction of justice".

As a result, the S&P futures are currently modestly selling, and the VIX is rising.

Thus, whether it's coincidence or not, on the same day:

the stock market reached the new all-time high

the fear index reached a historical low

the bombastic bullish headline was featured in the media

and after-hours, a major breaking news flashed, which could potentially trigger a major sell-off.

Whether this ends the bull market or not depends on whether the new Trump story: 1) significantly increases the risk of a recession, and 2) significantly decreases the probability of the promised fiscal stimulus.

My early bias is that, yes, if the new allegations present an impeachable offense, this could trigger a bear market. Yet, this is an opinion that needs to be confirmed by the market reaction.

Specifically, I will be following the Federal Funds futures (NYSEARCA:SHY), and the 10Y Treasury Note yields (NYSEARCA:TLT) for the confirmation of market consensus opinion. If this is the trigger of bear market, we need to see the reduced probability of the Fed hikes, and the decisive break of 10Y yields below the 2.20% level. The yield curve has to significantly narrow.

Further, I will follow the market leadership, specifically the big tech names such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and the semiconductor sector (NASDAQ:SOXX) (NYSEARCA:SMH). The strong uptrend in these names has to reverse to have the top in place.

Whether this marks the top or not, remains to be seen. However, I do expect much more volatility going forward - with the market up or down.

Update to follow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOLATILITY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.