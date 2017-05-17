Sanofi: It's Time For A Pullback

Sanofi is no longer trading at discount to its 5 year average historical P/E on an absolute and relative basis.

After the strong performance in the last two months and a 25% move off its lows, a valuation check suggests that the risk/reward is now much less compelling.

I've discussed Sanofi's (NYSE:SNY) valuation in February 2017, but my conclusion was wrong. I said that Sanofi was not trading with an attractive risk/reward setup, but the stock has performed very well over the last three months, driven partially by a favorable outcome of the French Presidential Election, which I overlooked.

However, I think some profit-taking on the name would make sense at this time. In fact, after a 25% move off its lows in late January 2017, a valuation check suggests that the risk/reward has further deteriorated compared to few months ago.

Thus, in this article, I will go through three valuation approaches — DCF, sum-of-the-parts (SOTP), and multiple comparison — to demonstrate why I believe the stock is poised for a pullback.

DCF Valuation

I discussed here the methodology behind my DCF Valuation for Sanofi. In this article, I update my analysis on the basis of the announcements of FY 2016 and of Q1/2017 Results.

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBITDA Margin and FCF:

Source: Bloomberg & My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are below consensus. Specifically, I assume a lower sales growth compared to sell-side estimates for 2019-2022 to reflect my conservative view on their Diabetes franchise, as discussed in my previous articles.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used 2 different methodologies:

Perpetuity Growth Method: I used conservative assumptions about the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In details, I used a perpetual growth rate of 1%, which is in line with the Bloomberg assumption (i.e. 2%) and I assumed a WACC of 8%, that is higher than the Bloomberg estimate (i.e. 7.5%).

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, Sanofi is overvalued by 10% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model, while in my previous analysis it was undervalued by around 3% on similar assumptions.

EBITDA multiple method: this analysis reveals a similar result for Sanofi's valuation, because the company looks overvalued by 3%, which looks less attractive compared to my previous analysis where it was undervalued by about 11%. I still assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 10x, which is above Sanofi’s historical EV/EBITDA valuation, as shown by the following tables:

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Sanofi's Current vs. 5-year average EV/EBITDA (absolute analysis) – Bloomberg

SOTP Approach

On January 2017, I discussed here why I was convinced that the market was already assigning a full valuation to Sanofi, which adequately reflected the quality of the Vaccines and the Consumer Healthcare units and I used a SOTP (Sum of the Parts) Approach to support my thesis.

I have updated my analysis to show what multiple is now implied in the current 15x P/E 2018 valuation of Sanofi, using a SOTP in order to classify Sanofi's key drugs in 5 buckets: Diabetes, Pharma ex Diabetes, Genzyme, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare & Generics.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

There are three takeaways from this analysis:

Assuming that the market will fully recognize the value of Sanofi’s Genzyme and Vaccines (i.e. 20x P/E 2018), the company is overvalued by 7%, while in my previous analysis (based on 2017 numbers) it was trading near its fair value.

The implicit multiple that the market is assigning to the Pharma ex Diabetes franchise is now 15x on 2018 P/E, in line with peers, despite this segment will suffer for further pressure in the oncology and in the Rx drugs units from pricing pressure and patent cliff. In addition to that, apart fromDupixent , Sanofi’s pipeline is thin compared to the peers and it should deserve a lower multiple vs. sector.

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, Sanofi has traded historically at only 13x 2017E EPS, which was at the low end of the diversified biopharma group. Today, Sanofi isn’t anymore trading at discount to 5 years average historical P/E on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis. In particular, the stock is trading at 15.5x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which is at premium to its historical P/E valuation, and it’s trading in-line with peers. Thus, I think there isn’t any opportunity of further re-rating for the stock.

Source: Sanofi's Current vs. 5-year average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Sanofi's Current vs. 5-year average P/E & EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Spec Pharma peers) – Bloomberg

Conclusion

If you've read my previous article, it's clear that, despite the fact that I like the company's exposure to Vaccines and Rare Disease, I still see a lot of headwinds for the company in 2017 and beyond.

In addition to that, as shown by this quantitative analysis, the risk/reward on the name has deteriorated compared to a few months ago and the stock looks overvalued according to different valuation metrics.

Thus, I would expect a pullback of Sanofi over the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice