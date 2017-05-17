U.S. Auto Parts Network: Massive In-Kind Distribution Of Shares Will Likely Weigh Heavily On Stock

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) is a pure-play internet retailer of aftermarket auto parts that has struggled to achieve profitability in any sustainable way over the years. And persistent worries about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) putting PRTS and all other online auto parts retailers out of business has done nothing to assuage investors' concerns about the company's future.

It appears though that the company is finally on the verge of turning the proverbial corner, as the company has achieved positive net income in four out of the last five quarters and has guided to strong adjusted EBITDA growth in 2017 for the third year in a row. PRTS' focus on sourcing private-label auto parts from Chinese factories has allowed the company to set itself apart from many of its ecommerce competitors that focus on lower-margin branded parts - for fourteen quarters in a row now, PRTS has experienced year-over-year growth in private label sales, with only three of those quarters seeing less than 10% growth.

Investors who are interested in buying this deeply-discounted ecommerce stock might, however, want to wait a little while before jumping in, as the short-term supply of PRTS shares will likely severely overwhelm the short-term demand, leading to a massive share price decline.

Oak Investment Partners

Monday morning, on no discernible news, PRTS' share price collapsed, falling as much as 26%. PRTS' shares ended the day down 20%, on one of the highest volume days the stock has experienced since becoming a public company over a decade ago - shares traded were 1.2 million, over 16 times the stock's mean daily volume over the last three months. When we asked PRTS' CFO Neil Watanabe during the day what the reason for the major dislocation was, his response was: "Our last publically [sic] filed information was our earnings release which was completed last week. There has been no other news reported on US Auto Parts today that would explain the reason for the decline."

After the markets closed in the afternoon though, all became clear, as PRTS' largest shareholder Oak Investment Partners (OIP) disclosed in an SEC filing that it had distributed, on Monday, its entire 10.8 million share holding of PRTS' stock to the investors in one of its private equity funds. This represents over 31% of PRTS' outstanding shares. Oak Investment Partners XI, LP (Oak XI), which OIP created in 2004 and invested in the then-private PRTS shortly thereafter, has experienced very disappointing returns, with multiple public filings disclosing an internal rate of return of -3.11% (to September 30, 2016) since this fund's inception over 12 years ago. Based on a review of public disclosures by Oak XI's various state pension investors, it appears that OIP is in the process of winding down Oak XI.

Instead of selling its shares of PRTS in the open market, or seeking out a strategic buyer for its shares, OIP employed a practice that many private equity investment managers employ when it benefits them - distributing shares to investors as "in-kind distributions."

There are many reasons private equity managers may want to make in-kind distributions of shares instead of liquidating investments within their funds and then distributing cash to fund investors. For instance, in-kind distributions allow taxable investors to defer capital gains taxes. However, many of Oak XI's investors are public pension funds, so tax considerations likely did not motivate OIP in this case.

One motivation could be to allow Oak XI to record, for the purposes of calculating performance, this distribution as a sale, with the sale price being PRTS' closing stock price on Friday, May 12 ($3.85). There might be some value to this from OIP's perspective, as OIP is in the business of selling its various funds to investors, and the worse one fund's performance is, the more difficult it is to convince investors to pony up for OIP's next fund. Oak XI's partnership agreement would dictate how Oak XI will value this disposition of PRTS shares, so it is certainly not clear that this was OIP's motivation.

Whatever the reason, the fact remains that all of Oak XI's investors were given a whole bunch of shares of a microcap ecommerce company that they probably didn't want. Based on public disclosures, Oak XI's investors include, among many others, California State Teachers' Retirement System, Washington State Investment Board, and Pennsylvania State Employees' Retirement System. These investors likely have neither the desire to hold shares of individual stocks within their large investment portfolios, nor the analytical capabilities to properly assess the merits of PRTS' business model. As a result, it is highly likely that what we saw on Monday was the beginning stages of a very large and very disruptive series of sell programs by these large investors.

As an example of what in-kind distributions can do to a stock price, it is instructive to look at Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). On August 5 of last year, another OIP fund, Oak Investment Partners XII, LP (Oak XII) distributed 976,500 shares of BNFT. At the time, BNFT's mean daily trading volume for the previous three months was 158,000 shares, so this distribution represented only 6.2 days' worth of trading. Nevertheless, over the subsequent three weeks, BNFT's shares fell as much as 18%.

As one law firm discussed in a recent white paper on in-kind distributions, a distribution like the one that OIP just made can have a meaningful impact on market valuations, as "conventional wisdom is that one-third [of all distributees] will sell immediately, one-third will hold for three months, and one-third will hold for the long term." While we believe it is reasonable to assume that the nature of Oak XI's investors will result in more than one-third of them selling their PRTS shares in the near-term, let's assume that this conventional wisdom holds, and that only one-third of this distribution gets sold into the open market in the coming days and weeks. That means that there will be sell orders of 3.6 million shares, or more than 47 days' worth of trading (using PRTS' mean daily trading volume for the three months prior to Monday). If half of all distributed PRTS shares hit the open market, that would represent over three months' worth of volume!

PRTS may very well be a good investment for the long-term; however, with the massive amount of stock about to hit the market, there is good reason for investors to be very worried. When the imbalance between buyers and sellers is as pronounced as we believe it will become for PRTS stock, it is difficult to predict just how badly price will be impacted; however, we believe it is not unreasonable to think that PRTS stock price could fall to as low as $1.00 a share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.