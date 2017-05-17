U.S. Vs. Global Stocks: Rolling Return Comparison

By analyzing these shorter rolling horizons, we can better assess the scope of the recent rally for U.S. stocks.

In this article, I break a 47-year dataset on U.S. and international stocks down into rolling 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods.

On Sunday, I published an article referencing a graph that has been causing me some consternation. As a U.S.-based investor with a U.S.-centric equity portfolio, the outperformance of U.S. stocks has been a boon to my portfolio. With domestic valuations well above their historical levels, perhaps examining underperforming global stocks is warranted.

The graph below shows the cumulative performance of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) versus the MSCI World Index ex-USA (NASDAQ:ACWX). Through the end of 2009, the two indices had roughly equivalent returns, but in the past seven years, U.S. stocks have dramatically outperformed the global index.

The U.S. has outpaced its global counterparts over recent periods, but the scope of this outperformance is difficult to see solely with a very long cumulative return series. In this article, I took the monthly returns of the two indices and captured rolling 3-, 5-, and 10-year returns. Hopefully, pulling out shorter time horizons can help highlight whether the current relative run-up for U.S. stocks is out of whack versus the historical experience.

The graph below shows rolling 3-year returns from 1972 to current.

From May 2014 through the end of April 2017, the S&P 500 has produced a 34.4% total return, including reinvested dividends. The MSCI World Index ex-USA, on the other hand, has produced a meager 1.1%.

That 3-year return differential of 33% still pales in comparison to the U.S. outperformance in the late 1990s. That period captured a portion of the tech boom which boosted U.S. stocks, and also crossed over the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis and the 1998 Russian sovereign debt default, both of which weighed on international markets.

The opposite extreme was seen in the late 1980s, when roaring Japanese stocks strongly outpaced U.S. equities and the October 1987 U.S. stock market crash dented the returns of the domestic benchmark. With these two extremes in the late 1980s and late 1990s, the recent outperformance of U.S. stocks looks less extreme.

The graph below extends the analysis to rolling 5-year returns from 1974 to current. The same peak (late 1990s) and same valley (late 1980s) are present in the data. There have been three previous periods where U.S. stocks had as strong a relative run as the current rally.

The graph below shows rolling 10-year returns from 1979 to current. Outside of the late 1990s tech boom, the current run for U.S. stocks is the best since the early 1980s.

U.S. stocks have rallied impressively versus global stocks in the post-crisis era, but this relative rally is not unprecedented in our dataset. While valuations internationally are relatively attractive to U.S. multiples, we saw in the late 1990s that domestic valuations can certainly expand further. I hope this article helps frame the relative trailing returns of the U.S. market versus international peers. I know it helped me put this rally into a historical context.

