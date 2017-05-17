Ternium Is A Takeover Candidate For Big Steel Manufacturers

Ternium is at a cross roads and it is looking for strategies to improve its financial position and market share and it is better off selling itself to a bigger company.

Investment Thesis

Ternium (NYSE: TX) is not a good investment at this time because it is not able to profitably produce steel because of weak steel prices due to oversupply from steel manufacturers in China. It is likely to be a takeover candidate due to its profitability.

Introduction

Ternium is an iron and steel manufacturer that primarily does business in Argentina, Mexico, Columbia, and the United States. It seeks to take advantage of the low cost production in Latin America and also is headquartered in Luxemburg to take advantage of the overseas tax haven status. Ternium is playing in a very competitive market with producers in the Americas and cheap steel products from the Far East in China and India. Also, it competes with traditional steel producers in Europe as well.

Iron and Steel Industry Overview

The global steel industry is currently dominated by China, Japan, the United States, India, and Russia. China currently produces 60% of the world's steel and consumes 80-90% of its production. The United States also consumes all the steel it produces and imports from other countries to meet its steel demand. China's steel consumption is about 50% of the world's production capacity; that is more than double the total production in NAFTA countries - the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the European Union. As a result of this large-scale production and government subsidies, China is able to produce steel more cheaply than the United States and the rest of the world. As a result of Chinese steel manufacturers' pricing power, the United States and other countries have begun to enact anti-dumping legislation to protect local steel manufacturers. The global iron and steel consumption has continued to grow since the end of the recession by 1-2%. This tepid growth is primarily due to a backlog that was created during the global economic recession of 2007-2009.

Ternium's Steel Shipments

2015 2014 2013 2015 2014 2013 Steel Sales Volume (Thousand Tons) Revenue/Ton ($/Ton) Mexico 5933.4 5632.2 4984.9 Mexico 734 864 849 Southern Region 2552.2 2510.9 2633.1 Southern Region 1006 1052 1118 Other Markets 1114.6 1238.5 1370.3 Other Markets 812 936 913

According to Ternium's annual report, profitability and revenues are impacted by its steel shipments to its markets, including its biggest market, Mexico; the southern region - Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay; and other markets, including the United States, Asia, and Europe. Ternium increased steel shipments to Mexico from 2013 to 2015 by 13% as a result of demands from automobile manufacturers, primarily exporting to the United States, and the recovery from the global recession, but revenue/ton dropped by 19% because of pricing pressure from Chinese competitors. Ternium's steel shipments to its southern region from 2013 to 2015 remained flat, but its price also dropped by 10% because of the pricing pressure resulting from steel overproduction. Ternium's steel shipment to other markets from 2013 to 2015 decreased by 18% because of huge competition from US Steel (NYSE: X), Arcelor Mittal (NYSE: MT), and Chinese producers. Also, steel prices dropped in Ternium's other markets by 11% primarily because of pricing pressure, as discussed earlier. Thus, Ternium is facing heavy competition and downward pricing pressure from steel overproduction around the world.

Financial Analysis

Ternium Profitability Indicator Ratios 2015 2014 2013 Gross Profit Margin 17.77% 20.64% 22.63% Operating Profit Margin 8.12% 12.10% 13.00% Pretax Profit Margin 3.39% 2.68% 11.04% Profit Margin Analysis (Net Profit Margin) 0.10% -2.28% 5.34% Effective Tax Rate 77.53% 144.87% 37.05% Return On Assets 0.09% -1.98% 4.29% Return On Equity 0.19% -3.96% 8.51%

Ternium's gross margin decreased from 2013 to 2015 because labor costs remained flat even though sales dropped due to the weakness of flat-rolled and un-finished steel. Also, the depreciation of plant property and equipment increased, as did maintenance expenses. Ternium's operating profit margin decreased from 2013 to 2015 because of reduced sales of steel products due to reduced prices on global steel products. Ternium's pretax profit margin decreased because of losses from unconsolidated companies and other financial expenses; the losses from unconsolidated companies were due to losses at Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (USIMINAS), a Brazilian manufacturer of flat steel. Ternium's net profit margin decreased from 2013 to 2015 primarily because of the softness of steel product prices in the world markets. Ternium actually experienced a loss in 2014 and was only barely profitable in 2015. Ternium's return on assets and equity also reduced from 2013 to 2015 because of reduced steel product prices.

Ternium Debt Ratios 2015 2014 2013 Debt Ratio 49.97% 51.53% 48.52% Debt-Equity Ratio 99.90% 106.30% 94.25% Capitalization Ratio 13.08% 16.10% 18.41% Interest Coverage Ratio 3.98 2.99 8.13 Cash Flow To Debt Ratio 0.75 0.54 0.62 Financial Leverage Ratio 2.03 2.00 1.98

Ternium's debt ratio remained flat from 2013 to 2015 because of a proportional drop in assets and liabilities; assets dropped primarily because of a reduction in long-term investments, and liabilities dropped because of a reduction in current liabilities and total debt. Ternium's debt to equity increased from 2013 to 2015 because of a reduction in shareholder equity due to lower capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the parent company. Ternium's capitalization ratio improved from 2013 to 2015 because it paid down its long-term debt, so it was funding its long-term obligations primarily with shareholder equity. Ternium's capital structure was much better in this regard than Nucor Corp.'s (NYSE:NUE) capital structure. Ternium's interest coverage also dropped from 2013 to 2015 because of reduced profitability. Ternium's interest coverage is lower than 5, and that's a dangerous level. Ternium could potentially default on its debt if profitability doesn't improve. Ternium's cash flow to debt improved because of a reduction in its long-term debt position. Ternium's financial leverage ratio remained flat from 2013 to 2015.

Ternium Investment Return 2015 2014 2013 Price/Book Value Ratio 1.09 0.74 1.15 Price/Cash Flow Ratio 3.87 2.97 4.96 Price/Earnings Ratio 540.75 -17.40 13.47 Price/Sales Ratio 0.56 0.40 0.72 Dividend Yield 4.03% 5.12% 2.07%

Ternium's price-to-book value remained flat from 2013 to 2015 because its stock price dropped during this period, and its shareholder equity also decreased. Ternium's stock price dropped primarily because the market was pricing in the drop in profitability of Ternium. Ternium's price to cash flow from 2013 to 2015 decreased slightly because its stock price reduced during this period due to its reduced profitability. Ternium's price-to-earnings ratio increased significantly from 2013 to 2015 because of reduced profitability, and this ratio shows its stock price is going to reduce significantly. Ternium's price-to-sales ratio dropped from 2013 to 2015 because of sharp drops in its stock price, which dropped faster than its sales. Ternium's dividend yield improved from 2013 to 2015 because its stock price dropped during this period.

Financial Strategy Matrix

Ternium's financial strategy matrix shows a mixed picture for the company from 2013 to 2015. Ternium's financial picture in 2013 showed a company with surplus cash because it had positive economic value added. Then, in 2014, Ternium's financial picture showed a company in need of restructuring because it generated no economic value and was growing faster than its sustainable growth rate. In 2015, Ternium's financial picture showed a company that needed to review its capital structure and its debt structure to reduce its weighted capital cost or to take on new equity, perhaps accepting a takeover from a bigger rival.

Future Outlook

Ternium has been negatively impacted by the drop in steel products in the global market. As a result, there is a high likelihood of consolidation in the Americas to take advantage of cost synergies across the industry. Ternium is likely a takeover candidate in the very near future because its weak profitability makes it difficult for it to take care of its debt obligations, and one can see that its stock price does not accurately capture its poor financial condition. This may be because the market is anticipating a buyer for its assets. Nucor Corp. is also unprofitable, but it has taken steps to improve working capital and ensure it is improving its liquidity to take advantage of the market rebound for steel, whereas Ternium will likely be taken over by much bigger players like US Steel or a Chinese steelmaker looking to expand into the Americas. The steel companies are definitely going through a tough time now because of over-saturation of the markets with cheap steel products from China, but they will rebound as some of the overcapacity on the supply side of the market gets used up by big steel consumers in China, India, the United States, and Europe, so the industry is not likely to rebound for the next 5 years. During this time consolidation will occur, and Ternium is a takeover candidate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.