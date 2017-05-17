Kraft Heinz And Its Precarious Dividend

Image credit

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is a relatively new player in the dividend field for investors but of course, only the combination itself is new. The two participants had long been dividend favorites and with them combined, that hasn't changed. The company's 2.7% yield isn't among the best in the market but among the consumer staples - a group I think has been overvalued for years at this point - its yield is right in the ballpark of its competitors. But growth has been tough to come by for the staples and KHC is no exception; how does this impact the dividend going forward?

For this article, I'll be using data I've lifted from Morningstar.

The companies merged in the middle of 2015 so historical data is scarce. However, we have enough that we can look at KHC's current dividend and its ability to produce cash to understand what the dividend may look like down the road.

The current payout of $2.40 is up from the original $2.30 payout KHC implemented just after the merger. At the time the yield was higher due to a lower stock price at better than 3%, but as I said, 2.7% still puts it in the ballpark with other staples. That is certainly good enough to put it in the conversation of stocks to be purchased for yield and its dividend is due for another bump relatively shortly, so it will certainly be interesting to see what KHC can come up with.

So we've established that KHC is worthy of being called a dividend stock but what does its ability to finance the payout look like and what implications does that have on its growth potential? My preferred way of viewing dividend financing is by comparing the cost of the dividend against the company's ability to produce free cash flow. This is the only recurring source of cash for any company and while dividends can be juiced temporarily by asset sales, cash on the balance sheet or borrowing, over time, eventually cash generated by the business has to be the predominant source of financing. Thus, FCF usage is everything when it comes to dividend stocks and evaluating their relative safety and ability to grow the payout.

Last year, the only full year of operations with the company in its current form, KHC paid almost $3.8B in dividends. That is based upon a flat share count - KHC doesn't buy back stock - and the $2.40 dividend we already mentioned. Strikingly, that actually amounts to better than 14% of total revenue and was even more than its total operating expenses for the year. Those things aren't necessarily negative by themselves but it gives you an idea of just how much money KHC is paying out to shareholders. That's all fine if KHC can afford it, but is that the case?

To find out, we need to compare the cost of the dividend against its ability to produce FCF. In 2016, KHC produced right at $4B in FCF on top of $1.9B in 2015. The latter number is obviously more representative of what KHC can and should be producing going forward, so we'll conduct this exercise assuming a run rate of $4B for now.

At that rate of FCF, KHC used about 95% of its FCF last year to pay the dividend. That is unbelievably high and this is why it doesn't buy back stock; it cannot afford to. My danger zone for dividend stocks is 80% to 85% but KHC is well in excess of that number already, just one year into its merger. While cost cuts are still coming, the simple fact is that KHC spent 14%+ of its revenue on the dividend last year so it will take some mighty gains in operating margins in order to keep up.

And that's the problem; KHC and other food stocks aren't exactly growth machines so incremental improvements in the top and bottom lines are all one can really expect. In light of that, even if KHC bumps its payout another 2.5 cents per quarter - as it has done the last couple of times - that ~4% increase would put the cost of the dividend right at $4B annually. That implies that unless KHC has something up its sleeve that can meaningfully improve its FCF production, it will be using all of its cash just to pay the dividend. In other words, KHC is in a position where it is dividend financing is precarious at best.

Does this mean that KHC is going to cut its dividend? Of course not, at least, not anytime soon. But its balance sheet isn't in great shape either so available cash isn't a viable long term source of dividend financing. It also is already sporting a sizable amount of debt so while it could add to that total - and likely won't have any choice but to do so - that isn't a long term solution either. The only really viable thing I can see is for KHC to stop increasing the dividend while it waits for FCF to catch up. I don't think 2017 is the year the dividend stays stagnant because that sort of thing is sacrilege for a food stock. Thus, management will be keen to keep the bumps going as long as possible. But the simple fact is that math is against KHC right now as it simply cannot afford to continue to raise its payout without some drastic increases in FCF. I don't see those coming as weak revenue and margin growth may see incremental improvements, but that's it. To be fair, KHC can finance small FCF deficits with respect to the payout for some time but that if you're looking for long term, sustainable growth, that's obviously not an ideal situation. The bottom line is that i f you want a dividend stock, you can do much better than KHC.

