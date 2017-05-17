Harbinger Of An End To Permian Basin's Shale Oil Growth?

But, recent data show that we may have reached or may be reaching an inflection point in the Permian Basin. Is it a harbinger of an end to oil production.

Technological and operational advances in well drilling and completion have steadily increased yields per rig, lowering costs and creating a multiplier effect.

Rig count in the Permian Basin has surged about 150% in the past year and oil production has been growing at an increasing rate.

America shale has seen an incredible resurgence in the past year led by the Permian Basin in West Texas, but are clouds forming.

Permian Basin new-well oil production per rig declines

The May 2017 U.S. Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) "Drilling Activity Report," in our opinion, had an interesting and shocking bit of information contained in its eleven pages.

While the productivity of each new well in the Permian Basin had been growing sharply over the past four years, it has leveled off recently. Then in this month's "Drilling Activity Report", an inflection point, the "New-well oil production per rig" declined.

In our opinion, this is a very significant event. So, is this an aberration or a harbinger?

Permian has been the driver of America shale oil production resurgence

The Permian Basin of West Texas has seen oil rig count more than double over the past year. In addition to more wells, there has been a steady and significant increase in new-well oil production per rig driven by increases in well intensity (e.g., longer lateral lengths, higher proppant loads, and more fracking clusters) and technological advancements.

The combination of a more than doubling in rig counts and higher production per rig has led to a sharp increase in oil production.

Total legacy oil production gross declines continue to increase

The increase in rigs and drilling activity in the Permian has also led to an increase in the total amount of legacy oil production declines. While completion designs and pumping/lift technologies have flattened decline curves, the total amount of decline has grown simply due to the higher number of wells in current production.

Permian is still in growth mode, but for how much longer

One of the criticisms of the E&P shale oil industry is that it requires constant increases in capital expenditures to drill more and more wells to offset decline rates in a greater number of producing well base in order to grow.

Improvements in drilling and completion technologies and operational efficiencies have certainly helped in producing new oil at rates higher than declines. A return of capital expenditure growth, high-grading of wells, lower service costs, higher well intensity, and other factors have all provided tailwinds.

Another factor that may have been at play in the increases in oil production growth may have been E&P companies focus on low hanging fruit during the period of low oil prices, capital constraints, and high debt levels. That is, there was less pilot well drilling/prospecting or drilling to validate reserves.

However, we believe the decline in new-well oil production per rig might point to an inflection point. We believe that total Permian basin oil production growth may begin to flatten and decline sooner than many industry observers may anticipate.

If rig growth slows and new-well oil production per rig declines, it would be a double hit to total oil production growth. We expect legacy well production declines to continue to grow as additional wells are brought on-line adding to the total number of wells in production.

Key questions and developments to watch are:

Will new rigs continue to be added and more importantly at the same rate of growth?

Will new-well oil production per rig remain level or decline?

Are increases in the number of drilled but uncompleted (NYSE:DUC) and choked-back wells distorting "new-well oil production per rig" data?

Are Permian basin E&P companies spending greater and greater amounts of capital (i.e., higher capital expenditures) to maintain their growth rates or are they seeing declining growth rates?

Looking ahead

We believe the next six months will provide a lot more clarity on whether we saw an aberration or harbinger.

We welcome any insights or debate on the significance of the Permian basin's new-well oil production per rig decline in the May 2017 EIA Drilling Productivity Report.

Going forward, we will be watching the interaction of rig count growth, new-well oil production per rig, total Permian production, capital expenditure levels, DUC and commentary on choked-back wells.

