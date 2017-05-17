Is ConocoPhillips A Buy Under $50?

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is a buy below $50 as the market conditions are going to be favorable for the company over the next few months. Also, its efforts to improve leverage and sell non-core assets will improve its capital structure. These sales will also allow it to return more cash to shareholders. The stock price is under pressure due to the uncertainty that was clouding the oil market in the last two weeks. However, oil prices have started to climb and as I have said it before, OPEC and its allies will do anything to rebalance the market. They cannot afford to continue with the strategy to compete on prices.

ConocoPhillips is near profitability because the company has worked hard to bring down its breakeven costs. Due to the efficient operations and improved drilling technology, ConocoPhillips is now expecting to be profitable at around $54 per barrel. During the first quarter earnings call at the start of the month, company CFO Don Wallette Jr. said that Brent at $54 per barrel takes ConocoPhillips very close to being profitable. The breakeven cost a year ago was in the mid-$60s. ConocoPhillips' focus has turned to high-margin resources and most of its sales in North America has been from its natural gas assets. Natural gas, being a low margin product, does not have the same appeal in today's low-price commodity environment. Most of the energy companies are focused on reducing breakeven costs and their focus is turning to high-margin products.

The sale of its Canadian oil sands assets is being taken as a measure to de-lever its balance sheet. On the surface of it, this is true. However, it also serves the purpose of keeping its future costs in check. While these assets had the potential to provide stable production with low decline rate, operating costs would have been high. Also, oil from these assets sells at a discount to WTI which reduces the overall margin for the company. This sale will serve a dual purpose for ConocoPhillips. Canadian oil sands and San Juan assets sales will bring in around $16 billion in cash during the year. This will go a long way in reducing leverage and increasing the shareholder returns.

The company is now targeting long-term debt of $15 billion by the end of 2019. Current long-term debt is just over $25.3 billion. In the next three years, ConocoPhillips is going to repay debt worth more than $10 billion along with its aggressive shareholder returns program. Share buyback program was increased to $6 billion from a previously announced allocation of $3 billion. For 2017, allocation has been increased from $1 billion to $3 billion. Reduction in outstanding shares will also help in boosting the EPS numbers.

Assuming the management is successful in bringing down its long-term debt to $15 billion by the end of 2019 and the company continues to work on its cost reduction plan, I can see a considerable decline in the leverage ratio. Current full year EBITDA is just under $5 billion. Based on these figures, the current leverage ratio is over 5x. However, as the cost reduction continues and oil prices recover, we are going to see an improvement in EBITDA. First quarter EBITDA was just over $2 billion. I am expecting full year EBITDA to be over $7 billion as the oil prices start to rise towards $60 in the next few weeks. Oil at $60 will make ConocoPhillips profitable and increase its EBITDA figures. As a result, its leverage ratio should come down to between 3-3.5x due to the increased EBITDA and reduced debt. Most of the international agencies and banks have oil price target of $65 per barrel by the end of 2018 and $70 by the end of 2019. If these prices are realized, ConocoPhillips will have an improved credit rating in the next three years. Prices at these levels will allow the company to generate substantial cash flows due to the lower breakeven. This should help it meet the target of $15 billion in debt. EBITDA will also grow and leverage ratio will fall below 2x, in fact, it might slide towards 1-1.5x.

As I have been saying, OPEC and its allies have to extend the supply cut agreement in order to stop the decline in oil prices. The price war for more than two years has not eliminated shale producers and OPEC members like Saudi Arabia have now realized that price wars are counter-productive. Shale producers have been able to ramp production quickly due to the improved technology and better production yield. As a result, oil prices have become depressed. Traders believe that OPEC's measures might not be enough to rebalance the market. As a result, they have been increasing the selling pressure as oil started to go over $50 per barrel. At first, OPEC was looking to extend the supply cut agreement to the end of the year. However, they have now realized that they might need to extend it to March 2018. This will be a bullish signal to the market. Reduced supply into the next year will be enough to take care of elevated inventories despite a quick increase in US shale oil supply. IEA (International Energy Agency) believes that oil market is rebalancing and the pace has increased. Based on these estimates, if the supply cut agreement is extended into the next year, then oil prices should get a boost and reach $60 a barrel by the end of the year.

Oil prices over $55 per barrel will result in making ConocoPhillips profitable. As the market starts to rebalance, we will see a sharper rise in oil prices. ConocoPhillips has become efficient in its operations and lower cost will allow the company to preserve cash, reduce leverage and return more cash to its shareholders. As I believe oil market will be bullish in the next 2-3 years, ConocoPhillips at below $50 is an excellent long-term investment.