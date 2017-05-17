How Much Cash Should A DGI Investor Hold?

I pose questions for the DGI community; I'm looking forward to reading your responses to this piece as I continue to mull over my options regarding a cash position.

I reference the most recent Dividends and Income Digest forum, focusing in on what David Van Knapp had to say about preparing for the next market downturn.

Rebecca Corvino's recent Dividends & Income Digest piece recently caught my attention and inspired me to write this piece, as a bit of a follow up. The question that was posed in this month's D&I Digest was: "Are you prepared for the inevitable market correction?" This is a question that I've been asking myself a lot lately and Rebecca's article was spot on in terms of timing. I love the D&I round table type discussions that she puts together. Combined with the active comment sections, these articles are as if someone put the best minds that this site has to offer together in a room and gave them the floor to discuss important subjects for investors in today's market. Needless to say, I've been taken to school many times by the men and women participating in these forums. This is how I cut my teeth as a portfolio manager, following the advice of some of the notable DGI contributors here at SA. In this piece I'll be posing a bit of a question of my own, one related to, but a bit more specific than the one Rebecca's article recently covered: how much cash should DGI investors hold?

Up until recently, I would have been able to confidently answer "yes" to Rebecca's question. However, a few weeks ago I withdrew a large portion of the cash that I was holding in my brokerage accounts to pay for my wife's graduate degree (I spoke about this in more detail in this recent piece). I was sitting on a fair amount of cash that gave me peace of mind so far into our current bull market, but now, for all intensive purposes, this cash is not available for me to invest. Having this cash on hand made me feel comfortable that I would be able to put it to use during the next bear market, generating outsized returns in the long-term. Many retail investors have become wealthy by waiting patiently for market weakness before putting their cash savings to use buying stock. Buyandhold 2012 and his dear mother come to mind. But anyway, a big chunk of my cash is gone now, I'm left wondering, what to do now?

I can't say whether or not we're in the 3rd, 6th, or 9th inning of this bull run; I've heard different analyst calling for a pullback for years now, while others believe we have years to go before it's time to start worrying. Ultimately, I don't think anyone has any good way of knowing when the next downturn will come. This is the point of Rebecca's article, and of my own: the future is unknowable, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't take the time to prepare for the most likely outcomes.

Right now, my cash position is sitting at ~9.5%, down from the ~20% where it sat prior to the recent withdrawal. Needless to say, this is concerning to me. However, there is a flip side to this coin. As comfortable as cash on hand makes me feel, I also can't help but worrying sometimes that holding this cash is nothing but a wasted opportunity. A DGI investor's portfolio is built around the compounding of income over the long-term. Cash does not attribute to this compounding power. There are several very well respected DGI investors who contribute to this website who remain fully invested at all times. They're maximizing their compounding potential. But, being so highly exposed to equity leaves them little protection to the downside, so there is obviously some risk/reward to consider.

David Van Knapp, sometimes referred to as "the Godfather of DGI" (or, at least, fellow contributor Mike Nadel refers to him as this, so I'll join the bandwagon) had this to say in Rebecca's piece, which really spoke volumes to me and reminded me of my roots as a DGI investor:

"I do nothing to "prepare" for a correction. I am always fully invested. My dividend growth orientation leads me to focus on optimizing the dividend and income stream from my investments, with relatively little attention to what they are worth if I were to sell them. So I don't sell investments to "raise cash" for later investment after a correction, or to avoid being invested (and thus losing money on paper) when there is a correction. And since I buy individual stocks, not the stock market, I also do not pay attention to whether "the market" is overvalued or undervalued. If I were investing in "the market," then I would be more interested in its valuation. But because I select individual stocks to own, I focus on their valuations, one stock at a time."

This is just a snippet of what DVK had to say (refer to Rebecca's piece linked above for the rest of his interview), but in general, I find his logic sound, especially when one's sole focus in the compounding of a portfolio's income.

Now, I'd be lying if I said that was my sole focus. Yes, I've used my income stream as the foundation of my (hopeful) future financial freedom, but I also own non-dividend paying stocks and probably pay a lot more attention to valuation (both in terms of high and low premiums regarding buying and selling stock) and total returns than many of my DGI brethren. I'd say that I'm probably 80% of a DGI investor (this percentage is based upon a reflection of my portfolio's holdings).

But, 80% is still a strong majority and I've been wondering, for some time now, what's the right amount of cash for a DGI investor to hold, or if I should be holding any cash at all? I've gone back and forth on this several times, and still don't have an answer. So, in this piece I will present the arguments that I find myself struggle over and open up the floor to the DGI community here at Seeking Alpha, hoping for a bit of clarity.

Should We Attempt to Predict The Unpredictable?

Rebecca cited a recent article written by Regarded Solutions, stating that the average bear market lasts for 15, with stocks falling 32%. This figure appears to be spot on, being in-line with other bear market averages that I've seen.

As bad as these figures may appear, they're actually pretty reassuring to me. Sure, I don't like the idea of watching as the value of my stock holdings fall ~30%; however, if all I have to do is sit tight for a year and a half waiting for the recovery of the next bear market to begin, I can handle that. If I knew for sure that the recovery was on its way, it would actually be pretty easy to sit back and re-invest my dividends, grinning about the irrationally cheap prices I was getting. Heck, if I knew for sure that the next bear market was going to last for 15 months or so, I would refinance all of the debt that I have and take out margin with my brokerages, buying as much stock as I could during the weakness.

The problem is, it's not that easy. If it were that predictable, there wouldn't be bears market in the first place. They're borne of investor greed and unexpected occurrences and cause massive harm to global economies. I'm not sure if it matters much what the "average" bear market looks like. The next bear market could be much stronger/longer than average, or much lighter/shorter, in either duration or intensity. In the past, the stock market has recovered nicely from each and every major correction that it has faced, but I suppose there is no guarantee that that will be the case next time. Really, all we're doing when talking about averages is using the past to speculate about the future, which is typically an investing practice that should be avoided.

So, What Am I To Do Amidst Such Speculation?

For the sake of this piece, I will make one assumption: that the market will recover after the next downturn, eventually.

If I didn't believe that the American stock market would recover after the next "inevitable market correction" then I wouldn't be buying stocks in the first place, but gold and silver bullion, and of course, probably more valuable commodities during such a situation: canned food and bullets.

However, this isn't the case. I'm highly invested in equities. I'm not a doom and gloom type guy. I'm not prepping for the apocalypse. I'm simply saying that your best guess is as good as mine with regard to the pain that investors will feel during the next bear market, which makes planning out things like cash exposure exceptionally difficult.

Rebecca's piece was focused on what different investors are doing to prepare for the next downfall. I know there are a myriad of methods that investors can use to give themselves downside protect; however, I admit that many of them are simply too sophisticated for me. I don't hedge my portfolio. I'm a long only investor. I do try to maintain what I believe to be appropriate diversification, but that doesn't extend past equities and barely beyond the U.S. border. The only market "hedge" that I use in my portfolio is cash, which I plan on putting to use, slowly (I'm not naive enough to believe that I will be able to call the bottom), during the next downturn.

So, how I just have to figure out how much cash is best to hold…

How Much Cash Should I Hold?

Now we're finally approaching the original question that I wanted to ask: how much cash should a DGI investor hold?

The way I see it there are only a couple of options. One, to maintain a cash holding which will serve as a buffer against weakness in the stock market. The amount of cash held in this situation would vary from investor to investor, depending on risk tolerance and general market outlook. After taking over management of 100% of my family's finances, I decided, rather arbitrarily, I should add, that 10-15% seemed like a safe cash allocation. This is the level I'd seen in several conservative long-term portfolios and I decided to adopt the policy for my own.

In general, holding onto cash as a buffer is a pretty easy path to follow: just sit back and wait for weakness and start averaging in with the cash when it comes. The problem with this scenario is that an investor would not likely be able to time the bottom of the crash with their purchases and therefore, the cash may not be as solid of a downside protection as previous thought.

What if I start buying stock when the market is down 20% from highs but it continues to fall, 40% or 50% in a steep decline? This would mean that I would still suffer significant losses on parts of the emergency cash reserve (at least, in the short-term), which defeats the purpose of holding cash in the first place, doesn't it?

When you factor in the opportunity cost of holding cash during a bull market as well, a cash position begins to seem a bit silly. Raising cash, holding it, and deciding when to put it to use in the market requires a good bit of market timing. If you get this timing right, you'll surely do quite well; however, due to the uncertainty of the markets, many of the wisest, best funded (in terms of market research capabilities), most successful investors say that attempting to time the market, especially with regard to market wide trends, is a fool's errand.

This timing adds risk to the equation that does not exist in the second option investors have: remaining fully invested and using dividend re-investment to average into the market during good times and bad (the path that David Van Knapp talked about in Rebecca's piece).

Although this isn't the method that I've chosen to follow in the past, I'm beginning to wonder if I've made a mistake. First of all, if I had been fully invested over the past year or so, the value of the portfolio would be a good bit larger than it is today. The opportunity cost of holding cash throughout a bull market run is real, and can be detrimental to one's long-term goals. Over the history of the American stock market, there has been many more positive years than negative ones, so betting against the market is generally viewed as a fool's errand. Warren Buffett, who is probably the greatest investor of all time, remains extremely bullish on America, its economy, and therefore, its stock market over the long-term…who am I to argue with him?

What's more, the size and purchasing power of my income stream would be larger as well if I had eliminated/reduced my cash position and replaced it with DGI equities. Assuming there is a bear market on the horizon (which I don't necessarily believe there is, in the short-term, at least) and assuming that the companies that I choose to own continue to growth their dividends during the next downturn, my purchasing power will actually increase, as equity prices drop. Regular re-investment of high quality dividends over time, regardless of the broader market conditions, basically ensures that my income will grow each and every quarter. Any cash that I hold on to doesn't contribute to this quarterly compounding, which, to me, is a problem.

Dividend Yield As An Alternative To Cash

The reason that I hold cash is to take advantage of potential downside in the event of a bear market. Assuming that the market does recover, I know that any shares I buy during any potential weakness will bolster my returns on the way back up.

Let's say that the next bear market is in-line with the long-term averages in length, meaning that it lasts 16 or so months. Because my plan with any cash on hand would be to average into the bear market over this period of time, the more I think about it, the more begin to realize that a portfolio's yield is nearly the same thing as cash on hand. Let me explain my basic logic here.

Let's say that my portfolio's yield is 3%. During a 16-month bear market, re-investing that 3% yield back into my portfolio is essentially the same thing as putting a 4.5% cash buffer to use throughout the duration of the downturn. Using this logic, a portfolio with a 4% yield would serve essentially the same purpose as a 6% cash buffer. A 5% portfolio would represent a 7.5% cash position…etc.

So, with this in mind, I can't help but wonder if dividend growth investors like myself would be better off factoring their portfolio's yield into their risk tolerance while attempting to decide upon the size of their cash holdings. For instance, if I wanted to be able to put 10% of my portfolio to use during an average bear market, I wouldn't need to maintain a 10% cash position, but instead a 5.5% cash position because my 3% dividend yield will cover the rest of the purchases I want to make during weakness.

Does this make sense?

Obviously I'm making a good deal of assumptions here. If a bunch of my dividends are cut, then my purchasing power during the theoretical bear market that I'm preparing for will be diminished and I would be kicking myself for not having more cash on hand. However, I've yet to experience a dividend cut because I'm highly selective when making decisions to partner with companies as a shareholder and I take proactive steps to trim/sell holdings when I believe that their fundamentals are faltering, putting the dividend at risk. Another assumption that I'm making here is that the bear market will be somewhat average in length. If it were much longer, the purchasing power of my portfolio would be greater throughout the duration of the crash relative to my cash, which would dry up over time as I put it to use. That's one of the primary benefits that a reliable stream of dividend income provides relative to cash: it won't (or at least, theoretically shouldn't) run out over time.

Conclusion: What Do You Think?

Part of what inspired me to write this piece was the recent sell-off in the triple net REIT space. Companies like Realty Income (NYSE:O), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) have all experienced massive weakness in recent weeks and their yields currently sit at attractive levels. I dipped into my cash position a bit this week to buy shares of STOR, that were trading at an attractive valuation and yielding 5.7%.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

I hadn't planned to do this, hoping to maintain a 10% cash position, but the value was apparent to me and I think the dividend yield is quite safe. I used a mindset similar to the one DVK expressed in Rebecca's piece when dipping into my cash balance to make my STOR purchase and I may dip further into my cash position in the coming days/weeks if these stocks continue to sell-off. I sold my O position last year at $69 and I would love to buy it back around $52 (the stock currently trades at $53.20).

David said:

"And since I buy individual stocks, not the stock market, I also do not pay attention to whether "the market" is overvalued or undervalued. If I were investing in "the market," then I would be more interested in its valuation. But because I select individual stocks to own, I focus on their valuations, one stock at a time. Many stocks are often undervalued even when "the market" is overvalued."

The broader markets certainly aren't in bear territory sitting near all-time highs; however, these REITs appear to be oversold, off more than 30% from recent highs. As an investor who's focused on buying individual names in pursuit of both alpha and my personal goals, I obviously believe that the stock market should be viewed as a market of stocks, rather than one broader basket. Since this is the case, why should it matter where the broader market averages sit? If I'm looking for value and reliably growing dividends in individual names, isn't that all that should matter?

So, what do you all think? Are you holding cash? If so, what percentage of your portfolio does it represent, and why? Does it fluctuate with your sentiment regarding the wider market? How have you justified the market timing risks, such as the opportunity cost of holding cash throughout a bull market or miss timing purchases once a bear market begins?

These are all still questions that I'm pondering myself. SA has served as such a wealth of knowledge for me in the past and I hope that trend remains firm with this piece. Until next time, best wishes all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.