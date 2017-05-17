McDonald's - Digital And Delivery As Catalysts

The market has started to be excited about the prospects of digital and delivery initiatives, with the stock rising 10% just in the last 4 weeks.

Some Context - Digital, Delivery and Growth Prospects

Holding McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) shares has made investors quite happy in the last decade. Although revenue and net income have remained basically flat in this period, the company has rewarded investors with a constant repurchase of shares and dividend increases. In the last 10 years, the stock price has grown 183% vs. a 58% percent increase for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

TTM revenue is just 3.7% higher than in 2008, and net income is just 10.8% higher. Two main forces have led MCD higher:

Strong share repurchases that reduced total shares outstanding by a little bit more than 26%. EPS grew 50% since 2008, so we can say a very large portion of EPS growth was not a result of organic growth.

Multiple expansion. Since the great financial crisis, the main central banks around the world have kept interest rates at record lows and engaged in aggressive quantitative easing. The present value effect of lower interest rates has lifted stock valuations to very high multiples, and MCD largely benefited from this phenomenon.

The stock was already trading at relatively stretched valuations when a new wave of positivism overwhelmed investors. A mix of new promising initiatives have led to increased optimism on the company's future prospects. These initiatives are summarized as follows:

Experience of the Future ("EOTF"). Focuses on restaurant modernization and technology, in order to transform the restaurant service experience and drive incremental customer visits and higher average check. Digital. Places renewed emphasis on improving the Company's existing service model (i.e., eat in, take out, or drive-thru) and strengthens its relationships with customers by evolving the technology platform to simplify how customers order, pay and are served through additional functionality on its global mobile app and self-order kiosks, as well as table service and curb-side pick-up. Mobile order and pay will be launched in 20,000 restaurants in some of our largest markets, including the U.S. by the end of 2017.

Sounds familiar? It's basically the kind of innovation that helped Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) drive huge same store sales growth, until a problem of saturation triggered a dip in the growth rate. The Starbucks example was to good not to follow. Starbucks' management declared that some stores saw increases in same-store sales up to 20% YoY, before the congestion triggered a deceleration, and on average, comps reached peak growth of 8%. McDonald's recently announced plans to release its mobile ordering nationwide by the end of the year. Assuming that McDonald's can have Starbucks' same success, comparable store sales growth could rise sharply from the recently reported 3-4% rate.

Delivery. Offers a platform with added convenience, bringing McDonald's food to customers on their terms. The Company is conducting various pilot tests globally and plans to scale quickly based on these results. In the U.S., the Company will expand to additional cities in the second quarter.

Delivery has the potential to create additional value and put McDonald's in a strong position against other food providers, such as pizzerias and restaurants that offer delivery options, while giving an obvious competitive advantage against the ones who don't offer this service. It would give access to a wide range of customers who are too busy or lazy to go to a McDonald's restaurant. The market opportunity could be huge. Consider that pizzerias account for 60% of the food delivery market, having a $126B slice in a $210B market, according to JPMorgan, and largely benefited from the limited competition from fast-food chains and other food providers.

The Opportunity And The Risks

I have a positive view on McDonald's new initiatives, especially on delivery. I think we could see significant improvements in sales, as the initiatives opens the door to new segments of the market. On the other side, we should consider that there is a certain degree of risk related to the successful implementation of such plans. Some considerations are necessary. For example, the size of the new segment could be much more modest than previously thought. There is a slice of customers who already use McDrive for the obvious advantages in terms of time and convenience. The additional benefit of delivery may not lead to the expected increases in consumption. Moreover, competition in the space is probably going to rise as an increasing number of restaurants follow Starbucks' example introducing mobile ordering & pay or a delivery service. For example, an increasing number of restaurant chains have introduced delivery services, such as Wendy's (NYSE:WEN), Burger King (NYSE:QSR) and Taco Bell. Rather than a company-specific factor, the shift to mobile order and delivery may become a rising tide that will lift all boats. As I said, many fast food chains have followed the Starbucks example and are working on mobile order and pay. Many are offering delivery services and trying to expand them to cover a larger geography. Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) (NYSE:YUMC) management, at this regard:

I want to highlight an example of the power of Yum! in KFC's global delivery initiative, which we're aggressively pursuing as a strategic growth opportunity. We currently deliver out of almost 6,000 stores and plan to expand this rapidly over the next few years for many reasons. Not only do consumers want it, but KFC's product is ideal for delivery as it holds temperature and quality remarkably well. Also, the vast majority of sales are incremental, since it captures a different consumer occasion.

On one side, there is a positive message here - the vast majority of sales are incremental, which suggests a significant number of people don't eat at KFC restaurants because they are too busy, tired or lazy to go to the restaurant. Common sense suggests it could be the same for Mc Donald's. Yum! Brands is not the only competitor pushing with delivery. Wendy's management, at this regard, declared they saw very positive results on the delivery side and that they are "ready to scale up quickly".

The main problem of these new initiatives is that, while they give an advantage to first movers like McDonald's, Yum! and Wendy's, they can be commoditized as time passes, bringing back competition on food. This is also evident if we consider that there are a few growing start-ups that offer on-demand restaurant delivery services, and even chains like Wendy's have partnered with third parties (DoorDash in this particular case) to build their delivery services.

Besides the possibility of increasing competition, investors should consider that the stock is already up 30% since the beginning of the year, and an unexpected deceleration in the implementation of these programs could trigger a negative reaction.

Last but not least, the current valuation has been helped by the positive interest rate environment. The present value effect of higher interest rates may be a problem for the current valuation.

Some Thoughts On Financials And Valuation

McDonald's has not reported strong organic growth in the last decade. Nonetheless, there are several reasons to like this company from a financial perspective. Despite the low top-line growth, management's behavior has shown to be very friendly to shareholders, who benefited from strong buybacks and constant dividend increases. The ongoing efforts to improve workflow and in-store tech has contributed to reach decent cost savings that have contributed to margins expansion. I expect these "forces" to keep contributing positively to EPS and dividend growth in the future, and the additional growth triggered by the new initiatives will trigger a top-line and bottom-line acceleration. The stock has already risen 30% this year, but doesn't look too expensive, compared to the industry. Let's compare MCD to a basket of peers, keeping in mind that most of those companies are laggards when it comes to mobile ordering and delivery services.

As we can see, the premium over the median multiples of the peers basket is thin, and largely justified by the better growth prospects in the short-medium term. There are still some uncertainties around the implementation of the new initiatives, and valuation multiples could move in any direction in response to how successful those initiatives will be.

Conclusion

Looking at analysts' estimates, we can see the market seems to be expecting an organic decline in McDonald's business. Analysts expect sales to decline in the next 2-3 years, but expect EPS to grow as a result of margin expansion and share repurchases. With the positive contribution of the new initiatives, I think the market will continue to adjust sales growth expectations and also revise EPS growth upwards. MCD trades at rich multiples compared to its history, but only to a thin premium over peers - a premium that is largely justified by the expected contribution of mobile ordering and above all, delivery services. I remain moderately bullish because I think growth prospects for the next 2 years are improving significantly, but I think investors should keep an eye on competition, as a fast diffusion of delivery initiatives would jeopardize the advantage that McDonald's and a few other chains have over competitors.

