Valero - Top Tier Refiner With A Strong Shareholder Commitment

The company has very impressive assets. The company's oil refining assets are located primarily on the Gulf Coast while the company's ethanol assets are located primarily in the Midwest.

Valero has seen its stock price stay fairly stagnant since the start of 2017. However, the company continues to provide investors a very impressive dividend of just under 4.5%.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is an oil refining company with a market cap of almost $30 billion. The company's stock price hasn't done much over the past 2 years, with its stock price in mid-2015 similar to the company's present stock price of just under $65 per share. However, despite these stagnant stock prices, Valero continues to pay shareholders a very respectable dividend of more than 4.3%. This combination of a respectable dividend and strong assets makes Valero, as we will see, a solid investment.

Introduction

Valero Energy Corporation is a Fortune 500 company with a market cap of just under $30 billion. The company produces roughly 3 million barrels of oil daily along with an additional 1.2 billion gallons of ethanol annually. The company has operations throughout the United States, Canada, Caribbean, and the United Kingdom. Valero Energy Corporation also has a 50 megawatt wind farm providing significant renewable energy production.

Valero Energy Corporation's stock price peaked in mid-2014 at just over $55 per share. From that point, the company's stock price dropped to a July 2015 low of just under $48 per share. Since then, Valero Energy Corporation's stock price has recovered to its present stock price of just under $65 per share. The company has stayed around this stock price while slowly trending downwards since the start of 2017.

Valero Energy Overview

Now that we have an introduction to Valero, it is now time to delve into a more detailed overview of the company.

Valero is the world's largest independent refiner with 15 refineries processing 3.1 million barrels per day, most of this to a very high complexity. The vast majority of this capacity is located in the United States and the company also has significant midstream assets to minimize costs that can be dropped down to the company's MLP, Valero Energy Partners.

Valero is also the 50% owner of the Diamond Green Diesel joint venture with 11 thousand barrels per day in renewable diesel production. On top of this, the company is one of North America's largest ethanol producers with 11 plants producing 1.4 billion gallons a year or 85 thousand barrels per day. These plants were acquired at a fraction of replacement cost bringing Valero significant profits on top of its oil refinery profits.

Looking further at Valero's asset distribution, we can find the strong asset portfolio that the company holds. For starters, Valero has a wholesale marketing presence in almost every state in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most of Canada. This strong presence not only allows Valero to sell its existing oil, but also shows how the company has significant expansion potential to the rest of Canada and the rest of Europe.

Valero also has well positioned refiners, with the majority of them located on the Gulf Coast. The position of these refineries means that they are near major shipping lanes and major oil infrastructure. The company's ethanol plants are located primarily in the midwest near major corn growing facilities. The position of these facilities means they have lower transportation costs helping Valero's margins.

Now that we have seen an overview of Valero including the impressive position of the company's refineries and ethanol plants, it is now time to continue by discussing the company's impressive safety casts. The company's personnel safety and tier 1 process safety average have dropped by almost threefold over the past half a decade. This shows how the company remains committed to safe operations.

Valero Financials

Now that we have a detailed overview of Valero including the company's strong and well-positioned asset base along with the company's commitment to continued safety, we can delve into the company's financials.

Valero is primarily focused on sustaining in spending while maintaining its strong dividend of just under 4.5%. The company plans to maintain an investment grade credit rating and a 20-30% debt-to-cap ratio. The company's sustaining capex is approximately $1.5 billion annually and the company remains committed to shareholders targeting a payout at the high end of its peer group.

In terms of growth, the company is focused on a 25% internal rate of returns for its refining project with a lower hurdle rate for steady cash flow midstream projects. This impressive rate of return means that Valero's projects, when they are completed, generate the company very strong cash flow for a long time. On top of this, when possible, the company buys back stock to reward investors.

Now that we have an overview of Valero's balance sheet priorities, let us continue by looking at the company's capital allocation priorities. The company's capital allocation has decreased from $6.1 billion in 2015 to $4.4 billion in 2016 with the majority of this decrease coming from a decrease in buybacks and growth spending. However, the company's dividend spending has increased while its sustaining capex has only dropped slightly.

However, we can see that even in the midst of the oil crash, Valero remains committed to growth and spending. The company's sustaining capex for 2017 is expected to increase slightly compared to 2016 showing how the company remains committed to keeping its assets modern. At the same time, the company anticipates its growth spending will recover for 2017, along with a 75% dividend payout ratio.

As we can see here, Valero remains committed to a strong capital budget in terms of both maintaining its assets and rewarding shareholders.

This provides a further overview of Valero's growth investments. Valero anticipates it will complete its Diamond Pipeline in the 4Q 2017 and plans to startup its 13 thousand barrel per day Houston alkylation unit in 1H 2019. On top of that, the company is planning a 6 thousand barrel per day expansion of its Diamond Green Diesel plant that it expects to be completed by the 1H of 2018.

This shows the strength of Valero's operations and how the company is anticipating further project startups. This should help the company's income to continue to grow.

Valero MLP

Now that we have a detailed overview of Valero along with a detailed discussion of the company's financials and its commitment to shareholders, it is now time to continue by discussing Valero's MLP.

Valero's strategy has been to grow its MLP primarily through dropdowns from its primary company, Valero. The company has managed to double distributions per LP unit over the past three years and plans to target annual distribution growth of 25% through 2017 and 20% through 2018. At the same time, the company plans to do all of this while maintaining an investment grade credit rating showing its strength.

Overall, Valero has managed a 91% increase in quarterly cash distributions over MQD growing its annualized EBITDA attributable to the partnership to more than $0.3 billion. At the same time, the company completed a 4.25 million follow-on equity offering in Nov 2015 along with a $0.5 billion debt offering in Dec 2016. This shows how the MLP has the ability to continue its growth and the financials to make large, and long-term profitable acquisitions from Valero.

At the same time, the spending of the MLP will go directly back to Valero as cash. This cash will allow the company to invest in additional projects or pay it out to shareholders.

Conclusion

Valero Energy Corporation has seen its stock price not do much since the start of 2017. However, despite the lack of movement in the company's stock price, the company remains committed to shareholders and has an impressive portfolio to support long-term growth. At the present, the company offers investors a very respectable dividend of just under 4.5% to pay shareholders.

On top of that, Valero has a very well distributed portfolio. The majority of the company's oil refineries are located in the Gulf Coast while the majority of the company's ethanol refineries are located near the corn fields of the midwest. At the same time, the company is spending roughly $1 billion annually on growth projects and dropping down midstream assets to its MLP.

As we can see, Valero's respectable assets and strong dividend make the company a strong investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.