Tracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Portfolio - Q1 2017 Update

Berkowitz's regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2017.

Berkowitz's 13F stock portfolio value increased ~5% from $983M to $1.03B this quarter. The portfolio continues to be very concentrated with almost the entire portfolio invested in St. Joe Companies (NYSE:JOE), Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) and its spinoffs.

Berkowitz's flagship Fairholme Fund has generated significant alpha since its December 1999 inception: Through Q1 2017, the fund's annual returns are at 10.47% compared to 4.82% for the S&P 500 index. FAIRX has however underperformed over the most recent 10-year period. Equity holdings that are not in the 13F report include Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) pfds , Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) pfds (FMCKJ), and Imperial Metals (OTCPK:IPMLF). Stocks and Preferreds together account for ~61% of the AUM. The rest are in cash (~16%) and bonds (~23%). Fannie/Freddie Pfds are at a whopping ~38% of AUM.

New Stakes:

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG): WPG is a minutely small ~0.3% portfolio position established this quarter at prices between $8 and $11 and the stock is now below that range at $7.56.

Stake Increases:

Sears Holdings Corp.: Sears is Berkowitz's second largest 13F position at ~32% of the portfolio. The original stake was established in 2007 although the position size has fluctuated over the years. The current stock price ($8.32) is far below Fairholme's cost basis. He controls ~25% of the business. There was a minor ~4% increase this quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG): SRG is a top three ~15% position. It was spun-off from Sears Holdings through a Rights Offering in July 2015 and Fairholme participated in the transaction. Trading started at $37 per share and it currently trades at $38.76. This quarter saw a ~7% increase.

Sears Canada (NASDAQ:SRSC): The ~2.7% SRSC position was established in Q4 2014 as a result of Fairholme participating in a rights offering from Sears Holdings. They distributed one subscription right for each share of Sears Holdings held and it allowed the purchase of 0.375643 shares of Sears Canada at $9.50 per share. The rights would have resulted in the purchase of around 10M shares but Berkowitz ended up with ~40% more (oversubscription privilege). The position was increased since. The last few quarters have also seen minor increases. The stock is now at $0.914.

Note: Fairholme controls ~21% of Sears Canada.

Stake Decreases:

St. Joe Companies: JOE is the largest stake at 40.26% of the 13F portfolio. The bulk of the position was purchased in the 2008-2009 time frame and there have only been minor adjustments since. Currently, it trades at $17.85. The last three quarters have seen marginal trimming.

Note: Fairholme controls just over one-third of St. Joe Companies.

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE): The ~7% LE stake was purchased in Q3 2015 at prices between $21 and $29 and increased by 63% the following quarter at prices between $21 and $28. There was a ~12% increase in Q3 2016 at prices between $14.21 and $19.36. The stock is currently at $19.40. The last two quarters saw marginal trimming.

Note: Lands' End is an April 2014 spinoff from Sears Holdings. Berkowitz received ~7.35M shares but that stake was sold out by the end of that year. The current position is ~10% of the business.

Sears WTS 28.41 Strike: The very small ~2% position in Sears WTS saw marginal trimming this quarter.

Kept Steady:

Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK): LUK is a very long-term holding that was built up over several years. The position had seen large reductions since Q2 2013. Recent activity follows: Q4 2015 saw a ~55% reduction at prices between $16 and $21 and the remaining stake was almost eliminated the following quarter at prices between $14.50 and $17.50. It currently trades at $25.36.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS): SHOS is a minutely small 0.29% position. It saw an ~89% increase in Q4 2015 but the relative sizing is still very small.

Note: Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores is a spinoff from Sears Holdings (mid-October 2012 rights offering).

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Fairholme's US stock holdings in Q1 2017: